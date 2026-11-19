Champagne, paired with Jaÿ-Z

Amy Wislocki Magazine Editor

Jermaine Stone and Decanter's Amy Wislocki (Image credit: Future)

It’s a big year for American superstar Jaÿ-Z, who has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of his album Beyond Reasonable Doubt with the Jaÿ-Z30 Tour.

As well as this musical milestone, 2026 marks 20 years since Armand de Brignac was launched (Jaÿ-Z bought the luxury Champagne brand in 2014, and has been co-owner with LVMH since 2021).

And so I found myself invited to ‘an intimate evening celebrating two of the most influential albums in hip-hop history, paired track-by-track with Armand de Brignac cuvées’.

‘The experience will bring together music, Champagne and culture, ahead of Jaÿ-Z’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium shows later that week, with a surprise guest host on the decks,’ promised the invite.

In the event, Jaÿ-Z himself didn’t make an appearance, but our host was the fantastic Jermaine Stone, New York-based founder of wine and culture platform Wine & Hip Hop.

After instructing guests to ‘listen intently and taste intently’, he led us through four pairings.

The highlights: the elegant Brut Rosé (£325-£530 Widely available) paired with 4:44, both ‘showing softness and power’; and the delicious Demi Sec (£288-£399.95 Widely available), paired with Hard Knock Life, the track’s associations with children, via the musical Annie, a nod to the fact that ‘sweet’ is often the way into a category for the uninitiated.

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David Gleave MW launches definitive book on Barolo & Barbaresco

James Button Social Links Navigation Regional Editor - Italy

(Image credit: Future/James Button)

What a way to start the week – a Monday-night lineup of star Barolo and Barbaresco from the likes of Produttori del Barbaresco, Vietti, GD Vajra, Elvio Cogno, Oddero, Domenico Clerico, Aldo Conterno, Prunotto, Ceretto, Giovannia Rosso, Giacomo Conterno, Bruno Giacosa and Gaja.

Although youthful (mostly 2021s), they showed all the pristine, crunchy fruit, delicate aromatics and effortless balance that will see them reach great heights in the future.

The event was organised to mark the imminent publication of a new book by David Gleave MW, Barolo & Barbaresco: The Primacy of the Vine (£75 Académie du Vin Library, 2026).

Few have done more for Italian wine in the UK than David, who has travelled to Piedmont regularly since 1983.

The relationships he has nurtured over that time have given him incredible behind-the-scenes access to some of the region’s most reclusive winemaking families.

In his book, David documents the history, geography and geology, the people, the vineyards and even his recommended dining spots.

Accompanied by Alessandro Masnaghetti’s superb maps, every page is full of detail, whether it’s the well-captioned images, quotes from the Langhe’s leading protagonists, historical nuance or personal insight.

A must-buy for Nebbiolo aficionados everywhere.

Tyrrell’s, a taste of tradition

Julie Sheppard Social Links Navigation Regional Editor for Australia, New Zealand and South Africa & Spirits Editor

From left: Isa Baal MS, Bruce Tyrrell AM, Julie Sheppard and Roger Jones (Image credit: Future)

Bruce Tyrrell AM, patriarch of the historic Tyrrell’s winery, now managed by his son Chris, was in London recently for the launch of three new vintages.

Established in 1858, Tyrrell’s is the oldest continuously owned and operated winery in Australia’s Hunter Valley, which, as Bruce explained, has never had phylloxera, so boasts rare, own-rooted vines on original European rootstocks.

Indeed 10 Tyrrell’s estate vineyards are more than a century old. Vat 1 Semillon, sourced from the Short Flat vineyard, planted in 1923, is Australia’s most-awarded white wine and the new 2021 vintage wowed with its taut acidity, elegant citrus, impressive concentration and expansive finish.

The vibrant Vat 47 Chardonnay 2024 is still a youngster but with beautifully detailed aromatics and the structure to live for many more years; just like Vat 9 Shiraz 2024, already perfumed and polished, but sure to improve – as a tasting of some back vintages demonstrated.

The stunning 2007 (£85.45-£95 London End Wines, VinQuinn), from a low-yielding drought vintage, offered beautiful evolution; deep, layered, fresh and a dream pairing with the txuletón (Basque steak) at Labombe by Trivet in Mayfair.

Snap up the new releases for your cellar, but seek out those older bottles for a truly thrilling taste of the Hunter.

Grower-driven Napa Cabernets

Dana Nigro Social Links Navigation North America Regional Editor

Matt Hardin (Image credit: Future)

Vineyard manager Matt Hardin’s clients span Napa Valley’s Cabernet elite, but he started his own label, Matthew Wallace, to better understand the impact of his farming on the grapes he grows (‘I don’t want to be the chef who doesn’t eat his own food,’ he tells me).

A great wine is primarily about the vineyard, Hardin believes; for emphasis, he places each site’s GPS coordinates on the back labels.

‘[Wine is] only 5% made by the winemaker,’ he quips, ‘but they get most of the credit.’

That 5% is well covered by Hardin’s winemaking partner, the renowned Thomas Rivers Brown of Rivers-Marie, also his partner in Caterwaul Wines.

Hardin’s family has farmed in Napa since the mid-1800s; he grew up in Pope Valley, source of some of his label’s Cabernets.

The Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 is remarkable value for Napa ($65 all wines by allocation only), with black fruits, a minerally core and supple, polished tannins.

Hardin’s single-vineyard Cabernets culminate with the layered, concentrated Garra 2023 ($175), from a small plot he and Brown developed in St Helena, next to Las Piedras vineyard.

A bright finish lifts the black plum, savoury herbs and touches of vanilla and mocha.

Top Pinot picks from England

Sylvia Wu Social Links Navigation Editor, Decanter China & Regional Editor - Asia and Northern & Eastern Europe

(Image credit: London Cru/Bromley Brook Vineyard)

Every autumn, the annual WineGB London tasting is a treasure trove.

Besides the unsurprisingly solid lineup of sparklers – many offering good value (hands up for Greyfriars’ Estate NV, Pommery England’s Brut Rosé NV, and the 2020 Classic Cuvées from Rathfinny, Oxney and Roebuck) – this year I was especially mesmerised by the beautiful Pinots on offer.

Urban winery London Cru’s Pinot Noir Précoce stood out – from the estate’s West Sussex vineyards, the cool 2024 (£25 London Cru) brought a fresh acid spine while finishing long with mulberry and strawberry; the warmer 2025 exudes lavender and other floral perfumes, alluring with brilliantly vibrant red berries throughout.

Its urban winery peer Blackbook makes its Nightjar Pinot Noir 2024 (£30 Blackbook) using fruit from Crouch Valley in Essex, showing more sweet-spiced berries and a more structured mouthfeel.

Simpsons’ Kentish Rabbit Hole Pinot Noir 2024 (£32 Simpsons) is an elegant and generous pack of dried flower bouquet and sweet strawberry, with hints of cherry liqueur.

Also from the Garden of England, Balfour’s Luke’s Pinot Noir 2025 (£30 Balfour) needs time for the oak to melt in, but the juicy bramble berries are already charming.

From North Essex, Bromley Brook’s Pinot Noir 2024 (£28 Bromley Brook Vineyard) was my top surprise find – such a pretty, rose-scented nose coupled with a gentle, fruit-forward palate, with silky tannins and graphite freshness.

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