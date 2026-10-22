Caro Maurer MW reporting on VDP&#039;s 2026 Grosses Gewächs releases.
Caro Maurer MW (left) reporting on VDP's 2026 Grosses Gewächs releases. Right: Harvest at the Pfalz (Palatinate).
(Image credit: VDP by Peter Bender)
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Swirl, sniff, taste, spit out – for three days, the 250 or so experts in the colonnades of the Wiesbaden Kurhaus do little else.

It is the annual ritual for wine critics, sommeliers and merchants from all over the world, who gather here at the end of August to taste and evaluate the new ‘Große Gewächse’ (or Grosses Gewächs, the 'Grands Crus') for the first time.

Weingut Keller, Abts E Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Rheinhessen, Germany 2025

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The 2025 Abts E demonstrates once again why this parcel in Brunnenhäuschen is so fascinating. Initially, a hint of reduction, a touch of smoke and...

2025

RheinhessenGermany

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Wittmann, Morstein Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Rheinhessen, Germany 2025

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One of the finest Rieslings of the vintage – and a true role model for a ‘Großes Gewächs’. The 2025 Morstein is crystal-clear, fresh and...

2025

RheinhessenGermany

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Rudolf Fürst, Centgrafenberg Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Franken, Germany, 2025

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The Centgrafenberg is one of Franconia’s most renowned Pinot Noir vineyards and is characterised by stony red sandstone soils. The Rudolf Fürst Winery has brought...

2025

FrankenGermany

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Wagner Stempel, Scharlachberg Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Rheinhessen, Germany 2025

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Daniel Wagner has taken the Wagner-Stempel winery to the forefront of Riesling producers in Rheinhessen. His style: straightforward wines that reflect their terroir. The Scharlachberg...

2025

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Robert Weil, Gräfenberg Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Rheingau, Germany 2025

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The Kiedricher Gräfenberg is one of the most significant Riesling vineyards in the Rheingau; its steep slopes, with their phyllite soils (fine-crystalline, thin-layered clay slate),...

2025

RheingauGermany

Robert WeilGrosses Gewächs

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Schäfer-Fröhlich, Halenberg Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Nahe, Germany 2025

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This time, it is not the Riesling from the Felseneck vineyard that takes the honours, but the one from the Monzinger Halenberg. This is one...

2025

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Schäfer-FröhlichGrosses Gewächs

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Rings, Saumagen Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Pfalz, Germany 2025

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The Rings Winery, run by brothers Steffen and Andreas Rings, has been shaking up the ranks of the top estates in the Palatinate for several...

2025

PfalzGermany

RingsGrosses Gewächs

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Dönnhoff, Höllenpfad im Mühlenberg Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Nahe, Germany 2025

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The Norheimer Mühlenberg – referred to by Dönnhoff as ‘Im Mühlenberg’ – is a steep, sheltered Riesling vineyard on the banks of the Nahe, characterised...

2025

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DönnhoffGrosses Gewächs

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A Christmann, Vogelsang Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Pfalz, Germany 2025

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Vogelsang is a historic, high-altitude Riesling vineyard situated above Neustadt an der Weinstraße, whose sparse limestone soils lend the wines a cool character. The A....

2025

PfalzGermany

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Salwey, Henkenberg Grauburgunder, Grosses Gewächs, Baden, Germany 2023

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The Salwey Winery in the Kaiserstuhl region is run by Konrad Salwey. Year after year, he demonstrates his ability to bring out the very best...

2023

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SalweyGrosses Gewächs

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Bürgerspital zum Heiligen Geist, Stein-Harfe Silvaner, Grosses Gewächs, Franken, Germany 2025

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The prime vineyard of the Bürgerspital zum Heiligen Geist in Würzburg is the Stein-Harfe, a historic plot within the famous Würzburger Stein, where the soil...

2025

FrankenGermany

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Ökonomierat Rebholz, Mandelberg Weissburgunder, Grosses Gewächs, Pfalz, Germany 2025

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Rebholz is the world champion of Pinot Blanc. The Rebholz family has been pursuing a purist style for decades; consequently, the Pinot Blanc from Mandelberg...

2025

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Ökonomierat RebholzGrosses Gewächs

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Schloss Lieser, Goldtröpfchen Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Mosel, Germany 2025

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The Piesporter Goldtröpfchen is one of the Mosel’s great Riesling vineyards; with its steep slopes and slate soils, it is ideally suited to producing expressive,...

2025

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Schloss LieserGrosses Gewächs

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Dr. Hermann, Försterlay Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Mosel, Germany 2025

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The Dr. Hermann winery in Erden is renowned for classic Mosel Rieslings such as this one from the Försterlay. This is a steep, slate-dominated vineyard,...

2025

MoselGermany

Dr. HermannGrosses Gewächs

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Knewitz, Steinacker Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Rheinhessen, Germany 2025

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The Knewitz winery is one of the most exciting producers in the Rheinhessen region and is run by brothers Tobias and Björn Knewitz. Their Rieslings...

