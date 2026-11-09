Rows of glasses of white wine casting shadows; a woman&#039;s hand reaches out for one glass
Nowadays, US wineries offer many more white wine choices beyond Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc.
(Image credit: yrabota / Getty Images)
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In 2024, white wine surpassed red wine’s global market performance for the first time in more than 30 years, and that is expected to increase over the next seven years.

It’s no wonder, then, that US wineries are betting big on white wine – and not just the typical safe bets of Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay.

Jillian Dara
Jillian Dara

Jillian Dara is a freelance wine, spirits, travel, and culture journalist. She loves reporting on the intersection of them all for publications including SommJournal, Wine Enthusiast, VinePair and SommTV. Jillian is partial to Napa Cab Franc but internationally she’s drawn to Carménère, discovered while living in Santiago, Chile, as well as a mineral-forward Albariño.