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Jason Millar, Melania Battiston and Victoria Daskal tasted 78 wines, with 3 Outstanding and 37 Highly recommended

Super Tuscans under £50: Panel tasting scores

Agricola Ludus, Ludus Bio, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2022

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Locked score

This project has its roots in 1985 when Luciano Squilloni, whose grandfather was a sharecropper, began to acquire small parcels of land in the Florentine...

2022

TuscanyItaly

Agricola LudusToscana

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Biserno, Campo di Sasso, Insoglio del Cinghiale, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2024

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Locked score

Super Tuscan royalty, Tenuta di Biserno was established in 2001 by Ornellaia founder Marchese Lodovico Antinori together with his brother Piero Antinori, and is now...

2024

TuscanyItaly

BisernoToscana

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Podernuovo a Palazzone, Argirio Cabernet Franc, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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Established by Paolo and Giovanni Bulgari of the eponymous Roman jewellers (now part of the LVMH group), this 100% Cabernet Franc wine comes from vineyards...

2023

TuscanyItaly

Podernuovo a PalazzoneToscana

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Castelfalfi, Cappella del Lupo, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2022

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Plum, black cherry and blackberry mingle with thyme and brick dust. Fluid and complete, with supple tannin, plush texture and well-judged extraction. Ripe fruit through...

2022

TuscanyItaly

CastelfalfiToscana

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Le Macchiole, Rosso, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2024

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Blackcurrant, cherry and blueberry with a vegetal, hawthorn lift. Polished and structured, with firm tannin, surging acidity and discreet oak. Promises greater complexity as it...

2024

TuscanyItaly

Le MacchioleBolgheri

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Tenuta Luce, Lucente, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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Cherry and ripe black fruits meet thyme, earth and polished oak. Luxurious and multilayered, with fresh lift across a long, unfurling palate. Liqueur sweetness and...

2023

TuscanyItaly

Tenuta LuceToscana

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Campo alle Comete, Stupore, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2024

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Blackcurrant and plum meet smoke, dried herb and cigarette tobacco. Layered and powerful yet elevated by good acidity, with a balanced showing of green pepper....

2024

TuscanyItaly

Campo alle CometeBolgheri

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Le Palaie, Bulizio, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2021

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Bramble, blackcurrant and plum beneath vanilla, peat and loam. Muscular without excess, rugged berry tannin, fresh energy and serious concentration. A robust Cabernet style designed...

2021

TuscanyItaly

Le PalaieToscana

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Podere Il Castellaccio, Orio, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2024

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Redcurrant, black cherry and blackberry with green peppercorn, tomato leaf and oregano. Juicy, dense and silky, bright acidity, a cool stony finish delivering varietal precision,...

2024

TuscanyItaly

Podere Il CastellaccioBolgheri

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Tenuta di Arceno, Il Fauno di Arcanum, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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Blue and black berries edged by earth and wood char with notes of green peppercorn. Gutsy and richly extracted, with ripe velvety tannin and a...

2023

TuscanyItaly

Tenuta di ArcenoToscana

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Tenute Lunelli, Podernovo, Teuto, Costa Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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Red and black fruit mingle with chocolate, toast and sundried tomato. Rich yet energetic, with savoury olive and leather, good acidity and a Mediterranean warmth....

2023

TuscanyItaly

Tenute LunelliCosta Toscana

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Dianella, Le Veglie di Neri, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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Cherry, blackberry and blueberry with Christmas spice and Mediterranean herbs. Generous yet restrained, with velvety tannin and integrated oak. Lively, elegant fruit loses some flow...

2023

TuscanyItaly

DianellaToscana

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Famiglia Zingarelli, Roccato Cabernet Sauvignon, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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Blackcurrant and blackberry meet mint, tomato and devilled-kidney savour. Firm and characterful, with grainy tannin and tactile chew, while anise, sage and polished oak carry...

2023

TuscanyItaly

Famiglia ZingarelliToscana

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Vallepicciola, Parva Domus Cabernet Sauvignon, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2022

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Baked cherry and ripe black fruit beneath confected sweetness, dusty oak and gravel. Chewy and closed, built for the cellar, with bright acidity, tactile tannin...

2022

TuscanyItaly

VallepicciolaToscana

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Buccia Nera, Pa'Ro Rosso, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2021

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Plum, cherry and blackberry pie meet toast, earth and leather. Big, structured and powerful with chewy texture, building through a ripe caramelised core to a...

2021

TuscanyItaly

Buccia NeraToscana

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Cafaggio, Basilica del Cortaccio Cabernet Sauvignon, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2022

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Blackcurrant and blue fruit meet caper, sage and topsoil beneath a volatile balsamic lift. Taut and classical, with smooth-edged tannin and bright freshness, though warmth...

2022

TuscanyItaly

CafaggioToscana

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Gaja, Ca' Marcanda, Promis, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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Cherry, plum and redcurrant surge with cedar spice and lightly charred oak. Structured and engaging, with juicy blackberry, persistent fruit and skilfully handled acidity. Immediate...

2023

TuscanyItaly

GajaToscana

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I Balzini, Balze Nere, Colli della Toscana Centrale, Tuscany, Italy 2019

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Minty black fruit, prune and tomato puree mingle with leather, tobacco and thyme. Voluptuous and distinctly Tuscan, with fine tannin, though oxidative development, alcohol and...

2019

TuscanyItaly

I BalziniColli della Toscana Centrale

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Poggio al Tesoro, Mediterra, Costa Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2025

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Cherry, loganberry and blueberry burst with violet, thyme and fresh herb. Bouncy and lightly carbonic, with crunchy acidity and supple tannin. Fragrant, refreshing and slightly...

2025

TuscanyItaly

Poggio al TesoroCosta Toscana

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Tenuta Fratini, Clinio, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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Black cherry, blackberry and blueberry lead tobacco, coffee and a meaty savour. Supple and polished, with espresso-grained tannin and creamy generosity. Charry oak, warmth and...

2023

TuscanyItaly

Tenuta FratiniToscana

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Jason Millar
Jason Millar

Jason Millar is a freelance writer and consultant specialising in the wines of Italy and South Africa. He has worked in various roles in the UK wine trade since 2011, most recently as company director at London merchant Theatre of Wine from 2018 to 2023. In 2016 he won three scholarships on his way to attaining the WSET Level 4 Diploma, including The Vintners' Scholarship for the top mark of all graduates worldwide.