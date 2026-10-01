We have come to the culmination of our list, the Top 10 of Decanter’s Top 50 US Wines of 2026.

Even among the 100-point wines, regional icons and rising stars, these are the wines that stood out.

Why? Maybe it’s a winery that everyone knows, but that hasn’t rested on its laurels.

Maybe it’s an exciting new wine from an old name, or a relative value in a pricey category, or it showcases a grape or style that can excel in a region better known for other things.

Maybe it’s a winemaker who has coaxed the absolute best out of a variety that doesn’t get much attention on its own in a region that doesn’t have national recognition.

Or a winemaker who has asked the hard questions and is taking an approach that others might consider extreme.

Yes, wines 10 to 1 include Napa, Sonoma and Oregon. Yes, they cover Cabernet, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

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But all of them have a unique, compelling story that makes these wines exciting to drink.

If you are lucky enough to own or find these wines, enjoy them over a long, leisurely meal with loved ones with plenty of time to contemplate what’s in your glass and how it got there.

Win tickets to a Grand Tasting! To celebrate the release of the 2026 list, we’re giving away a pair of tickets to a 2027 Decanter Fine Wine Encounter Grand Tasting in New York of London. The winner will get to sample the world’s best wines, meet the winemakers and try dozens of Decanter World Wine Awards winners. Don’t miss our prize giveaway. Enter here!

Wine No. 10

The slopes of the La Côte vineyard (Image credit: Collette Wylie)

Domaine de la Côte, La Côte, Sta Rita Hills, Santa Barbara County, California, USA 2024

Run by Sashi Moorman, Domaine de la Côte focuses on expressing the character of the Central Coast’s Sta Rita Hills through a collection of vineyards at the Pacific Ocean–chilled western edge of the AVA.

Moorman is a sort of West Coast wonder of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. After working at The Ojai Vineyard and Stolpman, he founded consulting company Provignage.

With partners, he invested in three properties to create elite, boutique wineries: Domaine de la Côte, which broke ground in 2006, Sandhi , in the same area of Santa Barbara County, and Evening Land , in Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

Roughly seven miles from the Pacific Ocean, whose winds shape the region’s character, Domaine de la Côte makes an estate wine and several single-parcel wines from plots with different soils and sun and wind exposure.

La Côte covers a steep southeast-facing slope that is largely sheltered from the winds, with soils that are more varied than in the rest of the estate. With these conditions, this cuvée was the highest-scoring of Domaine de la Côte’s wines in the 2024 vintage.

Two consecutive years of cold springs resulted in tiny yields in 2024 – in some places, only a half-ton an acre, a quarter of the already small crop typical of the estate.

As the grapes already had intense flavors and dense tannins, Moorman and the winemaking team treated them gently during the whole-cluster fermentation to ensure balance and elegance in La Côte, aged in 50% new oak.

For 2024, La Côte was bottled only in magnums (1,536 of them) for slower aging. The wine within should last nearly as long as the estate itself has been making wine and mature just as well.

Wine No. 9

HdV winemaker Guillaume Boudet (Image credit: Hemlock House)

HdV, Comandante, Hyde Vineyard, Chardonnay, Los Carneros, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2023

Hyde Vineyard didn’t really need anything else to cement its prestige as one of California’s top vineyards for Chardonnay, providing grapes for the likes of Kistler and Ramey.

But family ties led to a partnership between grower Larry Hyde’s life’s work and Aubert de Villaine, who was, at the time, the longtime co-director of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti – one of the greatest names in all of Burgundy.

Hyde purchased his Home Ranch property in 1979, before Carneros was an AVA. With its rolling hills, shallow loamy soils, foggy mornings and cooling breezes from San Pablo Bay in the distance, the site was already ideal for cool-climate Chardonnay.

But he and his son Chris took it further, spending years fine-tuning the plantings based on their clients’ feedback and propagating their own distinctive Hyde clones notable for their tiny, flavorful berries and small clusters.

In 2000, Rick Hyde got his uncles Larry and Aubert together to found Hyde de Villaine, known as HdV , where he serves as president.

French-born, Bordeaux-trained Guillaume Boudet, who arrived at HdV as a harvest intern in 2011, is now the on-site winemaker, taking a minimal-intervention approach to the wines.

Chardonnay is the centrepiece of HdV, with a flagship estate bottling and Le Debut, from younger vines. Pinot Noir didn’t come until 2010, after 10 years spent determining the right site and clones.

Despite the Burgundy connection and Carneros location, HdV also makes Cabernet Sauvignon, a Cabernet-Merlot and Syrah from Hyde Vineyard. (Hyde also has its own label, launched in 2009.)

Comandante is a special barrel-selection wine – in the case of the 2023 vintage, eight barrels – that includes Hyde’s Old Wente clone plantings. (This means a lot to California grape geeks.) Boudet ages the Chardonnay for around 18 months in French oak, about one-third of it new.

