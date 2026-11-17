Top 50 US wines 2026: 40-31
Day 2 of our countdown spans 6 major West Coast wine regions, 5 varieties plus blends, familiar names, discoveries and, of course, more from California’s stunning 2023 vintage.
We’re on our second set of 10 wines a day, covering wines 40 to 31, as we count down to the Top 10 on Friday, 20 November. (You can find 50 to 41 here, along with an explanation of our criteria for creating this list.)
Each of the wines below was rated 95 points or higher in the past 12 months by our US-based reviewers, represents the diversity of the country’s wine scene and has a particularly compelling story behind it.
These are wines that set a precedent in their regions, introduced new approaches in established areas, represent an evolution at a winery or showcase great vineyards or great winemakers working at their peak.
They come from Oregon, Washington and California’s Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties. Some are names you likely know, some may be discoveries for you. We hope you enjoy exploring our list!
We have a few new features this year. First, don’t miss our prize giveaway! To celebrate the release of the 2026 list, we’re giving away a pair of tickets to a 2027 Decanter Fine Wine Encounter Grand Tasting – an opportunity to sample the world’s best wines, meet the winemakers and get to know the Decanter World Wine Awards winners. All you have to do is provide your name and email address.
To enter click here.
Since there were so many outstanding and exceptional wines released this year, we’re giving Decanter Premium members access to a curated list of 200 more top wines, including top 2023 Napa Cabernets, Oregon Pinot Noirs, West Coast Chardonnays, values for the holidays and more. We’re offering a 20% discount if you subscribe in November with promo code TOPUS2026.
Wine No. 40
Liminal, WeatherEye Vineyard Block 47 Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA 2023
This wine expresses one of the more dramatic sites in the Columbia Valley: WeatherEye Vineyard, atop Red Mountain.
Running along the ridge, WeatherEye sits between 950 feet and more than 1,400 feet, above the ancient floodline from the waters that shaped much of the landscape. The soils are thin and rocky, the slopes exposed to harsh winds.
WeatherEye Vineyard partners, owner Cam Myhrvold and vineyard manager Ryan Johnson, have planted the property to micro-blocks, with the layout, density and vine-training customized to each change in exposure and soil composition.
Get our daily fine wine reviews, latest wine ratings, news and travel guides delivered straight to your inbox.
Much of the site is planted with Syrah and other Rhône varieties that thrive in this challenging environment.
The Liminal label is a partnership, with Avennia owners Chris Peterson and Marty Taucher, focusing solely on WeatherEye fruit. (WeatherEye has its own label, and Johnson and his wife produce MTN/ART Wines from the site as well.)
Peterson, the winemaker, creates three ‘series’ of wines, including the Block Highlight Series, devoted to individual sections of the vineyard that stand out in a vintage.
With less than one acre of Cabernet Sauvignon, Block 47 sits lower down on WeatherEye’s steep slopes, facing southwest. During the day, it receives lots of sun, while at night, temperatures drop substantially, keeping acidity levels high.
The result, according to our reviewer, is a wine with both intensity and refinement.
Wine No. 39
Beaux Frères, The Belles Sœurs Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2024
This former pig farm in the Ribbon Ridge AVA has come a long way since founder Micheal G Etzel began planting it in 1988.
One of the big names in collectible Oregon Pinot Noir, Beaux Frères continues its long quality streak under its new shared ownership with Artémis Domaines, where the winery keeps company with the likes of Bordeaux first growth Château Latour, Burgundy’s Clos de Tart and Napa’s Eisele Vineyard.
Damien Lapuyade is now winemaker, while Mikey (Micheal D) Etzel – who grew up on the property – serves as Beaux Frères CEO and technical director, having succeeded his father.
They and veterans of the Beaux Frères team now have three vineyards to work with, as the Beaux Frères and Upper Terrace vineyards have been joined by a connecting site, the Bridge Vineyard, as of the 2023 harvest.
The Belles Soeurs Pinot Noir comes from selected parcels across the estate vineyards, now farmed following biodynamic practices.
