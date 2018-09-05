Time to try South American sparkling wine

The sparkling wine scene in South America is currently booming. Alejandro Iglesias finds out what’s driving it and recommends bottles from the leading names in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay...

Around the world, the consumption of sparkling wines is rising like bubbles in a glass, driven by the luxury goods market, new drinking habits and emerging economies. According to research by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), sales increased by 30% between 2003 and 2013, while production was up 40% – that’s six times more than the growth for still wines.

Scroll down for Alejandro Iglesias’s top South American sparkling wines

What’s more, Champagne is no longer the default sparkling choice for many wine lovers. Since Cava and Prosecco have democratised the category, producers in other wine-growing regions – including South America – have decided to get in on the act.