The name honors a Spanish ancestor of the Hydes who was the Comandante of the Presidio of Santa Barbara in the early 1800s.

Not only did he plant some of California’s early vineyards, he also apparently hosted legendary parties. Opening bottles of Comandante for a party of your own would certainly make it legendary.

Wine No. 8

Stephan Hagen with some of his vineyard maintenance team (Image credit: Antiquum Farm)

Antiquum Farm, Little Bud Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2024

As you might guess from the name, this estate in the southern Willamette Valley is all about going back to older farming practices.

With a near-obsessive devotion to expressing the terroir in its purest form, Antiquum Farm founder Stephen Hagen has created a holistic farm centered around what he calls ‘grazing-based viticulture’.

Pigs, sheep, chickens, geese and ducks (protected by guardian dogs) do the work of controlling weeds and fertilising the land, rotating among the plots in a carefully plotted rhythm. (Hagen also sells fresh eggs, raw honey, grass-fed whole lamb and breeding livestock.)

Talking to Hagen provides a masterclass in soil microbiology from the perspective of a true farmer, one who isn’t so much growing grapes as he is nurturing a vast, healthy microbial community underground.

The way those fungi and other organisms interact with the vine roots is what shapes how the vines adapt themselves to the environment.

The result is grapes with colors and growth patterns that are not necessarily ‘typical’ of Pinot Noir, or their clonal selection or the Willamette Valley.

Little Bud, a name paying tribute to Hagen’s son, is an expression of the full Pinot Noir vineyard, a blend of 11 ‘voices’ among the farm’s 14.5 acres of the variety.

On a ridge at 800 feet above sea level, the vines are planted in the area’s unique bellpine soil, a volcanic and sedimentary composite.

There, the grapes develop thick skins and high levels of acidity, yet intense fruit flavors thanks to the sun exposure on the south-facing slope.

Our Oregon reviewer, Pete Holland, calls this a ‘thrilling, fascinating wine.’

Wine No. 7

(Image credit: Domaine Carneros)

Domaine Carneros, Ultra Brut, Carneros, California, USA, 2020

Founded by Champagne’s Taittinger family in 1987, this sparkling wine estate has been making stellar bubbly from the beginning – a range later augmented by non-sparkling Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays as well.

Domaine Carneros is also notable for its history of female leadership and early adoption of sustainable farming and energy-efficient winemaking.

Then there’s the eye-catching chateau building and gorgeous tasting areas, a must-stop for any visitors to or passing through the Carneros appellation.

Domaine Carneros’s flagship bubbly is Le Rêve Blanc de Blancs, but its vintage-dated Ultra Brut, at a more affordable price, deserves your attention too.

This bone-dry style of sparkling wine has become much more popular in the US in the past decade, as drinkers have favored crisper, higher-acidity wines.

It has also become easier to make enjoyable Ultra Brut wines in traditionally cool-climate sparkling-wine regions, as warmer growing seasons have led to riper fruit flavors that don’t need support from added sugar in a traditional dosage.

Napa correspondent Jonathan Cristaldi calls Domaine Carneros's ‘laser-focused, and super expressive’ Ultra Brut ‘one of my favourite sparkling wines from Carneros outside Le Rêve’.

All of Domaine Carneros’ traditional-method sparkling wines come entirely from estate grapes. Director of vineyard operations Allison Wilson oversees 400 acres spread across six vineyards, all in Carneros, within four miles of the chateau.

Sparkling winemaker Zak Miller, who worked with founding winemaker Eileen Crane for a decade, blends the cuvées from the different blocks, aging the vintage-dated wines for at least three years on their lees. The 2020 vintage represents the first in which he held the lead winemaking role.

It’s also the year when Remi Cohen stepped in as CEO, succeeding Crane after a track record of winemaking and leadership roles at a half-dozen well-known wineries in Carneros and Napa.

She and Miller are clearly off to a great start.

Wine No. 6

Winemaker Scott Caraccioli in the Escolle Vineyard (Image credit: Daniel Gorostieta)

Caraccioli Cellars, Syrah, Santa Lucia Highlands,Monterey County, California, USA 2022

This pick was a discovery for me; I’ve long enjoyed Pinot Noir from the cool-climate Santa Lucia Highlands, but my experience with the region’s Syrahs has been limited. Our reviewer called this an ‘astounding Syrah’, one ‘that sings of Old World elegance’.

The Santa Lucia Highlands runs along the fertile Salinas Valley (‘The Salad Bowl of the World’), source of much of the produce enjoyed across the US.

The AVA sits on a series of long, narrow benchlands, rising in elevation from 100 to 1,700 feet and backed up against the steep Santa Lucia mountain range. Its windy maritime climate is influenced by nearby, deep, cold Monterey Bay.

