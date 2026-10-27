Maranges producers together in a vineyard
(Image credit: Etienne Ramousse)
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Burgundy is as rooted as places get, but its great winter festival never stays put. Each January the St-Vincent Tournante migrates to a different corner of the region, and in 2026 it came to one of its least known: Maranges.

The party started at 5.30am at Domaine Chevrot, where the Chardonnay was already flowing, and tasted surprisingly good for such a godforsaken hour.

Domaine Nicolas Perrault, 1er Cru La Fussière, Maranges, Burgundy, France, 2024

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Meyer lemon squeezed into a bowl of sliced apple and pear. Medium-bodied and bouncy, with pleasing acid tension and a saline streak running through to...

2024

BurgundyFrance

Domaine Nicolas PerraultMaranges

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Domaine Cas Venancio, Les Plantes, Maranges, Burgundy, France, 2024

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Concentrated lemon preserve and fresh pineapple over oyster shell, still young and tightly wound. The palate is very clean, with bright, lively acidity carrying the...

2024

BurgundyFrance

Domaine Cas VenancioMaranges

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Domaine Aurore Bachelet, 1er Cru Clos Roussots, Maranges, Burgundy, France, 2024

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Morello cherry and ripe dark fruit, warmed by cinnamon and cooled by nutmeg, with a floral flicker at the edges. The palate is plush and...

2024

BurgundyFrance

Domaine Aurore BacheletMaranges

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Domaine Bachelet-Monnot, Clos de la Boutière 1er Cru, Maranges, Burgundy, France, 2024

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Griotte and bramble fruit over a savoury undertow, lifted by wild mint, oregano and a whisper of dried petals. Medium-plus in body and verging on...

2024

BurgundyFrance

Domaine Bachelet-MonnotMaranges

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Famille Guérin, 1er Cru Clos des Loyères, Maranges, Burgundy, France, 2024

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Pure red and black fruits on nose and palate. Extremely well balanced and precise, the wine is carried by fine acidity, with hints of savoury...

2024

BurgundyFrance

Famille GuérinMaranges

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Domaine Chevrot, Le Croix Moines 1er Cru, Maranges, Burgundy, France, 2024

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Shimmering crimson. Crunchy pomegranate and red cherry over wet stone on the nose, with hints of rosemary, white pepper and Chinese five-spice; floral perfume emerges...

2024

BurgundyFrance

Domaine ChevrotMaranges

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Domaine Duchemin, 1er Le Clos des Rois, Vieilles Vignes, Maranges, Burgundy, France, 2024

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Juicy raspberry and fresh cherry, deepened by blackberry, with incense, petals and a whiff of freshly laid asphalt. Tender and fleshy, the palate sets a...

2024

BurgundyFrance

Domaine DucheminMaranges

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Domaine Battault, 1er Cru Clos Roussots, Maranges, Burgundy, France, 2023

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Dark cherry and a lick of new leather, with savoury herbal accents. Ripe and medium-bodied, reflecting the warm vintage, the palate is densely structured and...

2023

BurgundyFrance

Domaine BattaultMaranges

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