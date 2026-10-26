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Ines Salpico, Matthew Forster MW and Valentin Radosav tasted 137 wines, with 2 Outstanding and 44 Highly recommended

Alentejo reds: Panel tasting scores

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Dona Maria, Júlio B Bastos Alicante Bouschet, Alentejo, Portugal 2014

My wines
Locked score

Winemaker Júlio Bastos joined his father, Júlio Bandeira Bastos, in 1985 to help manage Quinta do Carmo, the family’s estate in Estremoz. Vinhos Dona Maria...

2014

AlentejoPortugal

Dona Maria

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Reynolds, Gloria Reynolds Cathedral, Alentejano, Portugal 2009

My wines
Locked score

Robert Reynolds set down roots in Estremoz in 1850. His English father had arrived in Porto in 1820, where he set up a business exporting...

2009

AlentejanoPortugal

Reynolds

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Fitapreta, Preta Cuvée David Booth Grande Reserva, Alentejo, Portugal 2022

My wines
Locked score

Wormwood, eucalyptus and tarmac frame black cherry and plum. Sage, rosemary and mint add regional character. Concentrated yet elegant, with vanilla-oak spice.

2022

AlentejoPortugal

Fitapreta

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Herdade da Lisboa, Paço dos Infantes Reserva Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2020

My wines
Locked score

Lifted blackcurrant and blueberry lead into dark cherry, plum and blackberry. Fleshy, mouthcoating yet elegant. Robust tannins, black olive and chocolate. A mineral, savoury finish.

2020

AlentejoPortugal

Herdade da Lisboa

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Symington, Quinta da Fonte Souto, Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2020

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Locked score

Sous bois, wet leaf and tobacco meet sweet-sour cherry and blackcurrant. Vibrant acidity, velvety fruit and resolved tannins, finishing long with sage, thyme and cinnamon.

2020

AlentejoPortugal

Symington, Quinta da Fonte Souto

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Abegoaria, Herdade do Gamito Reserva, Alentejano, Portugal 2020

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Locked score

Opens with potpourri, violet and black olive, followed by ripe black fruit, hay and forest floor. Velvety, persistent, mature and classically savoury. A warm, tobacco-spice...

2020

AlentejanoPortugal

Abegoaria

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Fitapreta, Enxarrama Tinto, Alentejano, Portugal 2015

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Locked score

Tobacco, black olive and Assam tea lead into dried dark fruit, leather and cedar. Svelte yet succulent, the mature palate retains juicy freshness beneath thyme,...

2015

AlentejanoPortugal

Fitapreta

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Herdade do Rocim, Amphora Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2024

My wines
Locked score

Cranberry, raspberry and red cherry gain leafy lift from eucalyptus and green wood. Fluid, silky and inviting, with soft zesty tannin, bright acidity and a...

2024

AlentejoPortugal

Herdade do Rocim

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Herdade do Rocim, Grande Rocim Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2024

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Locked score

Blackberry, plum and violet meet chocolate, leather and a stony mineral note. Full-bodied but poised, with crunchy fruit, ripe tannins, bright acidity and sweet spice....

2024

AlentejoPortugal

Herdade do Rocim

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Herdade do Sobroso, Cellar Selection Syrah-Alicante Bouschet, Alentejo, Portugal 2023

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Locked score

Morello cherry, blackcurrant and plum, with a rose, violet and Earl Grey perfume. Succulent and concentrated, with balsamic freshness, minerality, anise, cardamom and cedar spice.

2023

AlentejoPortugal

Herdade do Sobroso

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José Maria da Fonseca, José de Sousa Mayor, Alentejano, Portugal 2019

My wines
Locked score

Dill pickle, forest floor and wet wood give a savoury cast to crushed blueberry, blackcurrant and cherry. Compact and full-bodied, with robust tannin, zesty acidity...

2019

AlentejanoPortugal

José Maria da Fonseca

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Quinta do Carmo, Tinto, Alentejano, Portugal 2022

My wines
Locked score

Focused blackcurrant and black cherry threaded with wet leaf, dried herbs and toast. Juicy and persistent, with muscular yet elegant tannins, citrus-zest energy and a...

2022

AlentejanoPortugal

Quinta do Carmo

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Reynolds, Julian Reynolds Grande Reserva, Alentejano, Portugal 2017

My wines
Locked score

Mint, violet and tobacco leaf mingle with blueberry, cherry and plum. Silky and evolved, with gentle tannin and bright acidity. Blood orange, cranberry and nutmeg...

