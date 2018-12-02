South American Riesling: Expert’s Choice

Plantings and production levels may yet be small, but Riesling has found a home in Chile, Argentina and Uruguay. Patricio Tapia recommends 12 of the best examples…

For most wine lovers there’s no natural association between Riesling and South America. For Riesling fans, the go-to places are Germany or Austria – or if they are forced to travel to the New World, perhaps Australia or New Zealand. South America can be the source of very good wines, but Riesling doesn’t generally spring to mind when thinking of this part of the world.

