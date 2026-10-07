Lousis Roederer
Cellar master Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon
(Image credit: David Pearce / Louis Roederer)
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If the Champagne region, navigating a testing period of slowing sales and financial pressures, needed a reminder of just how resilient its top producers can be, the house of Louis Roederer would fit the bill.

The company is celebrating its 250th anniversary, and the 150th anniversary of its emblematic cuvée Cristal.

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Louis Roederer, Cristal Rosé Vinothèque, Champagne, France, 2002

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Locked score

Tasted from magnum (with score for magnum only), this extra long-aged edition of Cristal Rosé from the expressive, fruit-forward 2002 vintage is an arresting love...

2002

ChampagneFrance

Louis Roederer

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Louis Roederer, Cristal Rosé Late Release, Champagne, France, 2008

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Locked score

The counterpart to the Late Release of Cristal 2008, this rosé edition was also disgorged in 2022 after 13 years on the lees. Extended ageing,...

2008

ChampagneFrance

Louis Roederer

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Louis Roederer, Cristal Late Release, Champagne, France, 2008

My wines
Locked score

With the bottles for Roederer’s Late Release repeatedly shaken before disgorgement (called 'poignetage'), this series picks up extra savoury, textural depth over the standard release...

2008

ChampagneFrance

Louis Roederer

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Louis Roederer, Cristal, Champagne, France, 2018

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Locked score

This sunny, ripe, generous vintage of Cristal sent Roederer's Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon in search of greater concentration and purity in the plots selected, with the resulting...

2018

ChampagneFrance

Louis Roederer

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Louis Roederer, Cristal Vinothèque, Champagne, France, 1995

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Locked score

From the first year of the Vinotèque programme, the bottle tasted of this classic, balanced vintage for Cristal was disgorged in 2010 after a period...

1995

ChampagneFrance

Louis Roederer

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Louis Roederer, Cristal Rosé Vinothèque, Champagne, France, 2002

My wines
Locked score

Tasted from magnum (with score for magnum only), this extra long-aged edition of Cristal Rosé from the expressive, fruit-forward 2002 vintage is an arresting love...

2002

ChampagneFrance

Louis Roederer

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Louis Roederer, Cristal Rosé Late Release, Champagne, France, 2008

My wines
Locked score

The counterpart to the Late Release of Cristal 2008, this rosé edition was also disgorged in 2022 after 13 years on the lees. Extended ageing,...

2008

ChampagneFrance

Louis Roederer

See full details
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Louis Roederer, Cristal Late Release, Champagne, France, 2008

My wines
Locked score

With the bottles for Roederer’s Late Release repeatedly shaken before disgorgement (called 'poignetage'), this series picks up extra savoury, textural depth over the standard release...

2008

ChampagneFrance

Louis Roederer

See full details
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Louis Roederer, Cristal, Champagne, France, 2018

My wines
Locked score

This sunny, ripe, generous vintage of Cristal sent Roederer's Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon in search of greater concentration and purity in the plots selected, with the resulting...

2018

ChampagneFrance

Louis Roederer

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

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Louis Roederer, Cristal Vinothèque, Champagne, France, 1995

My wines
Locked score

From the first year of the Vinotèque programme, the bottle tasted of this classic, balanced vintage for Cristal was disgorged in 2010 after a period...

1995

ChampagneFrance

Louis Roederer

See full details
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Tom Hewson
Tom Hewson
Tom Hewson writes about Champagne and sparkling wine. He authored the Tim Atkin Champagne Special Report in 2022, featuring over 600 wines and insights from five weeks spent in the region. As well as writing freelance, reviewing and presenting sparkling wines, Tom runs his own newsletter Six Atmospheres, reaching Champagne and sparkling wine enthusiasts all over the world every week.