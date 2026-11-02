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Mgarr ix-Xini bay on Gozo
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Sitting at the heart of the Mediterranean, the tumultuous history of Malta features a narrative told through wine.

We were walking across the barren landscape near Mġarr ix-Xini (‘Harbour of the Galleys’) in southern Gozo, with only the occasional hunters’ hide built from honey-coloured limestone visible in the distance.

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Tal-Massar, Tanit, Island of Gozo, Malta 2025

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<p>Tal-Massar is a family-owned boutique winery based on the calcareous terraces of the Għarb village in Gozo, with Sicily just visible to the north on...

2025

Island of GozoMalta

Tal-Massar

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Markus Divinus, Grezz, Island of Malta, Malta 2021

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<p>Only 625 bottles made – this ultra-rare Bordeaux blend was hand-selected from some of Malta's finest vineyard sites and carefully crafted by Mark Borg at...

2021

Island of MaltaMalta

Markus Divinus

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Delicata, Gran Cavalier Merlot Riżerva, Malta 2023

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<p>Produced by one of Malta's biggest wine producers, with a history tracing back to 1907, it sits under Delicata's flagship Gran Cavalier range within the...

2023

Island of MaltaMalta

Delicata Winery

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Marsovin, Marnisi Organic Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot-Cabernet Franc, Island of Malta, Malta 2022

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The estate wine is sourced from an organically grown single-vineyard site featuring Terra Rossa soil in Marsaxlokk, southeastern Malta, close to the sea. Aged for...

2022

Island of MaltaMalta

Marsovin

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Marsovin, Primus, Island of Malta, Malta 2024

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Crafted by one of the country's oldest and largest wine producers, Marsovin, with a history tracing back to 1919. Inspired by Amarone della Valpolicella, Prinus...

2024

Island of MaltaMalta

Marsovin

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Meridiana, Gebal Reserve Cabernet Franc Superior, Island of Malta, Malta 2021

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With its roots dating back to 1985 and now owned by the Antinori family, the Maltese estate's sundial motif hints at its sun-drenched southern Mediterranean...

2021

Island of MaltaMalta

Meridiana

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Ta Betta, Philippe Villiers, Island of Malta, Malta 2019

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<p>Savoury, with Mediterranean herbs, dark spices and meaty dark fruits on the nose. On the palate, ripe, silky tannins, more savoury spices and dark-roasted coffee...

2019

Island of MaltaMalta

Ta Betta

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Sylvia Wu
Sylvia Wu
Editor, Decanter China & Regional Editor - Asia and Northern & Eastern Europe

Sylvia Wu is Decanter's Regional Editor for Asia and Northern & Eastern Europe. She also works as the Editor of Decanter China platforms, overseeing Decanter’s China-focused editorial operation.