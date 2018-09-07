Great value Malbec from Argentina: A buying guide

There is more than just one style of Argentinian Malbec there is also excellent value-for-money to be had. Patricio Tapia and Paz Levinson offer expert advice and pick 27 wines to seek out that won't break the bank...



Copy by Patricio Tapia

There was a time when Argentinian Malbec seemed to have only one voice. Taking advantage of the variety’s characteristic softness and its fruity nature, the style that winemakers chose to promote emphasised the ripeness and sweetness of grapes that were harvested very late, so that they acquired a jammy, unctuous character.

And when the price allowed it, there was also a strong tendency to use new oak. This style soon became popular around the world and catapulted Malbec to stardom.

Scroll down for 27 wallet-friendly Malbecs from Argentina

You might also like: