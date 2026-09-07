Champagne
(Image credit: Getty / Karl Hendon)

The job of winemaking is a fairly simple concept: vinify a harvest.

For Champagne houses, though, being in charge of winemaking means much more than simply taking in the year’s grapes and guiding them to bottle, especially when it comes to the non-vintage wines which make up over 90% of the region’s production.

Tom Hewson
Tom Hewson
Tom Hewson writes about Champagne and sparkling wine. He authored the Tim Atkin Champagne Special Report in 2022, featuring over 600 wines and insights from five weeks spent in the region. As well as writing freelance, reviewing and presenting sparkling wines, Tom runs his own newsletter Six Atmospheres, reaching Champagne and sparkling wine enthusiasts all over the world every week.