2025

RheinhessenGermany

KnewitzGrosses Gewächs

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Clemens Busch, Marienburg Falkenlay Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Mosel, Germany 2025

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The Clemens Busch Winery is synonymous with biodynamic viticulture and an uncompromising, terroir-driven interpretation of the Mosel. The business is now run by Clemens’ son,...

2025

MoselGermany

Clemens BuschGrosses Gewächs

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Nik Weis St. Urbans-Hof, Layet Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Mosel, Germany 2025

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Nik Weis runs the family-owned St. Urbans-Hof winery with a traditional approach to Riesling. This is beautifully reflected in the 2025 Riesling from the Layet...

2025

MoselGermany

Nik Weis St. Urbans-HofGrosses Gewächs

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Rings, Saumagen Spätburgunder, Grosses Gewächs, Pfalz, Germany 2024

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2024 is the year of brothers Steffen and Andi Rings. They seem to have succeeded in everything. At the forefront: the Saumagen vineyard with its...

2024

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RingsGrosses Gewächs

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Weingut Keller, Zellerweg am Schwarzen Herrgott Spätburgunder, Grosses Gewächs, Rheinhessen, Germany 2024

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The Keller Winery is one of Germany’s leading estates – though not just for Riesling. With Felix Keller, the son of Klaus-Peter Keller, the focus...

2024

RheinhessenGermany

Weingut KellerGrosses Gewächs

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Rings, Felsenberg Spätburgunder, Grosses Gewächs, Pfalz, Germany 2024

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And here’s another powerful Pinot Noir from brothers Steffen and Andi Rings, this time from the Felsenberg vineyard near Leistadt. It is smoother than the...

2024

PfalzGermany

RingsGrosses Gewächs

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Rudolf Fürst, Centgrafenberg Spätburgunder, Grosses Gewächs, Franken, Germany 2024

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Sebastian Fürst has consistently refined the estate’s precise, elegant style. His local vineyard is, so to speak, the Bürgstadter Centgrafenberg with its sparse, iron-rich red...

2024

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Rudolf FürstGrosses Gewächs

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Bernhard Huber, Bienenberg Spätburgunder, Grosses Gewächs, Baden, Germany 2024

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Bernhard Huber played a decisive role in redefining the potential of Pinot Noir in Baden. Julian Huber is continuing his father’s life’s work, adding his...

2024

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Bernhard HuberGrosses Gewächs

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Karl Haidle, Berge Blaufränkisch, Grosses Gewächs, Württemberg, Germany 2024

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For Moritz Haidle, Lemberger is the German Cabernet Sauvignon, and the 2024 Berge is no exception: full fruitiness takes centre stage. Dark berries and cassis...

2024

WürttembergGermany

Karl HaidleGrosses Gewächs

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A Christmann, Schild Spätburgunder, Grosses Gewächs, Pfalz, Germany 2024

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Steffen Christmann is synonymous with biodynamic viticulture and a style that is consistently rooted in the terroir. With their Pinot Noirs, he and his daughter...

2024

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A ChristmannGrosses Gewächs

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August Kesseler, Höllenberg Spätburgunder, Grosses Gewächs, Rheingau, Germany 2024

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The centrepiece of August Kesseler’s portfolio is the Assmannshäuser Höllenberg, one of Germany’s most historic Pinot Noir sites, whose steep, slate-dominated slopes have been renowned...

2024

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August KesselerGrosses Gewächs

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Dr Wehrheim, Im Sonnenschein Spätburgunder, Grosses Gewächs, Pfalz, Germany 2024

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Franz Wehrheim has introduced a very modern, international and ambitious style for his Pinot Noir. The wine from the ‘Im Sonnenschein’ vineyard, with its limestone-rich...

2024

PfalzGermany

Dr WehrheimGrosses Gewächs

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Philipp Kuhn, Kirschgarten Spätburgunder, Grosses Gewächs, Pfalz, Germany 2024

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Philipp Kuhn has established himself as one of the stalwarts of the Northern Palatinate. This time, it is his 2024 Pinot Noir from the Kirschgarten...

2024

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Philipp KuhnGrosses Gewächs

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Meyer-Näkel, Kräuterberg Spätburgunder, Grosses Gewächs, Ahr, Germany 2024

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In their 2024 Pinot Noir from the Kräuterberg, sisters Meike and Dörte Näkel have once again placed great emphasis on combining expressive, ripe fruit with...

2024

AhrGermany

Meyer-NäkelGrosses Gewächs

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Caro Maurer MW
Caro Maurer MW
DWWA 2020 Regional Chair for South & Eastern Mediterranean
In 2011 Caro Maurer MW became the first female Master of Wine from the German-speaking countries. She is a Regional Chair of Decanter World Wine Awards.