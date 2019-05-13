Premium South American red blends: Panel tasting results

Argentina: know your vintages

2018 An excellent vintage: warm, sunny days and cool nights ensured perfect ripening.

2017 Forward, exuberant and harmonious reds despite the long, hot summer.

2016 One of the coldest vintages in a decade, resulting in lighter wines with notably crisp acidity.

2015 A long harvest yielding attractive, juicy reds – especially fresh and vibrant for those who picked early.

2014 Low-yielding harvest and wines with assertive acidity that are ageing well.

2013 A notoriously cool vintage. The top-end wines are ageing gracefully.

2012 Low-yielding harvest due to frost. Those who escaped made ripe, juicy, concentrated reds.

Argentina wine grape plantings

Total cultivated area 220,848ha

Malbec 42,999ha

Cabernet Sauvignon 14,666ha

Syrah 12,247ha

Merlot 5,306ha

Cabernet Franc 1,146ha

Petit Verdot 652ha

Source: INV-Database