2017

AlentejanoPortugal

Reynolds

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Adega Cooperativa de Vidigueira, Cuba e Alvito, Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2025

My wines
Locked score

Appealingly evolved, with sour cherry, plum and blackberry enlivened by pink grapefruit and rhubarb. Vibrant, juicy and finely delineated, with fresh acidity and a light...

2025

AlentejoPortugal

Adega Cooperativa de Vidigueira, Cuba e Alvito

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Dona Maria, Grande Reserva, Alentejo, Portugal 2020

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Locked score

Black cherry compote, plum and rose mingle with wet leaf, tobacco and Oolong tea. Generous and velvety, with charred oak, mocha and rockrose. Complex, with...

2020

AlentejoPortugal

Dona Maria

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Dona Maria, Touriga Nacional-Petit Verdot Reserva, Alentejo, Portugal 2021

My wines
Locked score

Blackcurrant, blackberry and plum edged with tapenade and violet. Smooth, powerful. Dense tannins, dark chocolate and earthy depth, enlivened by nutmeg, cardamom and saffron.

2021

AlentejoPortugal

Dona Maria

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Esporão, Private Selection Red, Alentejo, Portugal 2019

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Locked score

Strikingly fresh red and black fruit, joined by tobacco, sage and petrichor. Compact, powerful, poised. Wears its polished oak well. Spicy energy and tertiary earthiness...

2019

AlentejoPortugal

Esporão

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Fitapreta, Baga a 1/2 Sol, Alentejano, Portugal 2023

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Locked score

Cherry and plum meet blood orange, pomegranate and pink grapefruit, with a touch of mace. Dense palate, with fine-grained tannin, gentle clove spice and a...

2023

AlentejanoPortugal

Fitapreta

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Fitapreta, Os Paulistas, Chao dos Eremitas, Alentejo, Portugal 2021

My wines
Locked score

Blackberry and plum cloaked in cedar, eucalyptus, mint and dried herb. Rich and energetic, with refreshing drive. Mocha oak and a slightly drying edge narrow...

2021

AlentejoPortugal

Fitapreta

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Fitapreta, Pequeno Eremita Tinto, Chao dos Eremitas, Alentejo, Portugal 2024

My wines
Locked score

Raspberry, cranberry and orange peel, with floral perfume and balsamic lift. Energetic and fruit-driven. Combines bright acidity with smoky, assertive tannins. A strong sense of...

2024

AlentejoPortugal

Fitapreta

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Fitapreta, Tinta Grossa, Alentejo, Portugal 2024

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Locked score

Wild strawberry, cranberry and pomegranate dance with lavender and bergamot. Juicy, fluid and vibrant, with an earthy, rustic edge. Fresh acidity and a savoury, characterful...

2024

AlentejoPortugal

Fitapreta

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Herdade do Sobroso, Grande Reserva Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2022

My wines
Locked score

Caramel-tinged blackberry, dark chocolate, pomegranate, sour cherry and red plum. Dense and powerful, with smoky, slightly drying tannins, vivid acidity and tingling clove spice.

2022

AlentejoPortugal

Herdade do Sobroso

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Herdade do Rocim, Vinha da Micaela, Alentejo, Portugal 2021

My wines
Locked score

Blackberry, cherry and mulberry wrapped in thyme, sage and tarragon. Firm, concentrated, with dense, fine-grained tannins, chocolate and smoky grip, lifted by cherry-stone freshness.

2021

AlentejoPortugal

Herdade do Rocim

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Tapada de Coelheiros, Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2022

My wines
Locked score

Cherry and blackberry outlined by vivid acidity, wild herb and black olive. Concentrated, robust, with dense, grippy tannins and a tart lift. Oak remains slightly...

2022

AlentejoPortugal

Tapada de Coelheiros

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Tiago Cabaço, Blog Bivarietal, Alentejano, Portugal 2023

My wines
Locked score

Blackberry and prune meet potpourri, Assam tea and mint chocolate. Dense yet elegant, the palate layers robust tannins, clove, black olive and forest floor. Finishes...

2023

AlentejanoPortugal

Tiago Cabaço

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Quinta do Paral, Superior Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2023

My wines
Locked score

Opens with bramble, plum, dark berry, chocolate and baking spice. Plush, full-bodied, the palate with dried thyme, sage and tarragon. An earthy, balsamic, oak-spiced finish.

2023

AlentejoPortugal

Quinta do Paral

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Dona Maria, Júlio B Bastos Alicante Bouschet, Alentejo, Portugal 2014

My wines
Locked score

Winemaker Júlio Bastos joined his father, Júlio Bandeira Bastos, in 1985 to help manage Quinta do Carmo, the family’s estate in Estremoz. Vinhos Dona Maria...

