Bar Blondie, London
Bar Blondie in Queens Park, opened in a converted horse stables
(Image credit: Lucy Richards)

London’s wine bar scene shows no sign of slowing down. From sake and skin-contact wines to Champagne, natural wines and classic bottles, a new generation of bars is making wine drinking feel more adventurous, sociable and, above all, fun.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest openings across the capital – places where the wine is as much a reason to visit as the food, atmosphere and company.

Whether you’re after a glass of fizz from an offbeat region, a glass of vermouth with a selection of pintxos, or simply a new neighbourhood favourite, there’s plenty here to tempt you out.

Reviews by Amy Wislocki unless stated otherwise.

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Amy Wislocki
Amy Wislocki
Magazine Editor

Amy has 30 years' experience in publishing, and worked at a senior level for leading companies in the consumer, business-to-business and contract publishing arenas, before joining Decanter in October 2000 as Magazine Editor, aged just 28. As well as overseeing content planning and production for the print offering, she was also involved in developing digital channels, Decanter.com and Decanter Premium.