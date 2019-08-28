Patagonia: South America’s new frontier

In the past decade, winemakers in Chile and Argentina have moved beyond what was seen as the final frontier for South American viticulture and into the cool climates and wild terrains of Patagonia. Growing confidence and expertise; a quest for lower temperatures and greater water availability in the face of climate change; and a thirst for adventure – all of these factors are leading the current generation of winemakers further south.

Patagonia wines: Top bottles to try