2014

AlentejoPortugal

Dona Maria

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Reynolds, Gloria Reynolds Cathedral, Alentejano, Portugal 2009

My wines
Locked score

Robert Reynolds set down roots in Estremoz in 1850. His English father had arrived in Porto in 1820, where he set up a business exporting...

2009

AlentejanoPortugal

Reynolds

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Fitapreta, Preta Cuvée David Booth Grande Reserva, Alentejo, Portugal 2022

My wines
Locked score

Wormwood, eucalyptus and tarmac frame black cherry and plum. Sage, rosemary and mint add regional character. Concentrated yet elegant, with vanilla-oak spice.

2022

AlentejoPortugal

Fitapreta

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Herdade da Lisboa, Paço dos Infantes Reserva Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2020

My wines
Locked score

Lifted blackcurrant and blueberry lead into dark cherry, plum and blackberry. Fleshy, mouthcoating yet elegant. Robust tannins, black olive and chocolate. A mineral, savoury finish.

2020

AlentejoPortugal

Herdade da Lisboa

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Symington, Quinta da Fonte Souto, Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2020

My wines
Locked score

Sous bois, wet leaf and tobacco meet sweet-sour cherry and blackcurrant. Vibrant acidity, velvety fruit and resolved tannins, finishing long with sage, thyme and cinnamon.

2020

AlentejoPortugal

Symington, Quinta da Fonte Souto

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Abegoaria, Herdade do Gamito Reserva, Alentejano, Portugal 2020

My wines
Locked score

Opens with potpourri, violet and black olive, followed by ripe black fruit, hay and forest floor. Velvety, persistent, mature and classically savoury. A warm, tobacco-spice...

2020

AlentejanoPortugal

Abegoaria

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Fitapreta, Enxarrama Tinto, Alentejano, Portugal 2015

My wines
Locked score

Tobacco, black olive and Assam tea lead into dried dark fruit, leather and cedar. Svelte yet succulent, the mature palate retains juicy freshness beneath thyme,...

2015

AlentejanoPortugal

Fitapreta

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Herdade do Rocim, Amphora Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2024

My wines
Locked score

Cranberry, raspberry and red cherry gain leafy lift from eucalyptus and green wood. Fluid, silky and inviting, with soft zesty tannin, bright acidity and a...

2024

AlentejoPortugal

Herdade do Rocim

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Herdade do Rocim, Grande Rocim Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2024

My wines
Locked score

Blackberry, plum and violet meet chocolate, leather and a stony mineral note. Full-bodied but poised, with crunchy fruit, ripe tannins, bright acidity and sweet spice....

2024

AlentejoPortugal

Herdade do Rocim

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Herdade do Sobroso, Cellar Selection Syrah-Alicante Bouschet, Alentejo, Portugal 2023

My wines
Locked score

Morello cherry, blackcurrant and plum, with a rose, violet and Earl Grey perfume. Succulent and concentrated, with balsamic freshness, minerality, anise, cardamom and cedar spice.

2023

AlentejoPortugal

Herdade do Sobroso

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José Maria da Fonseca, José de Sousa Mayor, Alentejano, Portugal 2019

My wines
Locked score

Dill pickle, forest floor and wet wood give a savoury cast to crushed blueberry, blackcurrant and cherry. Compact and full-bodied, with robust tannin, zesty acidity...

2019

AlentejanoPortugal

José Maria da Fonseca

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Quinta do Carmo, Tinto, Alentejano, Portugal 2022

My wines
Locked score

Focused blackcurrant and black cherry threaded with wet leaf, dried herbs and toast. Juicy and persistent, with muscular yet elegant tannins, citrus-zest energy and a...

2022

AlentejanoPortugal

Quinta do Carmo

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Reynolds, Julian Reynolds Grande Reserva, Alentejano, Portugal 2017

My wines
Locked score

Mint, violet and tobacco leaf mingle with blueberry, cherry and plum. Silky and evolved, with gentle tannin and bright acidity. Blood orange, cranberry and nutmeg...

2017

AlentejanoPortugal

Reynolds

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Adega Cooperativa de Vidigueira, Cuba e Alvito, Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2025

My wines
Locked score

Appealingly evolved, with sour cherry, plum and blackberry enlivened by pink grapefruit and rhubarb. Vibrant, juicy and finely delineated, with fresh acidity and a light...

