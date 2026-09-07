Cono Sur winemaker Matias Rios
Matías Ríos, winemaking director at Cono Sur
(Image credit: Cono Sur)
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Pinot Noir has been cultivated almost as long as Malbec in Argentina, Cabernet Sauvignon in Chile, or Tannat in Uruguay.

Yet only recently have South American winemakers begun making Pinot Noirs that stand confidently alongside their flagship reds.

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Otronia, Pinot Noir, Chubut, Patagonia, Argentina 2021

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One of the most exciting new terroirs for Pinot in the most extreme south of Argentine Patagonia. The 2021 is my favourite vintage to date....

2021

PatagoniaArgentina

OtroniaChubut

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Cono Sur, Ocio, San Antonio, Chile 2023

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The top wine from Cono Sur is increasingly confident and poised in its expression. A wine which delivers beautifully on all fronts: seductive and immediately...

2023

San AntonioChile

Cono Sur

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Undurraga, Trama Pinot Noir, San Antonio, Chile, 2024

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Undurraga offers serious value through its two Terroir Hunter Pinot Noirs – an earthier rendition from Malleco and a more floral expression from Leyda. Trama...

2024

San AntonioChile

Undurraga

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Leyda, Origin Pinot Noir, Leyda Valley, San Antonio, Chile 2024

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Viviana Navarrete has been laser-focused on Pinot Noir at Viña Leyda for almost a decade, and Origin is the result of that dedication. Crunchy red...

2024

San AntonioChile

LeydaLeyda Valley

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Domaine Nico Soeur et Frères, La Savante Pinot Noir, Gualtallary, Uco Valley, Argentina 2024

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One of the single-parcel wines in the Domaine Nico range, La Savante comes from the first Pinot Noir planted in the Catena family’s prized Adrianna...

2024

MendozaArgentina

Domaine Nico Soeur et FrèresUco Valley

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Bodega Chacra, Cincuenta y Cinco Pinot Noir, Río Negro, Patagonia, Argentina 2023

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Chacra is all about the old vines of Río Negro, and Cincuenta y Cinco is one of my favourites, sourced from vines planted in 1955....

2023

PatagoniaArgentina

Bodega ChacraRío Negro

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Cerro del Toro, Fuego Pinot Noir, Maldonado, Uruguay 2023

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Coming from a particularly stoney spot at the top of the hill, Fuego is a parcel selection of Cerro del Toro’s most coastal vineyard –...

2023

MaldonadoUruguay

Cerro del Toro

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Miguel Torres Chile, Escaleras de Empedrado, Maule Valley, Chile 2021

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Coming from the slate terraces of Miguel Torres’ coastal vineyard in Maule, this cool climate Pinot Noir is schistous, mineral and beautifully fresh, with dark...

2021

Maule ValleyChile

Miguel Torres Chile

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Un Lugar en los Andes, Pinot Noir, Tunuyán, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2022

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Gaucho Walter Scibilia was the first to plant vines at these extraordinary heights on his estancia in San Pablo, at 1,700 metres above sea level....

2022

MendozaArgentina

Un Lugar en los AndesUco Valley

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Errazuriz, Las Pizarras Pinot Noir, Aconcagua Costa, Aconcagua Valley, Chile 2024

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Sourced from a schist parcel in Errázuriz’s coastal Aconcagua vineyard, the 2024 is fresh and supple, with notes of sweet-sour cherry, crunchy red fruit and...

2024

Aconcagua ValleyChile

ErrazurizAconcagua Costa

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Familia Deicas, Cru d’Exception Pinot Noir, Uruguay 2024

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Deicas has a strong range of Pinot Noirs, but the Cru d’Exception is where things step up a gear. Drawn from two vineyards – one...

2024

Uruguay

Familia Deicas

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Tabalí, Talinay Pinot Noir, Limarí Valley, Chile, 2025

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Coming from one of the leading producers in Limarí, Talinay is a top-value Pinot Noir from the chalky marine terraces of Tabalí’s coastal vineyard. You...

2025

Limarí ValleyChile

Tabalí

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Amanda Barnes MW
Amanda Barnes MW
Decanter Magazine & DWWA Regional Chair for Chile

Amanda Barnes is an award-winning wine journalist and expert in South American wines and regions.

Based in Mendoza since 2009 she is a regular South America correspondent, critic and writer for Decanter, as well as other international wine publications, and she is the author and editor of the South America Wine Guide.

She has been awarded by Born Digital Wine Awards, Millesima Blog Awards, Great Wine Capitals Best Of and Young Wine Writer of the Year.

She has received a fellowship from the Wine Writers Symposium, a scholarship for the Wine Bloggers Conference, and the Geoffrey Roberts Award. 