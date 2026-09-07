five bottles of Napa valley wines
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Jonathan Cristaldi, Jenica Flippo and Cara Patricia tasted 76 wines, with 2 Exceptional, 36 Outstanding and 34 Highly recommended

Napa Valley blends: Panel tasting scores

Amuse Bouche, Napa Valley Red, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Locked score

Amuse Bouche was founded in 2002 by winemaker Heidi Barrett and longtime friend John Schwartz with the aim of producing a small-batch interpretation of a...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

Amuse BoucheNapa Valley

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Miner, The Oracle, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Dave and Emily Miner founded Miner Family Winery in 1996, establishing their hillside winery in Oakville after Dave’s tenure as president of Oakville Ranch Vineyards....

2023

CaliforniaUSA

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CourAvant, Blanc, Napa Valley, California, USA 2024

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Founded by Gary and Sharon Lessing, CourAvant is a small, family-owned estate in St Helena that produced its debut vintage in 2019. Today, the wines...

2024

CaliforniaUSA

CourAvantNapa Valley

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Elusa, Interlace, Calistoga, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Elusa is the organically farmed estate winery attached to the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley in Calistoga. The project places vineyard farming and...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

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Groth, Oakcross Proprietary Red, Oakville, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Dennis and Judy Groth founded Groth Vineyards & Winery in Oakville in 1982; today, second-generation proprietor Suzanne Groth leads the family estate. Winemaker Ted Henry...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

GrothNapa Valley

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Patland, Proprietary Red, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Patland Estate Vineyards is a small, family-run Napa Valley producer founded by Henry and Olga Patland in 2007, with the next generation now involved in...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

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Tamber Bey, Rabicano, Yountville, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Founded by Barry Waitte in 1999, Tamber Bey operates from Sundance Ranch, a working equestrian property in Calistoga; the winery was named after Waitte’s first...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

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Tamber Bey, Vermejo, Yountville, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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In common with the Rabicano, Vermejo comes from the Deux Chevaux Vineyard, which is situated on the border between the Yountville and Oakville AVAs; however,...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

Tamber BeyNapa Valley

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Ackerman, Memoir Red, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Lauren Ackerman established Ackerman Family Vineyards around her now certified-organic Stonehaven vineyard in Coombsville, one of Napa Valley’s cooler appellations. The family project grew from...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

AckermanNapa Valley

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Anomaly, Designation Red, St Helena, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Anomaly Vineyards began in 1997 when Steve and Linda Goldfarb produced their first wine from a small vineyard beside their St Helena home. The estate...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

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Barlow, Barrouge, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Barlow Vineyards is a family-owned estate in Calistoga, farming certified-organic vineyards near the northern end of Napa Valley. Barrouge 2023 is an 80% Cabernet Sauvignon...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

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Blackbird Vineyards, Paramour, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Blackbird Vineyards was founded in 2003 by Michael Polenske, initially around a small Oak Knoll District Merlot vineyard. Winemaker Aaron Pott has long shaped its...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

Blackbird VineyardsNapa Valley

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Ellman, Jemma, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Brothers Neil and Lance Ellman moved into wine following the sale of the family mattress business, starting out sourcing grapes from local vineyards. Ellman Family...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

ELLMANNapa Valley

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Keever, Inspirado Red, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Bill and Olga Keever established Keever Vineyards in 1999 on a steep, rocky hillside property southwest of Yountville, later bringing their children into the family...

2023

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Markham, Icon Collection The Character, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Markham’s roots date to 1874, when Bordeaux immigrant Jean Laurent established a winery whose stone cellar remains part of the St Helena property. The Character...

2023

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Mayacamas Vineyards, Red, Mt Veeder, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Founded in 1889, Mayacamas is one of Napa Valley’s historic mountain estates, with vineyards and cellars high on Mount Veeder. The Schottenstein family has owned...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

Mayacamas VineyardsNapa Valley

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Patel, Red, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Raj Patel founded Patel Napa Valley in 2007 after developing a fascination with fine wine and Napa vineyards. The small-production project leverages the talents of...

2023

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Reynolds, Persistence Red, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Steve and Suzie Reynolds established their family estate in Napa’s Oak Knoll district in the mid-1990s, and released their first wine in 1999. Persistence is...

2023

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Rutherford Hill, Winemaker's Blend, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

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Established in 1972, Rutherford Hill was among Napa Valley’s early champions of Merlot, its founders recognising similarities between the local growing conditions and those of...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

Rutherford HillNapa Valley

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Jonathan Cristaldi
Jonathan Cristaldi

Jonathan Cristaldi is a wine writer and critic based in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more than a decade, his articles on wine, spirits and beer have appeared in a host of print and digital platforms, including Decanter, Food & Wine, Departures, The SOMM Journal, Tasting Panel Magazine, Liquor.com, Seven Fifty Daily, Los Angeles Magazine, Thrillist, Tasting Table and Time Out LA among others. When not writing about wine, Cristaldi works as a scriptwriter on film and documentary projects with award-winning commercial photographer and director Rachid Dahnoun.