Like the other Beaux Frères wines, it’s made using native yeasts, 30% to 50% new oak barrels, long and slow secondary fermentations and aging on the lees for up to a year before racking.
After a string of warm growing seasons reshaped the character expected of Willamette Valley wines, Mike D. believes the cooler, steady 2024 vintage is ‘a modern classic’.
Wine No. 38
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, Yakima Valley, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA 2023
DeLille has long showcased Washington’s strengths through blending varieties and vineyards, having introduced this Left Bank Bordeaux-style red in 1992, along with its Merlot-led companion, D2.
More than 30 years later, Chaleur Estate remains among the state’s benchmarks.
(Its sibling, Chaleur Blanc, a barrel-fermented blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon, is one of Washington’s leading whites.)
DeLille emphasizes fruit from the small, warm, dry and windy Red Mountain AVA in its wines, though the Chaleur Estate vineyard sources and blend percentages change by the vintage.
The 2023 bottling contains 66% Cabernet Sauvignon, 23% Merlot and 9% Cabernet Franc, all sourced from three of the top sites in the state.
Ciel du Cheval, in Red Mountain, provided Cabernet from a 1982 planting. Boushey, in a cooler part of the broader Yakima Valley AVA, delivered Merlot from an older block as well. Champoux, in the Horse Heaven Hills, has long been a source for Quilceda Creek’s renowned Columbia Valley Cabernet.
Jason Gorski, who started working with founding winemaker Chris Upchurch in 2011 is now vice president of winemaking, working with winemaker Nick Bernstein and assistant winemaker Mari Rossi.
The Chaleur Estate is aged almost entirely in new French oak for 20 months, then matured 10 months in bottle.
The team has delivered a relative bargain in Bordeaux blends, at 96 points and $90 on release, compared to many of its West Coast counterparts.
If you haven’t been paying attention to Washington Cabernet in a while, here’s a reason to revisit it.
Wine No. 37
Wentworth, Nash Mill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, Mendocino County, California, USA 2024
Growing up, Mark Wentworth loved being out in the forest. Now he’s growing Pinot Noir and Chardonnay amid the redwoods of western Mendocino County.
Starting in 2014, with an undeveloped plot of land, he has collected three prime properties, totaling 25 acres of vines, in the Mendocino Ridge and Anderson Valley AVAs. Along the way, he has been joined in his venture by his partner, Katie.
The past few vintages we’ve reviewed have been consistently outstanding to exceptional across the portfolio, with 2024 being the best overall.
This Pinot Noir comes from their Nash Mill Vineyard, planted in 2000 in one of the coolest parts of Anderson Valley, about 12 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
Wentworth acquired it in 2017; it has a permanent cover crop and hasn’t been tilled since, in keeping with his effort to build soil health. A committed conservationist, Wentworth has relied on organic and regenerative farming practices from the beginning.
The site sits near where two waterways converge, including Mill Creek, an important salmon and trout spawning run. Wentworth partnered with the Nature Conservancy and Trout Unlimited to help restore it. The winery also donates to 1% for the Planet.
Surrounded by the redwoods and other evergreens such Douglas firs, madrones and pine trees, tiny Nash Mill vineyard really seems to deliver its Mendocino terroir into the glass.
Wine No. 36
Benton-Lane, Cima Single Block Series Pinot Noir, Lower Long Tom, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2024
Benton-Lane is one of the biggest names in the often-overlooked southern Willamette Valley, with founder Steve Girard having helped pioneer the region in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Now the area has its own sub-AVA (Lower Long Tom was approved in late 2021), and under the ownership of Huneeus Vintners, Benton-Lane has a new-ish winemaker and new winery.
Amael Orrego has changed up the wine lineup, cutting Pinot Gris and rosé to focus on estate wines: one Chardonnay and three Pinot Noirs.
The team has devoted significant time to studying the soils in its 140 acres of vineyards, some of which date to 1991. And the new winemaking facility has provided them with the flexibility to ferment small lots individually.
The winery’s single-block series of wines is designed to illustrate the estate’s micro-terroirs. The Cima Pinot Noir comes from the highest slopes, at an elevation of 800 feet/244 metres, on deep volcanic soils over sandstone bedrock.
