Here are 15 Brazilian wines worth seeking out

Brazil's best wines range from high altitude Syrah and Bordeaux-style reds to sparkling wines and new-wave white wines being made in São Paulo. Getting your hands on them can be a challenge, but Dirceu Vianna Junior MW picks some of his favourites to look for.

Vines were introduced to Brazil’s São Paulo in 1532 by Portuguese explorer Brás Cubas, but conditions were not judged ideal and the experiment was abandoned.

Subsequent Portuguese settlers tried to cultivate vines in several different areas, but the place which responded best to viticulture was Rio Grande do Sul, the country’s southernmost state, bordering Argentina and Uruguay.

