Quiz: The Top 50 US Wines 2026 Challenge
How much do you know about the notable names in American wine? Test yourself with this 12-question quiz on wineries, regions, grapes and styles that made this year's list of Decanter's Top 50 US Wines.
In November, Decanter released its annual Top 50 US Wines list for 2026 – a compilation of top-scoring, compelling wines that reflect the diversity within the United States.
Our US-based reviewers rated all of the wines 95 points or higher over the past 12 months.
That gave us roughly 1,000 outstanding and exceptional new-release wines to choose from. We looked for wines that reflect a memorable vintage, have helped shape the path of their appellation, represent a rising grape variety or style or region, demonstrate innovation or otherwise have a great story behind them.
We hope you’ve had the time to explore our list in-depth and pinpoint some wines you’d like to try in the future. (And don’t forget to sign up for our prize giveaway: You could be tasting top wines from around the world at a Decanter Fine Wine Encounter in 2027!)
Now, let’s see how much you remember – or how much you already know about what’s going on in American wine today. Don’t worry, we only picked 12 questions out of the 50 possible wines we could have asked about!
Take the quiz on our Top 50 US Wines 2026
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A longtime U.S. wine writer, New Jersey–based Dana Nigro joined Decanter in June 2026. Previously, she spent more than 25 years with Wine Spectator in New York City, as news editor, then senior editor and digital managing editor.
She fell in love with wine while studying journalism in New York’s Finger Lakes region, where she took advantage of the excellent wine program at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration.
While reporting on U.S. wine, Nigro covered the battle to legalize direct shipping up through the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Granholm v. Heald, the rise of women in California’s wine industry, and sustainability in wine, including the evolution of West Coast winegrowing from its early certifications to its movement toward regenerative farming.