While the site provides dark-fruit intensity, the 2024 vintage saw plenty of early rainfall and moderate temperatures throughout the growing season, allowing the wine to display Oregon’s classic elegance and freshness.
Also a leader in Oregon’s sustainable winegrowing movement, Benton-Lane dry farms its vineyards, which have three sustainable farming certifications: LIVE Salmon Safe and Bee Friendly Farming.
Wine No. 35
Avennia, Valery, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA 2023
From the partners in Liminal, Avennia – the original project from winemaker Chris Peterson and investor Marty Taucher – works with a different set of top-tier vineyards for its Bordeaux- and Rhône-style blends.
These sites include Red Willow and Boushey in the Yakima Valley, Sagemoor in the White Bluffs AVA and their own estate in Red Mountain, with Cabernet plantings going back to the mid-1980s.
Earlier this year, Avennia also bought Greg Harrington’s Walla Walla–based Gramercy Cellars.
Valery (the patron saint of wine in St-Emilion) is Avennia’s Merlot-based blend, with the grapes coming from an old-vine block in renowned Washington grower Dick Boushey’s vineyard, along with 10% Cabernet Franc from Champoux.
Peterson is clearly on his game, delivering excellence across sites and varieties, while reminding drinkers why Merlot used to be Washington’s most-popular red.
Wine No. 34
Devona, White Salmon Vineyard Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge, Washington, USA, 2024
At $40, this Chardonnay is an incredible value from one of Washington’s legends.
Winemaker John Abbott helped found Canoe Ridge Vineyard, an early entrant in the Walla Walla Valley wine scene and a leader in Merlot. A decade later, he helped create Abeja, known for Columbia Valley Chardonnay, Cabernet and Merlot.
The 2024 vintage may be one of Abbott’s last few at Devona, the 1,000-case winery he and his wife founded to concentrate on small lots of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.
Kelsey Albro Itämeri, owner and winemaker of itä wines, is taking over the brand from the couple in a gradual transition.
The Columbia Gorge AVA (not within the large, well-known Columbia Valley) crosses the border between Washington and Oregon, running along about 40 miles of the Columbia River, just east of the Cascade Mountains. While eastern Washington is warm and desert-like, the large river cools temperatures in this area.
White Salmon Vineyard, one of Abbott’s favorite sources for cool-climate Chardonnay, sits at 550 feet (168 metres) above sea level, and the mix of Chardonnay clones are own-rooted rather than grafted onto rootstock.
Abbott relies on traditional Burgundian techniques: fermentation in French oak barrels (no more than 25% new), partial malolactic conversion to soften the mouthfeel and lees stirring to enhance the texture.
The finished wine melds creaminess, fresh fruit and bright acidity. Our reviewer called it ‘a true beauty’.
Wine No. 33
Vérité, La Joie, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023
The 2023 vintage made it tough to choose among the trio of red Bordeaux blends in Vérité’s lineup, as all three were stellar. But who doesn’t want more joy in their life?
Sonoma County often doesn’t get enough credit for the quality of its Cabernet Sauvignon; when blended by a master, from an artist’s palette of vineyards, it can rival the best in the world.
After meeting vintner Jess Jackson, Bordeaux winemaker Pierre Seillan moved to California and has helmed this Jackson Family Wines–backed luxury wine project since 1998. But his daughter, Hélène, has been training alongside him to take over.
Using the Jackson family’s vineyard resources to the fullest, the Seillans work with mature plantings across Sonoma County’s hillsides and benchlands.
Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot come from both the Alexander Valley and Knights Valley AVAs, Merlot from Bennett Valley, and Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot from Chalk Hill.
They treat each variation in a site – soil, elevation, slope, exposure and so on – as what they call a ‘micro-cru’, giving them more than 50 parcels to harvest and ferment separately.
The winemaking and oak barrels for aging are then tailored to each lot, providing hundreds of options from which to structure the final blends.
The 2023 vintage – Vérité’s 25th anniversary – delivered everything the Seillans needed to create a masterpiece.
