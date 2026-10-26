salt flats in Marsala, Sicily
Salt pans in the Stagnone lagoon, north of the city of Marsala, looking west over Favignana island
(Image credit: Getty Images / Paolo Gagliardi)
Jump to category:

Etna and Marsala couldn’t be more different in terms of Sicily’s viticultural landscape: the fiery, high-elevation terraces of the volcano in the island’s northeast, compared to the sun-baked, wind-whipped lagoon and coastal plain in the far west.

Yet both regions have successfully shed their wine histories as volume-driven industrial engines to emerge as some of Italy’s most exciting beacons of terroir-driven winemaking.

Topics

Officina del Vento, Sicilia, Sicily, Italy, 2024

My wines
Locked score

The second vintage of a new project by Italy's first three MWs, this 100% Grillo is a weighty and persistent wine, partially fermented and aged...

2024

SicilyItaly

Officina del VentoSicilia

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

De Bartoli, Vignaverde, Sicilia, Sicily, Italy, 2025

My wines
Locked score

This unoaked Grillo defines the exceptional quality the variety is able to achieve. Creamy hints mingle with pineapple and stone fruits, a touch of yellow...

2025

SicilyItaly

De BartoliSicilia

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Baglio Oro, Lagunare Grillo, Sicilia, Sicily, Italy, 2025

My wines
Locked score

From vines in Marsala's Stagnone lagoon, this refined Grillo sums up the quality and character the variety is capable of when grown here. Floral touches...

2025

SicilyItaly

Baglio OroSicilia

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Cantine Fina, Fiorente Catarratto, Terre Siciliane, Sicily, Italy, 2024

My wines
Locked score

This project from the sibling-owned winery in Marsala is from Catarratto vines right down by the sea, where they enjoy a constant, vigorous breeze. The...

2024

SicilyItaly

Cantine FinaTerre Siciliane

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Florio, Vino, Sicily, Italy NV

My wines
Locked score

This unfiltered, concrete-vinified Grillo from the Marsala winery founded in 1833 features bold apple, lime, peach and jasmine. Balanced and with texture and structure derived...

SicilyItaly

Florio

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Girolamo Russo, Feudo, Etna, Sicily, Italy 2024

My wines
Locked score

I'm falling in love with Etna's 2024s, and Russo's Feudo exemplifies the energy and freshness the vintage gives. Ferrous, mineral-soaked red berries take centre stage....

2024

SicilyItaly

Girolamo RussoEtna

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

I Vigneri, Sicily, Italy, 2025

My wines
Locked score

I Vigneri is a custodian of Etna's past, and this flagship wine is arguably its most significant label, vinified in the estate's restored palmento and...

2025

SicilyItaly

I Vigneri

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Benanti, Contrada Calderara Sottana, Etna, Sicily, Italy, 2024

My wines
Locked score

From vines in the north-slope township of Randazzo, this pretty wine is full of nervous energy. Succulent cherry and forest berries are accompanied by balsamic...

2024

SicilyItaly

BenantiEtna

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Passopisciaro, Passorosso, Etna, Sicily, Italy, 2024

My wines
Locked score

This 2024 vintage of Passorosso, the estate's ‘everyday’ Nerello Mascalese sourced from multiple vineyards, really impressed me when I tasted it, with a bright and...

2024

SicilyItaly

PassopisciaroEtna

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now
James Button
James Button
Regional Editor - Italy

James Button is Decanter’s regional editor for Italy, responsible for all of Decanter's Italian content in print and online.

Like many others, he started his wine career at Majestic Wine, giving him a strong grounding in the subject before successfully completing the WSET Level 4 Diploma in 2010. From 2014 to 2016 he managed the fine wine department of a startup wine company in London, before joining Decanter as digital sub-editor.

Outside of wine, James enjoys cooking, skiing, playing guitar and cycling.