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Matt Walls, Heather Dougherty and Alexandre Freguin tasted 105 wines, with 14 Outstanding and 34 Highly recommended

Southern Rhône cru whites: Panel tasting scores

Domaine Chante Cigale, Tradition Blanc, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2024

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When it comes to excellence in white Châteauneuf, Chante Cigale springs to mind immediately. This is an old family-owned estate that’s currently crewed by a...

2024

RhôneFrance

Domaine Chante CigaleChâteauneuf-du-Pape

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Château de la Gardine, Cuvée des Générations Marie-Léoncie, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2024

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The Brunel family have been winemakers in the southern Rhône for centuries; they bought Château de la Gardine in 1945. It’s a significant property, with...

2024

RhôneFrance

Château de la GardineChâteauneuf-du-Pape

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Domaine de la Janasse, Prestige, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2024

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This might be a relatively new estate for Châteauneuf, established as recently as 1973, but brother and sister Christophe and Isabelle Sabon have built Domaine...

2024

RhôneFrance

Domaine de la JanasseChâteauneuf-du-Pape

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Château de Vaudieu, Blanc, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2024

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Château de Vaudieu, owned by Laurent Bréchet, is a reliable source of excellent white Châteauneuf, particularly in a vintage such as 2024. It’s a blend...

2024

RhôneFrance

Château de VaudieuChâteauneuf-du-Pape

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Château la Genestière, Cuvée Château Blanc, Lirac, Rhône, France 2025

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In the 16th century, this estate was a silkworm farm; it refocused on viticulture in 1930. In 2015, it was bought by Christian Latouche, owner...

2025

RhôneFrance

Château la GenestièreLirac

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Château Saint Roch, Confidentielle Blanc, Lirac, Rhône, France 2024

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This Lirac estate was acquired by Châteauneuf estate Château de la Gardine in 1998; its excellence in white winemaking can be seen across multiple appellations....

2024

RhôneFrance

Château Saint RochLirac

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Domaine Le Clos des Cazaux, Clairettes Centenaires, Gigondas, Rhône, France 2024

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This, the second wine in the tasting from Le Clos des Cazaux, is a new cuvée, made from pure Clairette planted in 1922. It’s fermented...

2024

RhôneFrance

Domaine Le Clos des CazauxGigondas

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Domaine Le Clos des Cazaux, Vieilles Vignes Blanc, Vacqueyras, Rhône, France 2024

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Le Clos des Cazaux, owned by Jean-Michel and Frédéric Vache, has not one but two wines scoring 95 points – an impressive achievement, but this...

2024

RhôneFrance

Domaine Le Clos des CazauxVacqueyras

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Domaine les Ondines, Passion Blanc, Vacqueyras, Rhône, France 2022

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This organic-certified estate is located in the heart of Vacqueyras, with 58ha of vines spread over four appellations. It was founded in 2003 by Jérémy...

2022

RhôneFrance

Domaine Les OndinesVacqueyras

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Domaine les Teyssonnières, Blanc, Gigondas, Rhône, France 2025

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Gigondas introduced white wines into the appellation from the 2023 vintage, so it contains a lot of young vines. Those belonging to Teyssonières are much...

2025

RhôneFrance

Domaine les TeyssonnièresGigondas

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Famille Brotte, Domaine Barville Roussanne, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2025

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This large family estate in the heart of the village is today run by young brothers Thibault and Benoît Brotte, the fifth generation. They own...

2025

RhôneFrance

Famille BrotteChâteauneuf-du-Pape

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Famille Ravoire, Pavois Blanc, Vacqueyras, Rhône, France 2025

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The Ravoire family has deep roots. Originally from Savoie, they settled in the southern Rhône in 1471. Winemaking has been in their blood for many...

2025

RhôneFrance

Famille RavoireVacqueyras

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Les Chemins de Sève, Opale, Cairanne, Rhône, France 2023

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Loïc Massart established his organic winery Les Chemins de Sève as recently as 2013; his progress has been rapid, and he’s now among the best...

2023

RhôneFrance

Les Chemins de SèveCairanne

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Pierre Amadieu, Domaine Grand Romane Blanc, Gigondas, Rhône, France 2025

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Pierre Amadieu, established in 1929, makes two white Gigondas. Both are excellent, but the 100% Clairette cuvée Grand Romane, from vines planted in 1958 on...

2025

RhôneFrance

Pierre AmadieuGigondas

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Château Gigognan, Lieu-dit Terre Ferme Blanc, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2024

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Initially reserved, with a herbal note and sweet fruit. Rounded palate gains freshness, energy and intensity as it opens, finishing linear and focused. A delicate,...

2024

RhôneFrance

Château GigognanChâteauneuf-du-Pape

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Le Clos du Caillou, Les Safres Blanc, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2025

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Lemon, apricot and rhubarb, white spice and assertive oak. Concentrated, fresh palate, with bright acidity and taut structure. Enough fruit intensity to absorb the wood...

2025

RhôneFrance

Le Clos du CaillouChâteauneuf-du-Pape

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Domaine Chante Cigale, Extrait Blanc, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2024

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Buttered pear, fennel and rosemary rise from the glass with grapefruit and a floral lift. Rich, oily texture meets grainy freshness. A vinous, bitter edge...

2024

RhôneFrance

Domaine Chante CigaleChâteauneuf-du-Pape

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Domaine des Maravilhas, Maestral Blanc, Laudun, Rhône, France 2025

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Grilled lemon, aniseed and fennel lead into scrub herbs and bitter almond. Rounded yet bright. Saline freshness, gentle Mediterranean bitterness and modest alcohol.

2025

RhôneFrance

Domaine des MaravilhasLaudun

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Les Deux Pins Famille Paly, Blanc, Lirac, Rhône, France 2025

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Orchard fruit, peach, bitter lemon and floral lift. Fresh and textural. Clear flavour without weight, moving cleanly towards a long, persistent and distinctly Lirac finish.

2025

RhôneFrance

Les Deux Pins Famille PalyLirac

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Matt Walls
Matt Walls
Decanter's Rhône correspondent, and DWWA Regional Chair for the Rhône.

Matt Walls is an award-winning freelance wine writer and consultant, contributing regular articles to various print and online titles including Decanter, where he is a contributing editor. He has particular interest in the Rhône Valley; he is chair of the Rhône panel at the Decanter World Wine Awards and is the owner of travel and events company www.rhoneroots.com.