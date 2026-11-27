The Christmas season in Spain starts long before 25 December and stretches far beyond.

Across the country, the festive period is a time to gather with family, friends and community to enjoy centuries-old traditions, modern inventions and, of course, plenty of good food and drink.

From a light show that claims to be visible from space to ancient gift-bearing forest-dwellers, there’s plenty of spectacle and superstition on hand.

So grab your 12 grapes (see below), raise a glass of Cava and get out your knife and fork: Spain’s holiday traditions are as delicious as they are fascinating.

El Gordo

Every 22 December, the Teatro Real in Madrid hosts Spain’s biggest lottery draw, known as El Gordo (‘The Fat One’).

A ticket to win the full €4 million jackpot costs €200, so most people buy a décimo, or tenth of a ticket, which can still net them a tidy €400,000.

Because people often share décimos with family, friends and colleagues, when a winning number is announced you’ll often see dozens of people celebrating at once.

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If winners want to spend their money on a bottle to celebrate, they could consider splurging on a bottle of Alvaro Palacios’ L’Ermita (typically about €1,400/£1,200 per bottle), Pingus (€1,200/£1,000), or a back vintage magnum of Vega Sicilia Unico (€2,000-€4,000/£1,700-£3,400).

Luxury without the lottery

CVNE, Imperial Gran Reserva, Rioja 2018 £59 The Wine Society

Torres, Mas La Plana, Penedès, Catalonia 2019 £63.30 Hedonsm

Christmas dinner

(Image credit: Diego Cerro Jimenez/Alamy)

It’s no secret that the Spanish love to eat. On Christmas Eve, they pull out all the stops.

The main celebration takes place the night before Christmas, when family members get together for a meal that can last late into the night.

It’s common to start with a seafood course such as prawns or langoustines, followed by a main course that varies by region. Suckling pig, roast lamb, fish or giant spider crabs are all typical.

When the meal is over, it’s time to enjoy the Spanish tradition of sobremesa, or the art of lingering at the table, to the fullest.

Wine, brandies, whiskey and gin-tonics all make an appearance as family members catch up and reminisce or, of course, engage in the odd lively debate.

For a leisurely sobremesa

Lustau Solera Gran Reserva Brandy de Jerez (Alc 40%) £60 Hic!

Nordés Atlantic Galician Gin (Alc 40%) £34.95 Masters of Malt

The capital of Christmas (Image credit: Mar de Frades) In the Galician Atlantic coastal city of Vigo, Christmas starts in July. At least, that’s when its mayor Abel Caballero gives the order to start putting up the 12 million LED lights, 2,700 Christmas trees and 1,500 decorative arches that will eventually fill its streets. Although most Spanish cities put up Christmas decorations, Vigo takes it to another level. Since 2016, the city has become known as a Christmas destination, attracting visitors from all over Spain and even the rest of Europe. Across the holiday season, tens of thousands of people flock to see the lights, a spectacle that – at least according to Caballero, who has been mayor for nearly 20 years and is also a professor of economics – makes Vigo the international capital of Christmas. Toast with a glass of Albariño Mar de Frades, Albariño, Rías Baixas, Galicia 2025 £18.95 Slurp

And for dessert…

Turrón (Image credit: Alma Tross/Shutterstock)

Legend has it that a confectioner named Pere Torró once won a pastry competition to create a sweet that would keep well if his city were under siege.

His winning creation, a block of almonds, eggs and sugar, became known as turrón.

Whatever its origin, the sweet is an essential part of the Spanish holiday diet.

There are two main types: hard turrón, a concrete-like block made from whole almonds baked into a mixture of eggs, honey and sugar; and soft turrón, made with almonds that are ground into a paste that give it a softer consistency.

The table isn’t complete, though, without a few polvorones – a type of crumbly shortbread – marzipan and, of course, some exquisite sweet Sherry or herbal liqueurs.

Myths & legends of Christmas

(Image credit: Juanjo Molina/Shutterstock)

Spain has a handful of mythical figures who might seem strange to outsiders, but are part of time-honoured Christmas traditions. In Galicia, O Apalpador checks whether sleeping children have been well fed throughout the year.

If they have, he leaves them chestnuts or a gift; if they haven’t eaten enough, he leaves them coal.

In the Basque Country, the Olentzero judges children on their behaviour rather than their eating habits. The good get gifts, and the not-so-good get a lump of coal.

In Catalonia, during the weeks leading up to Christmas, an anthropomorphic wooden log known as the Tió de Nadal or Caga Tió is ‘fed’ with bits of fruit peel, nuts or other treats.

On Christmas Eve, children sing songs and hit the log with sticks, demanding that he turn all that food into presents, which he then produces from his rear end.

Properly packaged treats

Rabitos Royale Chocolate Coated Figs £16.95/8-pack Brindisa

Amatller White Chocolate Coated Marcona Almonds £10.95/65g tin Brindisa

12 grapes for luck

Spain’s countdown to midnight on New Year’s Eve is broadcast from the Puerta del Sol public square in the centre of Madrid.

As the clock at the 18th-century Real Casa de Correos building strikes midnight, instead of hearing cheering and celebrations all over the country, you’ll hear silence.

The Spanish are busy eating 12 grapes – one for each chime of the clock. Finish all 12, and you’ll have good luck for the coming year.

Though this is one of Spain’s most popular traditions, it’s a relatively new one: the practice supposedly dates to 1909, when a massive grape surplus led clever growers to sell ‘Good Luck Grapes’ in packets of 12.

For a year of Spanish recipes

Spain My Way: Eat, DrinkToasring the and Cook Like a Spaniard by chef José Andrés and Sam Chapple-Sokol (Harper Collins, July 2026) £35 Amazon

Toasting the New Year

Along with the 12 grapes, a bottle of bubbles is of course an essential part of ringing in the New Year.

Though Belle Epoque Spaniards began toasting with French Champagne, Cava has been the go-to choice since traditional-method sparkling wines were first produced in Penedès in the late 19th century.

Not all Spanish bubbles are alike: from entry-level bottles starting around €3 (in Spain) to higher-end prestige cuvées that reach €100 or more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Pop de cork

Raventós i Blanc, De La Finca, Conca del Riu Anoia Brut 2022 £34 Berry Bros & Rudd

Sumarroca, Letargia Cava, Gran Reserva Brut Nature 2014 £30.49 The Fine Wine Company

Three Kings Day

Roscón de Reyes (Image credit: Natalia Zakharova/Getty Images)

Before a certain jolly bearded man arrived on the scene, Spain’s children waited anxiously for the arrival of Los Reyes Magos, or the Three Kings.

In imitation of the biblical account of the magi bringing gifts to the baby Jesus, the Spanish traditionally did their gift-giving on 6 January, when the Christian calendar commemorates the arrival of the magi in Bethlehem.

On the night of 5 January, cities and villages all over Spain hold parades in which the ‘Kings’ arrive on floats and throw sweets to the children lining the streets.

The next morning, families open their presents and eat a roscón de reyes, a ring-shaped sweet bread decorated with candied fruit.

Line up for thy roscón

R Garcia and Sons in London’s Portobello Road sells roscónes for £27 between 3 and 6 January.

Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to pre-order, so make sure to arrive early to avoid disappointment!

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