The South American wine industry is riding a swelling tide; as momentum grows, the excitement is palpable. What started as a quiet, underground revolution driven by a select band of passionate winemakers is now capturing the attention of consumers and wine professionals all over the globe. The self-belief and direction that winemakers are showing, alongside the sense of comradeship and community, have been fundamental in achieving this.
South America’s next icons
With a better understanding of global trends and a willingness to embrace change, South America’s winemakers have cast off the parochialism of the past and are producing an increasing number of critically acclaimed wines. Alistair Cooper MW picks out 10 that he feels have great iconic potential...