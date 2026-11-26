In November, Decanter released its annual Top 50 US Wines list for 2026 – a compilation of top-scoring, compelling wines that reflect the diversity within the United States.

Our US-based reviewers rated all of the wines 95 points or higher over the past 12 months.

That gave us roughly 1,000 outstanding and exceptional new-release wines to choose from. We looked for wines that reflect a memorable vintage, have helped shape the path of their appellation, represent a rising grape variety or style or region, demonstrate innovation or otherwise have a great story behind them.

We hope you’ve had the time to explore our list in-depth and pinpoint some wines you’d like to try in the future. (And don’t forget to sign up for our prize giveaway : You could be tasting top wines from around the world at a Decanter Fine Wine Encounter in 2027!)

Now, let’s see how much you remember – or how much you already know about what’s going on in American wine today. Don’t worry, we only picked 12 questions out of the 50 possible wines we could have asked about!

Take the quiz on our Top 50 US Wines 2026

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