Here, the Caraccioli family farms the 128 acre, certified-sustainable Escolle Vineyard, in the lower elevations of the northern portion of the AVA.

Though the family originally planted mostly Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in 2008, a decade later they grafted some over to Syrah in a parcel with the most granitic soils.

Its early promise prompted them to plant more of the variety, and they now have six acres.

When brothers Gary and Phil Caraccioli started the winery with their uncle Jim, their focus was on sparkling wine and its style was shaped by late winemaker Miguel Salgues, formerly of Roederer Estate.

The father-and-son winemaking team of Greg and Chris Vita have carried on his practices, while Gary’s son, Chris, now oversees operations, including the shift to all-estate grapes, the construction of a new winemaking facility and the introduction of additional varieties.

So far, the team’s work shows that Syrah is, as our reviewer put it, ‘undeniably a variety and style with a very bright future for the SLH’.

Wine No. 5

DJ Warner and Helen Keplinger (Image credit: Keplinger)

Keplinger Wines, Sumo, Shake Ridge Vineyard, Amador County, California USA 2023

The only Petite Sirah-based wine in our list, this comes from winemaker Helen Keplinger, a master of many appellations and varieties who has helped bolster the reputation of the Sierra Foothills wine region.

Along with starting her winery with her husband, DJ Warner, Keplinger has worked at cult Cabernet producers in Napa, such as Bryant Family and Grace Family, as well as at Carte Blance and Kerr Cellars.

Keplinger Wines’ lineup spans 16 wines, many of which earned scores of 95 points and higher this year. She makes everything from Sonoma Chardonnay and Napa Cabernet to Grenache and Syrah in Paso Robles, Santa Barbara County and Sonoma.

Her passion for and path to Rhône varieties came not from France, but from time working with Garnacha in Spain’s Priorat region

Her wines from Shake Ridge Vineyard, at an elevation of 1,750 feet in the Amador County portion of the Sierra Foothills, are particularly exciting.

The site, largely planted with Rhône varieties, is managed by Ann Kramer, who Keplinger says, delivers ‘perfect’ grapes.

Tannic, full-bodied, dark-fruited Petite Sirah is often a blending grape; in Sumo, it is the heavyweight. Keplinger co-ferments it with a small amount of Viognier, and blends it with Syrah, likewise co-fermented with Viognier.

The result is a mineral-driven red wine that our reviewer described as ‘rich and inviting, yet remarkably fresh and complex’.

Wine No. 4

Hirsch Winemaker Jasmine Hirsch (Image credit: Erik Castro)

Hirsch Vineyards, Maritime Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023

Once a sheep ranch, Hirsch Vineyards became legendary as a source of grapes for Littorai, Kistler, Williams Selyem and Failla, each of which has made vineyard-designated wine from this remote, coastal ridge site.

The success of those wines prompted other producers to follow, finding similar Sonoma Coast locations above the fog line: Flowers, Martinelli and Marcassin, among them.

David Hirsch founded the property in 1978, planting vines in 1980, initially just for his personal use.

It wasn’t until the late 1980s and early 1990s that he got serious about commercial grape-growing, expanding his plantings substantially, to 72 acres eventually, with the help of vineyard manager Everardo Robledo, who has been with Hirsch since 1988.

But Hirsch and his wife, Marie, didn’t build a winery on the property until the 2000s. The logic behind that decision was that it would improve his grape-growing if he could make and taste wine from each of his 60 parcels.

Ross Cobb (featured earlier on this list) joined him as winemaker for six vintages, also making his own wines there.

The Hirschs’ daughter Jasmine joined the winery, eventually becoming the general manager, then the winemaker in 2019. She was already the face of the winery before her father passed away this year.

The Maritime bottling, a particularly savory example of the Hirsch Pinot Noirs, only debuted in 2018.

It comes from an extreme portion of an extreme site; a gap in the one ridgeline between the Maritime Fields portion of the property and the Pacific allows fog and wind in directly.

It took nearly 30 years from when Hirsch first tried planting that area, then replanted it, for the work to come to fruition.

Hirsch Vineyards is nothing if not an example of the power of persistence. And this ‘truly stunning’ wine has many years to go.

Wine No. 3

Louis Martini Monte Rosso Vineyard (Image credit: Gallo)

Louis M. Martini, The Gryphon Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

With so many Napa Cabernets over $150 a bottle, it’s refreshing to find one for only around $85, especially one that comes from a historic name in the category.

Louis M Martini has been around for close to a century, the first bonded winery built in the valley after Prohibition ended.

Founder Louis M Martini bought the now-iconic Monte Rosso vineyard, the heart of the wine brand, in 1936.

