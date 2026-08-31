Truffles in a box
(Image credit: Amy Bizzarri)

Just before dawn, the hills of Piedmont look half‑formed, as if the fog is still deciding what to reveal. We pull up at the edge of a small wood, and Macchia (‘Spot’) the dog hops out of her pillowed nest in the back seat of a mud‑spattered Fiat Panda 4x4.

Michele – one of Alba’s most respected trifulau – leads us into the quiet trees. Macchia, a cheerful dog with quick paws, trots ahead, nose low, tail slicing the mist like a metronome.

Amy Bizzarri
Amy Bizzarri

Amy Bizzarri is a Chicago‑based writer, recipe developer and cookbook author. She writes about wine, travel, and culture with a focus on how geography informs taste, drawing on her Midwestern home, her Italian heritage, and the years she spent in France that deepened her understanding of European wine traditions. Amy spent significant time in Paris, where she was inspired to study wine through the Wine and Spirit Education Trust program. 