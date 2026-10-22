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With dozens of native varieties, distinct regional specialities and unique identities formed by the ebb and flow of past empires and immigrants alike, southern Italy can be complex.

Compared to Tuscany, where Sangiovese is king, or Piedmont, where Nebbiolo largely holds sway, the south doesn’t have one single variety that heads it up.

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Caravaglio, Occhio di Terra, Salina, Sicily, Italy 2023

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From Salina, one of the volcanic Aeolian islands just north of Sicily, this stunning wine from Antonino Caravaglio dazzles with kaleidoscopic aromas of honey, olive,...

2023

SicilyItaly

CaravaglioSalina

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Luigi Maffini, Kràtos, Campania, Italy 2025

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Somewhere between a great dry Riesling and a proper Daiquiri cocktail, this Fiano comes not from the DOCG area of Avellino, but the Cilento region...

2025

CampaniaItaly

Luigi Maffini

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La Guardiense, Mirata Falanghina del Sannio, Campania, Italy 2024

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Perhaps one of the most ancient grapes of southern Italy, Falanghina is famed for its acidity yet notorious for mixed quality. Thankfully, more producers are...

2024

CampaniaItaly

La Guardiense

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Cantina Mesa, Primo Bianco, Vermentino di Sardegna, Sardinia, Italy 2024

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A pitch-perfect Vermentino that offers up a nicely savoury nose with suggestions of pears and vegetable stock, the fruit for this wine comes from Sulcis...

2024

SardiniaItaly

Cantina MesaVermentino di Sardegna

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Pietradolce, Etna Bianco, Sicily, Italy 2025

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Famed for its single-vineyard wines and commitment to old-vine Nerello Mascalese, Pietradolce also makes some very fine Carricante from its vineyard holdings on Etna's northern...

2025

SicilyItaly

Pietradolce

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Planeta, Alastro Menfi, Sicily, Italy 2025

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A Menfi DOC blend of 85% Grecanico, which delivers its texture and gastronomic structure, complemented by 15% Sauvignon Blanc to add a lightly herbal nuance...

2025

SicilyItaly

Planeta

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Waitrose, Sarda Verdeca, Salento, Puglia, Italy 2025

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A useful counterpoint to Puglia's generous reds, the native Verdeca grape is crisp, refreshing and marine-tinged. This example from the Produttori di Manduria cooperative delivers...

2025

PugliaItaly

WaitroseSalento

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Waitrose, Loved & Found Carricante, Sicily, Italy 2025

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Carricante is the indigenous white grape of Etna and it reaches its apogee on the volcano, both in quality and price, yet this keenly priced...

2025

SicilyItaly

Waitrose

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Cantine Rallo, Ciello Bianco, Alcamo, Sicily, Italy 2025

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A favourite of many independent merchants, this characterful 100% Catarratto from Rallo in western Sicily has evolved in style over the years, but it leans...

2025

SicilyItaly

Cantine RalloAlcamo

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Waitrose, Loved & Found Nero di Troia Rosé, Puglia, Italy 2025

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The red grape found in the Castel del Monte DOCG in the north of Puglia makes for a delightful rosé, with summer pudding fruit and...

2025

PugliaItaly

Waitrose

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Le Casematte, Faro, Sicily, Italy 2023

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The obscure Faro DOC sits near the Strait of Messina, northeast of Etna, and covers a scant 13ha. Here, producers blend red varieties grown on...

2023

SicilyItaly

Le Casematte

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Librandi, Segno Rosso Cirò Classico, Calabria, Italy 2024

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The characterful Gaglioppo grape is the calling card of Cirò, whose top tier – Cirò Classico – was elevated to DOCG status in 2025. Librandi...

2024

CalabriaItaly

Librandi

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Feudo Disisa, Granmassenti Perricone, Monreale, Sicily, Italy 2022

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A variety concentrated in the west and north of Sicily, Perricone has lots of personality and needs to be handled carefully. Largely uprooted today in...

2022

SicilyItaly

Feudo DisisaMonreale

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Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali, Lamùri Nero d'Avola, Sicily, Italy 2022

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Nero d'Avola has a reputation for being big and jammy, but Tasca d'Almerita has gone in the opposite direction with this bottling by focusing on...

2022

SicilyItaly

Tasca d'Almerita

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Pala, Silenzi, Isola dei Nuraghi, Sardinia, Italy 2022

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Made from a blend of Cannonau and Monica – another characterful indigenous grape from the southern reaches of Sardinia – Pala's Silenzi is an appealingly fruit-driven...

2022

SardiniaItaly

PalaIsola dei Nuraghi

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Tornatore, Etna Rosso, Sicily, Italy 2022

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Etna Rosso has been climbing in price, and the truth is that there isn't much worth buying under £20. Tornatore's is one of the more...

2022

SicilyItaly

Tornatore

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Cantina Dorgali, Filieri Rosso, Cannonau di Sardegna, Sardinia, Italy 2024

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In line with a trend towards lighter wines, this juicy Cannonau – better known outside Sardinia as Grenache or Garnacha – is a well-priced wine...

2024

SardiniaItaly

Cantina DorgaliCannonau di Sardegna

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Cantine De Falco, Salore Negroamaro, Salice Salentino, Puglia, Italy 2022

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Located a few km outside the baroque magnificence of the city of Lecce, Cantine de Falco is a family-run winery with a focus on traditional...

2022

PugliaItaly

Cantine De FalcoSalice Salentino

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MandraRossa, Frappato, Terre Siciliane, Sicily, Italy 2025

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Part of the Settesoli cooperative's efforts to match variety and site more eloquently, the Mandrarossa label is one of the most consistent and keenly priced...

2025

SicilyItaly

MandraRossaTerre Siciliane

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Waitrose, No1 Primitivo di Manduria Riserva, Primitivo di Manduria, Puglia, Italy 2022

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Unapologetic Primitivo, this delivers all the sun-soaked richness of the Puglian plains, heaving with baked red cherry, raspberry syrup and sweet cinnamon spice. Undoubtedly a...

2022

PugliaItaly

WaitrosePrimitivo di Manduria

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Jason Millar
Jason Millar

Jason Millar is a freelance writer and consultant specialising in the wines of Italy and South Africa. He has worked in various roles in the UK wine trade since 2011, most recently as company director at London merchant Theatre of Wine from 2018 to 2023. In 2016 he won three scholarships on his way to attaining the WSET Level 4 Diploma, including The Vintners' Scholarship for the top mark of all graduates worldwide.