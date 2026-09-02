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In the rolling hills of the Langhe, one grape steals the show: Nebbiolo.

It's the variety behind the region's famed Barolo and Barbaresco wines, bringing such acclaim that it takes a certain audacity to plant anything else.

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Rivetto, Vigna Lirano Nascetta, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy 2024

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This is the kind of wine that makes you fall for Nascetta. Bright, luminous straw yellow in colour, with white fruit and citrus blossom giving...

2024

PiedmontItaly

RivettoLanghe

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Fratelli Alessandria, Speziale Pelaverga, Verduno, Piedmont, Italy 2025

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A beautifully light, translucent ruby colour, with inviting aromas of pomegranate, hibiscus and cranberry lifted by cracked pepper. After six to eight days of maceration...

2025

PiedmontItaly

Fratelli AlessandriaVerduno

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GD Vajra, Kyè Freisa, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy 2023

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Distinctive and unapologetically rustic, with dark berries and sour cherry lifted by white pepper and lavender. Soft cedar and sweet spice emerge over an earthy...

2023

PiedmontItaly

GD VajraLanghe

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Josetta Saffirio, Rossese Bianco, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy 2023

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Tangy and immediately fresh, this opens with quince and dill before leading into underripe pineapple, squeezed lemon, white flowers and ground ginger. A short maceration...

2023

PiedmontItaly

Josetta SaffirioLanghe

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Gabriele Cordero, Bianco Cordero, Langhe, Piedmont 2023

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Brilliantly golden in the glass, this captivating expression of the rare Bian Ver grape comes from three small vineyards around Priocca and Vezza d’Alba. Aniseed...

2023

PiedmontItaly

Gabriele CorderoLanghe

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