In the Mayacamas Mountains, overlooking the town of Sonoma from an elevation of around 1,200 feet, the vineyard has volcanic soils rich in iron and red loam.

After three generations of Martini family involvement, the brand and the property now belong to the Gallo family, allowing winemaker Zach Watkins access to a wider range of vineyards to make The Gryphon (named after the symbol of Genoa in Italy, Martini’s birthplace).

In the 2023 vintage, along with Monte Rosso, he used fruit from the William Hill, Stagecoach, Brudair and Limitless vineyards.

A new addition to a substantial lineup of single-vineyard and varietal wines, the Gryphon blend represents the evolution of the brand, meant to be a return to the classic style of Napa Cabernets in the 1960s and 1970s.

Watkins added small amounts of Cabernet Franc, Merlot and Malbec to the base of 82% Cabernet Sauvignon. Made it the winemaking facility for small-lot wines, The Gryphon spent 17 months in barrel, nearly half of it new.

Napa correspondent Jonathan Cristaldi wrote: ‘The lift, energy, and freshness here are off the charts. So structured, so vibrant—what a wonderful direction for this wine.’

Wine No. 2

(Image credit: Donelan)

Donelan, Obsidian Estate Syrah, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023

After falling in love with wine, Joe Donelan traded in a career as a paper-broker executive for a life in wine.

Donelan Family Wines, formerly Pax Wine Cellars, does make excellent Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, but its commitment to Syrah and other Rhône varieties in Sonoma is what’s truly exciting.

The family’s striking Obsidian Vineyard, an extremely stony 6 acre site atop a promontory in Knights Valley, takes its name from the layer of the volcanic rock found there.

The vines there are still quite young, dating to a 2017 replanting after a fire destroyed much of what was there.

Winemaker David Milner took advantage of a bad situation to rework the vine spacing, making it denser to keep yields low, and included some Viognier for Rhône-style co-fermentations.

The 2023 vintage is the first release from the new vines, and the quality is remarkable while the aromatic and flavor profile remains consistent with vintages past – yet more refined, in keeping with the more precise farming.

Milner fermented grapes from nine blocks separately, with about one-third of them being whole cluster and just under 2% Viognier for the co-fermentation.

He then blended the wines sequentially and aged the final assemblage for 21 months in new oak (just over one-third of it new). It will be fascinating to see how the wines evolve as the vines do.

Joe Donelan’s passion has become the family’s passion, and no wonder with a wine like this: his sons Tripp and Cushing Donelan currently work in sales and marketing.

This enticing, layered wine is certainly enjoyable now, but it’s also built to age.

As Jonathan Cristaldi put it: ‘Either way, you’ll be utterly wowed. And when you realise the price is under £100, the achievement becomes even more staggering.’

Wine No. 1

Bo Barrett (Image credit: Alexander Rubin/Future)

Chateau Montelena, The Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

This year, Chateau Montelena has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Judgement of Paris tasting, whose results catapulted the winery and Napa Valley to international fame.

So it’s only fitting that, this same year, it released a wine that notched a 100-point score.

This iconic Napa winery is still going strong, and it’s still under family ownership. Bo Barrett , son of founder Jim Barrett, continues to oversee this Calistoga estate, with its iconic 1800s stone chateau.

When the family purchased the vineyard property in 1972, it was run-down and needed lots of work. (That makes it even more remarkable that their 1973 Chardonnay bested the best of Burgundy in Paris.) But the site had all the bones needed for success.

At the foot of Mount Helena, straddling the line between a valley appellation and a mountain appellation, the estate vineyard sits on a diverse mix of soils and benefits from afternoon sun.

The Montelena wines show all the ripe fruit typical of Napa Cabernet and Chardonnay, but they maintain a core of acidity that keeps them fresh and long-lived.

Though the 1973 Montelena Chardonnay crafted by original winemaker Mike Grgich may be a museum piece (a bottle sits in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History), the winery team isn’t letting the Montelena name gather any dust.

Montelena president and current winemaker Matt Crafton said in a Decanter interview : ‘What I love about this brand is that the same daring, independent spirit that built Montelena still drives what we do.’

Their Montelena Estate Cabernet helps illustrate why the 2023 vintage is so exceptional, and vice versa.

‘Fresh and inviting, the purity of this wine is striking,’ wrote Cristaldi in his review. ‘It lays down a formidable structural foundation and has the makings of one of the longest-lived Montelena Estate Cabernets in several decades.’

The 2026 Bonus 200: Premium Access Only Since there were so many outstanding and exceptional wines released this year, we’re giving Decanter Premium members a curated list of 200 more top wines, including a few more top 2023 Napa Cabernets, Oregon Pinot Noirs, West Coast Chardonnays, sparkling wines and value buys for the holidays. If you subscribe in November, you’ll receive 20% off a full-year subscription with promo code TOPUS2026.

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