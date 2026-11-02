Ocado may not have a bricks-and-mortar high-street presence like other UK supermarkets – so you can’t pop in on the way home for last-minute dinner supplies.

But if you’re like me and don’t have a car, then you can’t deny the convenience of doing your grocery shopping online and booking a convenient delivery slot – especially if it involves several heavy bottles.

I recently tasted through some of Ocado’s autumn/winter range, which is full of unexpected surprises, new discoveries and real conversation starters in its line up of wine, spirits and alcohol-free options.

Five bottles in particular stood out and would satisfy pretty much every occasion between now and the new year – showing their versatility as celebratory drinks or aperitifs, to partner festive dinners, as cocktail or digestifs and as gifting options.

It’s like a capsule wardrobe, but for your drinks cabinet.

Oyster Adriatic Gin (Image credit: Oyster Adriatic Gin)

A cocktail-hour double act

First, we have a brace perfect for cocktail hour: a beautiful gin (inside and out) and a fabulous alcohol-free aperitivo with a celebrity chef collab.

The sculptural bottle of Oyster Adriatic Gin was enough of a lure to add it to my basket, but the fact it was made in Montenegro piqued my interest even more, to see what the local coastal botanicals tasted like.

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It’s crisp, citrusy and juniper-forward, ideal for a classic G&T, and would also make a memorable gift for fellow gin fans.

Having at least one alcohol-free alternative in your drinks arsenal is always handy, and Botivo Botanical Aperitivo is one of my favourites. I’d not tried this limited-edition collaboration with chef Yotam Ottolenghi before, but the heady, complex Middle Eastern flavour twist had me sold.

Like the original, it's based on apple cider vinegar, but here there are bittersweet notes of black lime, cardamom, rose and pomegranate molasses – flavours seen in so many Ottolenghi recipes. Pour over plenty of ice, top with soda and serve alongside savoury snacks.

Other Wines' Dóldora Saperavi from Moldova. (Image credit: Other Wine / Stores Supply Ltd)

From aperitif to digestif

Next up, I was really impressed by a great-value traditional-method English sparkling from Greyfriars Vineyard from the Surrey North Downs that is exclusive to Ocado (apart from at the winery itself).

But instead of using one or more of the classic trio of Champagne grapes, this particular non-vintage fizz is 100% Sauvignon Blanc, which the winery believes makes it the only sparkling SB in the UK.

Don’t expect the tropical passion fruit punch of a still Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand – this is very much on the savoury tomato leaf and nettle spectrum, which makes it not only distinctive and elegant but ideal as a both a celebration drink on its own, or as an aperitif that carries on through a first course.

Then, a real discovery on the red wine front was a Saperavi from Moldova, made by Chateau Cristi in the Valul Lui Traian region but imported by UK company Other Wines.

Saperavi can be quite heavy, oaky and tannic, but this medium-bodied, fruit-forward red has smooth tannins and festive-spiced berry fruit, that would work well with all manner of main course proteins and move seamlessly to the cheeseboard too.

Finally, I love serving a digestif with coffee and chocolates after hosting a dinner party, so I was thrilled to find this Italian nightcap alternative to my usual Cognac or Armagnac available at Ocado. The attractive packaging makes it a lovely gift too.

Made from Trebbiano grapes and double aged in French oak barriques then Slavonian oak casks, it is a beautifully smooth and spicy brandy with a lingering fruitiness.

Five to try

(Image credit: Oyster Adriatic Gin)

Oyster Adriatic Gin, Moldova

£41.50/70cl Ocado

Shaped like a fine de claire oyster, this distinctive bottle has an equally unique spirit inside. Made in Montenegro, the botanicals of this juniper-forward, classic London dry gin are inspired by the Adriatic Riviera, featuring coriander, angelica, liquorice, fennel and black peppercorn. Crisp, herbal and citrusy, it's a perfect pour for a G&T or a dry martini.

Alcohol 42.5%

(Image credit: Botivo Botanical Aperitivo)

Botivo x Ottolenghi Botanical Aperitivo

£32/50cl Ocado

I am a Yotam Ottolenghi fangirl, so was excited to discover his collaboration with Botivo, one of my favourite alcohol-free aperitifs, whose bittersweet base is apple cider vinegar and honey. This limited edition is spicier and more floral than the citrusy herbal original, and you'll recognise some of the Middle Eastern flavours Ottolenghi uses in his recipes: black lime, cardamom, rose and pomegranate molasses. You'll need just 25ml, mixed with soda and ice.

Alcohol 0%

(Image credit: Vecchia Romagna Etichetta Nera 1820)

Vecchia Romagna Etichetta Nera 1820

£29/70cl Ocado

If you're looking for an alternative to Cognac or Armagnac, this great value, deliciously smooth brandy (made in column and pot stills) would be the perfect digestif at the end of a meal. Made from Trebbiano grapes it is double oak aged – first in French barriques then Slavonian casks. Round and complex with cinnamon, vanilla and mocha notes and a lingering fruitiness.

Alcohol 38%

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