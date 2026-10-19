Winery buildings and vineyards surrounding Cantina Angelo Negro in central Piedmont, northwest of Alba
Winery buildings and vineyards surrounding Cantina Angelo Negro in central Piedmont, northwest of Alba
(Image credit: Valter Abba)
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Looking at the Tanaro valley, you can’t help but think of Robert Redford’s movie based on Norman Maclean’s novel A River Runs Through It.

Even though we’re not in Montana, the Tanaro river – one of the longest in Italy, meeting the Po southwest of Milan – flows northeast through a uniform landscape of hills in southern Piedmont, creating a green landscape of vineyards.

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Malvirà, S.S. Trinità Riserva, Roero, Piedmont, Italy, 2021

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The winery owned by brothers Roberto and Massimo Damonte manages 43ha of vineyards, making it one of the largest in the Roero district. The 17ha...

2021

PiedmontItaly

MalviràRoero

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Matteo Correggia, Ròche d'Ampsèj Riserva, Roero, Piedmont, Italy, 2021

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The wine that put Roero on Piedmont’s wine map. It comes from a perfectly exposed vineyard purchased by Matteo Correggia in 1996. The soil is...

2021

PiedmontItaly

Matteo CorreggiaRoero

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Angelo Negro & Figli, Sudisfà Riserva, Roero, Piedmont, Italy, 2021

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A wine that can be called ‘historic’ for the Roero appellation (first vintage 1996); just as historic is the winery that produces it, run by...

2021

PiedmontItaly

Angelo Negro & FigliRoero

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Cascina Ca' Rossa, Valmaggiore Audinaggio, Roero, Piedmont, Italy, 2022

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Within the vast Valmaggiore MGA, the Audinaggio vineyard stands out: a southwest-facing plot so steep and sandy that it’s hard to stay upright. From its...

2022

PiedmontItaly

Cascina Ca' RossaRoero

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Valfaccenda, Roero, Piedmont, Italy, 2023

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This winery, a rising star of Roero, manages a handful of hectares in the municipalities of Canale and Vezza – including 1ha in the Valmaggiore...

2023

PiedmontItaly

ValfaccendaRoero

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Marsaglia, Brich d'America, Roero, Piedmont, Italy, 2021

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This Roero’s grapes come from a majestic southeast-facing vineyard about 350m asl, surrounded by woods that aid cooling. For the founder of the winery, it...

2021

PiedmontItaly

MarsagliaRoero

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Tiziano Gaia
Tiziano Gaia
Writer, Film Director & Producer

Tiziano Gaia is a writer, director and film producer from Turin, Italy. From 2000 to 2008 he organised the publications and events of the international Slow Food movement. In particular he curated the Italian Slow Food-Gambero Rosso Wine Guide and the Extra Virgin Olive Oil Guide. He collaborated with Giancarlo Gariglio and Joe Bastianich to create Grandi Vini: An Opinionated Tour of Italy’s 89 Finest Wines. In 2013 he directed a wine documentary called ‘Barolo Boys’, focusing on regions most influential producers.