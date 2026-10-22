Southern Italian wine gems: 20 great buys from Sardinia to Puglia
The varied lands of islands, volcanoes, mountains and seas of southern Italy are home to so many grapes and characterful wine styles to discover
With dozens of native varieties, distinct regional specialities and unique identities formed by the ebb and flow of past empires and immigrants alike, southern Italy can be complex.
Compared to Tuscany, where Sangiovese is king, or Piedmont, where Nebbiolo largely holds sway, the south doesn’t have one single variety that heads it up.
If you’re coming from the relative tidiness of France or Spain, or the varietal simplicity of southern hemisphere wines, it can be tricky to know where to start. But it’s worth the effort.
Southern Italy frequently upends expectations and can be hugely rewarding for wine lovers looking to break out of a rut.
The wines are shaped by mountains, volcanoes and the sea and, despite the heat, it’s where you’ll find many of Italy’s most interesting white grape varieties.
Indeed, some of the country’s very best white wines, such as Etna Bianco (Etna Bianco Superiore especially) come from places most drinkers would associate with red wines.
Southern snapshot
The island of Sicily is a good base; the main white varieties that offer everyday value are tropical, tangy Grillo and mellow Catarratto, while fruity, spicy Nero d’Avola and perfumed, chillable Frappato are reds to watch out for – especially in the £12-£25 range.
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On the island of Sardinia to the north, Cannonau (genetically the same as Grenache or Garnacha) rules the reds, although it is lightening up thanks to earlier picking and less time spent in oak – this is delivering wines with smooth, plummy fruit that will appeal to Côtes du Rhône drinkers.
Vermentino prices have been rising, but there are some excellent wines made outside the premium Vermentino di Gallura DOCG area that are more than just easy seafood whites.
Over the water in Campania, the ‘shin’ of Italy, Falanghina is a considerably more affordable white variety than highly esteemed Fiano and Greco, and in the right hands it can make a wide range of wines, from richer and more savoury to inexpensive thirst-quenchers.
Puglia, the heel of Italy, is mainly associated with Primitivo reds, but for autumn dishes and darker nights, chocolatey Negroamaro is often equally good value in a less heady style.
The white grape Verdeca is a rising star, too; as producers strive to build its reputation and work it into more shopping baskets, it remains well priced and a smart buy.
West of Puglia, tiny Basilicata struggles to offer value given the costs of viticulture, so there’s no Basilicata wine in the selection that follows for that reason, though its Aglianico del Vulture Superiore DOCG reds are worth seeking out.
Calabria, Italy’s foot, fares a little better with the paprika and tomato-spiked wines of Cirò, which seem to improve with every vintage – although you’ll need an independent merchant or wine bar to track them down, as they have not broken into the supermarkets in the UK.
Don’t neglect the rosato versions either; they are among the most characterful of Italian rosés for those who like something with a deeper flavour than most Provençal pinks can offer.
Compelling value
Today, southern Italy offers one of the best quality-to-price ratios for UK shoppers.
Although it produces some world-class, highly priced wines, there are also dozens of affordable, well-made bottles that overdeliver on price.
Thankfully, these wines are gathering momentum in UK supermarkets, such as Waitrose, whose range is particularly strong in 2026.
‘We are seeing a growing number of customers looking to diversify their wine racks and southern Italy has some really characterful wines that offer new flavour experiences,’ remarks Waitrose wine buyer Rebecca Hull MW.
‘We are experiencing a growing demand for wines from the southern regions of Italy, as they offer real personality and great value. There’s a wealth of untapped flavour diversity and varietal interest to explore.’
Many of these more widely distributed wines come from quality-focused cooperatives such as Settesoli in Sicily, whose mid-tier ranges – Mandrarossa, in the case of this selection – tend to offer compelling value and are a great way to dip your toe into discovering indigenous varieties.
But the south isn’t just about large-scale, low-priced production.
Unsurprisingly, many of the best wines are from small- and medium-sized wineries at fair prices.
Doug Wregg, of UK importer Les Caves de Pyrene, has long championed grower-producers and small-batch wines with strong environmental credentials.
‘I definitely feel that southern Italy and the islands are on the up,’ he says.
‘There is a fantastic array of local grapes and a revival of “lost” varieties, the return of field blends and old-vine material, and many of the wines today are more digestible as a result, with less heavy extraction and oak.’
With wine prices now punitively high in more established regions of Europe, Italy’s south is attracting both professional wine buyers and amateur wine lovers who seek the thrill of discovery, quality and value in the same bottle.
The 20 wines that follow don’t take too much effort to find, and they are a great way to start exploring the bounty of the south.
Southern Italian wine gems: 20 great buys
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Jason Millar is a freelance writer and consultant specialising in the wines of Italy and South Africa. He has worked in various roles in the UK wine trade since 2011, most recently as company director at London merchant Theatre of Wine from 2018 to 2023. In 2016 he won three scholarships on his way to attaining the WSET Level 4 Diploma, including The Vintners' Scholarship for the top mark of all graduates worldwide.