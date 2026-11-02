The Tour l&#039;Aspic in the vines
The Tour l'Aspic in the vines at Château Haut-Batailley
(Image credit: Château Haut-Batailley)
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Sweeping through the Médoc, up the vine-flanked D206 into Pauillac, you may well spot two things out on your right; a slender tower among the vines and a row of mulberry-pink buildings.

Those are the premises of Château Haut-Batailley, a Grand Cru Classé that few people noticed for a long time – now you can’t miss it.

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Château Haut-Batailley, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2022

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Deep inky purple colour. Very compact and restrained on the nose, offering notes of violets and lilac. Bold and powerful on the palate, with a...

2022

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Château Haut-Batailley, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, 2020

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Deep ruby in the glass. Spicy and woody on the nose initially, very aromatic and powerful with nuances of blackcurrant, blackberries and almost jammy fruit....

2020

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Château Haut-Batailley, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2019

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Deep inky colour. Still slightly woody on the nose, with noble hints of smoke, mahogany and espresso. The palate is still a bit tight and...

2019

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Château Haut-Batailley, Pauillac, 5ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France, 2018

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Deep ruby in colour. Rich and luscious on the nose, with nuances of bitter chocolate, liquored cherries against a background of tobacco and pencil lead....

2018

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Château Haut-Batailley, Verso, Pauillac, Bordeaux, France, 2022

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Seductive nose of dark chocolate and liquored cherries with minty and sandalwood notes. Intense, dense, and powerful on the palate; voluptuous without being too plush;...

2022

BordeauxFrance

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Valeria Tenison
Valeria Tenison

Widely experienced as a manager of and sommelier in hotels and restaurants from Russia to the Maldives, Valeria is now based in a village near St-Emilion. She writes for publications including VertdeVin in Bordeaux, and runs her own boutique export company, A la Volée Int