2025

AlentejoPortugal

Adega Cooperativa de Vidigueira, Cuba e Alvito

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Dona Maria, Grande Reserva, Alentejo, Portugal 2020

My wines
Locked score

Black cherry compote, plum and rose mingle with wet leaf, tobacco and Oolong tea. Generous and velvety, with charred oak, mocha and rockrose. Complex, with...

2020

AlentejoPortugal

Dona Maria

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Dona Maria, Touriga Nacional-Petit Verdot Reserva, Alentejo, Portugal 2021

My wines
Locked score

Blackcurrant, blackberry and plum edged with tapenade and violet. Smooth, powerful. Dense tannins, dark chocolate and earthy depth, enlivened by nutmeg, cardamom and saffron.

2021

AlentejoPortugal

Dona Maria

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Esporão, Private Selection Red, Alentejo, Portugal 2019

My wines
Locked score

Strikingly fresh red and black fruit, joined by tobacco, sage and petrichor. Compact, powerful, poised. Wears its polished oak well. Spicy energy and tertiary earthiness...

2019

AlentejoPortugal

Esporão

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Fitapreta, Baga a 1/2 Sol, Alentejano, Portugal 2023

My wines
Locked score

Cherry and plum meet blood orange, pomegranate and pink grapefruit, with a touch of mace. Dense palate, with fine-grained tannin, gentle clove spice and a...

2023

AlentejanoPortugal

Fitapreta

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Fitapreta, Os Paulistas, Chao dos Eremitas, Alentejo, Portugal 2021

My wines
Locked score

Blackberry and plum cloaked in cedar, eucalyptus, mint and dried herb. Rich and energetic, with refreshing drive. Mocha oak and a slightly drying edge narrow...

2021

AlentejoPortugal

Fitapreta

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Fitapreta, Pequeno Eremita Tinto, Chao dos Eremitas, Alentejo, Portugal 2024

My wines
Locked score

Raspberry, cranberry and orange peel, with floral perfume and balsamic lift. Energetic and fruit-driven. Combines bright acidity with smoky, assertive tannins. A strong sense of...

2024

AlentejoPortugal

Fitapreta

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Fitapreta, Tinta Grossa, Alentejo, Portugal 2024

My wines
Locked score

Wild strawberry, cranberry and pomegranate dance with lavender and bergamot. Juicy, fluid and vibrant, with an earthy, rustic edge. Fresh acidity and a savoury, characterful...

2024

AlentejoPortugal

Fitapreta

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Herdade do Sobroso, Grande Reserva Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2022

My wines
Locked score

Caramel-tinged blackberry, dark chocolate, pomegranate, sour cherry and red plum. Dense and powerful, with smoky, slightly drying tannins, vivid acidity and tingling clove spice.

2022

AlentejoPortugal

Herdade do Sobroso

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Herdade do Rocim, Vinha da Micaela, Alentejo, Portugal 2021

My wines
Locked score

Blackberry, cherry and mulberry wrapped in thyme, sage and tarragon. Firm, concentrated, with dense, fine-grained tannins, chocolate and smoky grip, lifted by cherry-stone freshness.

2021

AlentejoPortugal

Herdade do Rocim

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Tapada de Coelheiros, Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2022

My wines
Locked score

Cherry and blackberry outlined by vivid acidity, wild herb and black olive. Concentrated, robust, with dense, grippy tannins and a tart lift. Oak remains slightly...

2022

AlentejoPortugal

Tapada de Coelheiros

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Tiago Cabaço, Blog Bivarietal, Alentejano, Portugal 2023

My wines
Locked score

Blackberry and prune meet potpourri, Assam tea and mint chocolate. Dense yet elegant, the palate layers robust tannins, clove, black olive and forest floor. Finishes...

2023

AlentejanoPortugal

Tiago Cabaço

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Quinta do Paral, Superior Tinto, Alentejo, Portugal 2023

My wines
Locked score

Opens with bramble, plum, dark berry, chocolate and baking spice. Plush, full-bodied, the palate with dried thyme, sage and tarragon. An earthy, balsamic, oak-spiced finish.

2023

AlentejoPortugal

Quinta do Paral

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Ines Salpico
Ines Salpico
Editor

Ines Salpico is Decanter’s regional editor for Spain, Portugal and South America. Born and raised in Lisbon, Portugal, after moving to London in 2015, she decided to dedicate herself fully to the wine industry and joined the sommelier team at Michelin-starred Spring, Somerset House. Stints at Noble Rot and The Laughing Heart followed. Her work as a judge and writer eventually became her full time commitment and she joined Decanter in 2019 as wine database editor. 