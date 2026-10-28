Three bunches of ripe Cabernet Franc grapes hanging on the vine
Cabernet Franc is finding a home in the cool-climate regions along the border of Canada and New York.
(Image credit: Luca Piccini Basile / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
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At approximately 43°N, Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula sits on a parallel remarkably close to New York’s Finger Lakes, at roughly 42°N.

These two regions are neighbours in an eastern corridor of cool-climate viticultural areas, linked by water from the Great Lakes to the Finger Lakes, Hudson River and Atlantic Ocean.

Black Bank Hill, Cabernet Franc, Lincoln Lakeshore, Niagara Peninsula, Ontario, Canada, 2023

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Deep ruby with a vibrant purple rim, this Cabernet Franc from Lincoln Lakeshore opens with alluring aromas that immediately draw you in. Notes of violet,...

2023

OntarioCanada

Black Bank HillNiagara Peninsula

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Thirty Bench, Small Lot Cabernet Franc, Beamsville Bench, Niagara Peninsula, Ontario, Canada, 2022

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Deep ruby, this wine opens with intriguing aromas of petrichor and black olive. Layers of dark and red plum are framed by violets and a...

2022

OntarioCanada

Thirty BenchNiagara Peninsula

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Stratus Vineyards, Cabernet Franc, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Niagara Peninsula, Ontario, Canada 2022

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Deep ruby with seductive aromas of a meadow of purple flowers, blackberry, wild blueberry and hints of clove and white pepper. A bright, lively core...

2022

OntarioCanada

Stratus VineyardsNiagara Peninsula

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Tawse Winery, David's Block Vineyard Cabernet Franc, Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Peninsula, Ontario, Canada, 2022

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Medium ruby, with an immediate herbal character of thyme and tarragon, followed by gentle aromas of dark raspberry, cherry and blueberry. An earthy undertone adds...

2022

OntarioCanada

Tawse WineryNiagara Peninsula

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Leaning Post Wines, Grimsby Hillside Vineyard Cabernet Franc, Lincoln Lakeshore, Niagara Peninsula, Ontario, Canada, 2020

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A fine Niagara expression from the Grimsby Hillside Vineyard in Lincoln Lakeshore. Medium ruby, with a pretty, expressive nose of wild herbs, cherry, redcurrant and...

2020

OntarioCanada

Leaning Post WinesNiagara Peninsula

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Cave Spring Vineyards, Dolomite Cabernet Franc, Beamsville Bench, Niagara Peninsula, Ontario, Canada, 2024

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Deep ruby, with pretty aromas of violet, dark raspberry and plum, layered with hints of chervil and fennel. Bright acidity provides lift alongside fine, firm...

2024

OntarioCanada

Cave Spring VineyardsNiagara Peninsula

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Hermann J Wiemer, Magdalena Vineyard Cabernet Franc, Finger Lakes, Seneca Lake, New York State, USA, 2023

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From one of the Finger Lakes’ most iconic vineyards, located in the Seneca Lake AVA. Medium ruby in colour, with restrained aromas of dark cherry,...

2023

New York StateUSA

Hermann J WiemerFinger Lakes

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Forge Cellars, Bellows Cabernet Franc, Seneca Lake, Finger Lakes, New York State, USA, 2024

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This is Forge’s first Cabernet Franc bottling from Bellows, its home estate and one of four single vineyards in the Seneca Lake AVA that the...

2024

New York StateUSA

Forge CellarsFinger Lakes

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Ravines, Cabernet Franc, Finger Lakes, New York State, USA, 2023

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A charming Cabernet Franc that opens with elegant notes of garden herbs, wild blueberries and earthy undertones. Firm acidity is framed by fine, structured tannins,...

2023

New York StateUSA

RavinesFinger Lakes

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Boundary Breaks, Reserve Cabernet Franc, Finger Lakes, New York State, USA, 2024

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The Reserve edition from this producer opens with lifted aromas of blueberry and raspberry tart, wild roses and violets. The palate shows lovely purity of...

2024

New York StateUSA

Boundary BreaksFinger Lakes

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Marcari Vineyards, Cabernet Franc, North Fork, Long Island, New York State, USA, 2024

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Ruby in colour, with aromas of dark plum, wild strawberry and rosemary. Firm acidity and fine, grippy tannins provide structure to this medium-bodied wine, with...

2024

New York StateUSA

Marcari VineyardsLong Island

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Paumanok Vineyards, Cabernet Franc, North Fork, Long Island, New York State, USA, 2024

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Medium ruby hue with aromas of raspberries, violets, wet stone and pink peppercorns. Bright acidity frames a medium-bodied palate with good concentration and fine, velvety...

2024

New York StateUSA

Paumanok VineyardsLong Island

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Magdalena Kaiser
Magdalena Kaiser
Magdalena is a Niagara-based international wine, gastronomy and travel freelancer with over 40 years experience in Canadian wine. Over the past 16 years, she has played a pivotal role in elevating the global presence for Ontario wine and recognition as a premier destination. Certified by WSET and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, she champions sustainable practices and wines that reflect a sense of place. A Decanter World Wine Awards judge and Canada’s Regional Ambassador for the Old Vines Conference, she travels widely to explore and taste wine from all regions. She has a particular interest in the complexities of skin-fermented whites. Her micro-sized @TinyBatchWine project, where she makes magnums of Gamay and Skin Fermented Gewürztraminer, honors her late father’s winemaking legacy.