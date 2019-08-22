The site must have looked propitious: the soil was rich and red; the vegetation lush, dense and green. Christopher Columbus founded the colony of La Isabela in what is now the Dominican Republic in 1493 as a base from which to search for precious metals – especially gold – but the second European settlement in Latin America was almost certainly the site of its first vineyard, planted alongside other crops.
Old vines in Latin America: The gift of time
With many vineyard sites established in the 16th century or possibly earlier, Latin America boasts a significant number of old vines. But as Tim Atkin MW discovers, winemakers don’t like to shout about it...