Top South American Cabernet Franc wines: Panel tasting results

Things are looking bright for South American Cabernet Franc, according to this report on 44 wines tasted by our three-strong expert panel. Published in Decanter's new October 2018 magazine issue, Premium subscribers can get exclusive online access to the full report and tasting notes below.
44 wines tasted, with one rated Outstanding
‘The enthusiasm for South American Cabernet Franc looks likely to continue’, concluded our tasting panel of Paz Levinson, Patricio Tapia & Dirceu Vianna Junior MW
Summary
With quality high, the tasters found notable stylistic differences – although the regional character of Cabernet Franc is yet to fully emerge, says Patricio Tapia…