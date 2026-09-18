If this summer has taught me anything, it’s that English sunshine and English wine make an excellent pairing.

At 25 and living in London, wine has become one of my favourite ways to bring people together – whether that’s catching up with friends in the city after work, celebrating a special occasion, or simply making the most of a warm evening outdoors.

My love of wine started much earlier, though, with a stolen sip of sparkling wine from my parents’ glasses on New Year’s Eve.

But what started as curiosity has grown into a genuine interest, helped along by my mum’s own enthusiasm. Over the years, she’s encouraged me to learn more about wine, even if it’s simply discussing what we’re drinking over dinner.

Anabel's Gen Z Wine Challenge bottle (Image credit: Decanter) Chapel Down, A Touch of Sparkle Rosé, Kent, England 2023

Grapes: Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier

Alc: 11.5%

Available: £16, Waitrose Cellar, Ocado Interesting fact: Chapel Down offers a range of still and sparkling wines for every budget. At the very top are the single-vineyard Kit's Coty Blanc de Blancs traditional-method Chardonnays, with the 2016 Coeur de Cuvée Extra Brut winning Gold (96pts) at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards. A Touch of Sparkle (which also comes in a Bacchus-Chardonnay Brut) is at the other end of the price – and complexity – spectrum, the base wine given a gentle aeration by a simple injection of C02 rather than undergoing any secondary fermentation as for Prosecco, or traditional-method fizz such as Cava or Champagne, so is consequently a more simple and uncomplicated bubbly.

Why I chose it

The summer of 2026 has been one to remember for me, with the heatwave, the FIFA World Cup and more time than ever spent exploring and enjoying English wine.

Through visits to English vineyards, from Ridgeview and Bolney in Sussex, to Camel Valley and Trevibban Mill in Cornwall, I’ve developed a growing appreciation for what’s being produced on our doorstep. Each visit offered a different perspective on the industry and its growing ambition.

When Decanter challenged me to splash out on a bottle I’d never tried before, the choice felt obvious: continue my English wine journey.

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My choice was Chapel Down’s A Touch of Sparkle Rosé, which I picked up from Waitrose for £16. With its gentle fizz and 11.5% alcohol, it immediately stood out as something a little different from the sparkling wines I usually gravitate towards.

Part of the appeal was that it felt perfectly aligned with my summer. I liked the idea of combining two of my seasonal favourites: bubbles and a crisp, dry rosé.

I discovered that this wine gains its sparkle through simple carbonation, rather than the traditional method used for Champagne or the Charmat (or tank) method used for Prosecco.

As someone who enjoys learning about how wine is made, that curiosity definitely helped persuade me to add it to my basket.

Anabel said her wine choice combined two of her seasonal favourites – ‘bubbles and a crisp, dry rosé‘ – and ‘perfectly aligned‘ with her summer. (Image credit: Decanter)

What it tasted like

I chose to enjoy the bottle with my boyfriend in our garden at the end of a sunny day. With some nibbles on the table and the day's heat beginning to soften, it felt like exactly the sort of occasion this wine was made for.

The wine itself delivered exactly what I was hoping for. It was dry, light and refreshing, with notes of strawberries and cream and a freshness that made it incredibly easy to drink. The gentle sparkle felt fun and celebratory – turning an ordinary moment into a memorable one.

Most importantly, we both really enjoyed it. It felt like a real treat at a price point that didn’t feel excessive, and was exactly the kind of wine we’d love to share with friends and family. In the end, the wine lived up to its name – it truly added A Touch of Sparkle to our evening!

There is only one question left to answer: would I buy it again? For me, it’s an easy yes.

Up for the Challenge? Are you aged between 18 and 29 and want to take part in Decanter's Gen Z Wine Challenge? Email us at editor@decanter.com to introduce yourself and tell us why we should pick you. We are especially keen to hear from people living outside the UK, so don't be shy – drop us a line today!



And if you are the same age and work in the wine industry – in bars, restaurants, cellars or retail – then we are introducing a new column for you too: Under 30s Wine Trade Sips. Send us an email on the address above and tell us why you want to share your experience of a bottle you love.

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