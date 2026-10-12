Willi Bründlmayer
Austrian winemaker Willi Bründlmayer
(Image credit: Bründlmayer / Herbert Lehmann)
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The Germans are world champions in consumption of sparkling wine (or Sekt in German), even though the level has fallen in recent years – down to around 4.8 bottles (or 36 glasses) per person aged 16 and over in 2024.

Ten years earlier, that figure was 6.1 bottles. Consumers are drinking better, however; the quality of German Sekt has improved enormously and the best are now on par with their international peers.

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Weingut Keller, Grande Cuvée No. 003, Rheinhessen, Germany

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From an estate renowned for its outstanding Rieslings, Klaus-Peter Keller’s son, Felix, focuses on producing sparkling wine. The Grande Cuvée No. 003 is a blend...

RheinhessenGermany

Weingut Keller

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Raumland, Triumvirat XVI Grande Cuvée, Rheinhessen, Germany, 2016

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Raumland is regarded as a pioneer of high-quality Winzersekt. Founded by Volker Raumland, the business is now run by his daughters Marie-Luise and Katharina. The...

2016

RheinhessenGermany

Raumland

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Barth, Hassel Grosse Lage Riesling, Rheingau, Germany, 2018

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The estate under the management of Mark Barth has established itself as a leading producer of sparkling Riesling, primarily from single-vineyard plots. This wine is...

2018

RheingauGermany

Barth

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Griesel & Compagnie, Grande Cuvée Dosage Zéro, Hessische Bergstrasse, Germany, 2020

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Griesel & Compagnie was founded in 2013 with the sole aim of producing sparkling wine in the Francophile style. The 58-month ageing on lees has...

2020

Hessische BergstrasseGermany

Griesel & Compagnie

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Loimer, Langenlois Grosse Reserve Blanc de Blancs, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria, 2020

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Fred Loimer’s Grosse Reserve opens with notes from lees ageing: toasted nuts and bread crust, followed by ripe fruit with hints of apple peel and...

2020

NiederösterreichAustria

LoimerKamptal

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Christian Madl, Signature Collection Blanc de Noirs, Weinviertel, Austria, 2019

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Christian Madl has devoted himself exclusively to sparkling wine production. He focuses on a distinctive Austrian style of sparkling wine rather than imitating Champagne. Here,...

2019

WeinviertelAustria

Christian Madl

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Schlossgut Diel, Prestige Cuvée Mo VDP Sekt Prestige, Nahe, Germany, 2013

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Schlossgut Diel, run by the lovely Caroline Diel and her husband Sylvain Taurisson-Diel, has a long tradition of sparkling wine production. The base wine was...

2013

NaheGermany

Schlossgut Diel

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Aldinger, VDP Sekt Prestige, Württemberg, Germany, 2019

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With this classic blend, brothers Hansjörg and Matthias Aldinger have created a ‘champagne pirate’. Even the first impression is distinctly Champagnesque: very vinous, with yellow...

2019

WürttembergGermany

Aldinger

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Harkamp, Zero Dosage, Südsteiermark, Steiermark, Austria

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An insider tip from Southern Styria, where Hannes and Petra Harkamp practice biodynamic viticulture. The resulting sparkling wine is minimalist; it is crystal-clear, fresh and...

SteiermarkAustria

HarkampSüdsteiermark

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Bamberger, Grand Pinot Réserve, Nahe, Germany, 2017

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The Bamberger wine and sparkling wine estate has been producing high-quality sparkling wines for over 40 years. This one was fermented in wooden barrels and...

2017

NaheGermany

Bamberger

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Krack, Blanc de Blancs, Pfalz, Germany, 2023

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Anna and Christian Krack are among the most exciting representatives of the new generation of German sparkling wine producers. An unconventional style. The base wine,...

2023

PfalzGermany

Krack

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Rings, Calcaire Blanc et Noirs, Pfalz, Germany, 2021

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Brothers Steffen and Andreas Rings take risks and come out on top when it comes to wine and sparkling wine. The Calcaire is reminiscent of...

2021

PfalzGermany

Rings

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Schloss Gobelsburg, Vintage Grosse Reserve, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria, 2012

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Schloss Gobelsburg is one of Austria’s oldest wineries, run by Michael Moosbrugger since 1996. Having spent more than 10 years on lees, it is impossible...

2012

NiederösterreichAustria

Schloss GobelsburgKamptal

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Jurtschitsch, Grosse Reserve, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria, 2020

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The oldest bottle of sparkling wine in the wine cellar dates back to 1936 and was produced by Alwin Jurtschitsch’s great-grandfather. In 2007, this long-forgotten...

2020

NiederösterreichAustria

JurtschitschKamptal

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Schloss Vaux, Geisenheimer Rothenberg Riesling, Rheingau, Germany, 2019

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A sparkling wine producer steeped in tradition, now based in the Rheingau and owned by a small circle of shareholders. The Rothenberg is a single...

2019

RheingauGermany

Schloss Vaux

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Franz Keller, Streitweg Blanc de Blancs, Baden, Germany, 2018

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The winery owned by Fritz Keller and his son Friedrich is situated in the heart of the Kaiserstuhl’s volcanic landscape. The region is primarily home...

2018

BadenGermany

Franz Keller

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Christmann & Kauffmann, Gimmeldinger Kapellenberg Rosé, Pfalz, Germany, 2021

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The Christmann & Kauffmann sparkling winery was founded in 2019 in the Palatinate by Sophie and Steffen Christmann, together with former Bollinger cellar master Mathieu...

2021

PfalzGermany

Christmann & Kauffmann

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Bründlmayer, Reserve Rosé, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria

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Bründlmayer is one of Austria’s leading family-run wineries, renowned for its Grüner Veltliner and Riesling wines. But its sparkling rosé is everyone’s favourite. Ageing on...

NiederösterreichAustria

BründlmayerKamptal

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Caro Maurer MW
Caro Maurer MW
DWWA 2020 Regional Chair for South & Eastern Mediterranean
In 2011 Caro Maurer MW became the first female Master of Wine from the German-speaking countries. She is a Regional Chair of Decanter World Wine Awards.