Wine No. 32
Caladan, Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2023
Chris Carpenter’s track record speaks for itself. He is a winemaker in his prime, the man behind many of Jackson Family Wines’ high-end California Cabernet Sauvignons: Cardinale, Lokoya, Mt. Brave and La Jota.
At his newer project, Caladan (yes, that is the name of a planet in Dune), Carpenter gets to play more with Cabernet Franc and Merlot, creating a mountain-fruit take on his inspiration, Château Cheval-Blanc.
In his other winemaking roles, Carpenter has become to deeply knowledgable about vineyards across Diamond Mountain District, Howell Mountain, Mount Veeder and Spring Mountain.
For both his Cabernet Franc and his Proprietary Red blend of five Bordeaux varieties, Carpenter leans heavily on Yverdon Vineyard on Spring Mountain.
At an elevation of 2,000 feet, it’s the coolest site in the Jackson Family portfolio of Napa mountain vineyards.
While the blend varies by vintage, the Cabernet Franc – which includes 13% Merlot in 2023 – also typically includes fruit from Wallis Vineyard in the Diamond Mountain District, W.S. Keyes Vineyard on Howell Mountain and Mt. Brave Vineyard on Mount Veeder.
Caladan’s inaugural vintage was 2015; nearly 10 years in, Carpenter struck gold with the near-perfect 2023 growing season. The result is a wine of elegance and deep complexity that will improve over the next decade.
Do you need a $275, small-production Napa red? If you’ve ever met Carpenter or tried any of his other wines, you know you want it anyway.
Wine No. 31
Morlet Family Vineyards, Mon Chevalier Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023
Founded by Luc and Jodie Morlet in 2006, Morlet Family is truly a family affair: No partners, just what the couple has achieved on their own over the past 20 years, developing three vineyards and restoring an 1880s-era winery. Their daughter, Claire, joined the business in 2024.
While the Morlets’ Napa Cabernets also stood out in the 2023 vintage, their Mon Chevalier ('my knight') bottling provides further proof that Sonoma Cabernet can compete with the best.
The tiny vineyard, their first, is located in Knights Valley, also home to Peter Michael Winery, where Luc served as winemaker for five years after training with renowned consultant Michel Rolland.
Luc was born into a French winegrowing family, but relocated to California to be with Jodie. He brings French techniques and an inventive mind to his winemaking; his pursuit of harmony led him to create and patent a berry-sorting machine and a device for gently draining the oak puncheons in which he ferments the wines.
In addition to Bordeaux varieties, Morlet Family also produces excellent Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon and Syrah from leased vineyards in five other Sonoma appellations. The 2024 releases are well worth checking out.
Farmed organically, with regenerative practices, Mon Chevalier sits at elevations of 490 to 575 feet, in an area that is cooler and windier than the Morlets’ two Napa vineyards, allowing its Bordeaux varieties to ripen more slowly.
‘Plush, soft, and generous, it has impressive length,’ reviewer Jonathan Cristaldi wrote of this wine. ‘What a showing in 2023.'
Related articles
The countdown begins with wines representing 10 grape varieties, nine regions and an exceptional vintage.
Liminal, WeatherEye Vineyard Block 47 Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA 2023
96
<p>The Block 47 Cabernet is sourced from a vineyard on the lower flanks of the WeatherEye, still higher than most of the rest of the Red Mountain AVA, and it’s a classic. Pops of pomegranate and blackberry on the nose alongside rich violet fragrances and a beautiful collection of exotic spices. This wine spends just shy of two years in 70% new French oak barrels, which impart a lovely spice on the palate, as smoky cloves, Moroccan Berbere spices and crushed pencil lead frame intense dried figs and rich dark chocolate with mint leaves. Through the intensity, there's a refinement that's undeniable.</p>
2023
WashingtonUSA
LiminalColumbia Valley
Beaux Frères, The Belles Sœurs Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2024
96
Tons of fresh red fruit on the nose, with a sanguine character, rose petals and just a hint of scorched earth. The deep baked-cherry fruit on the palate hits a beautiful bass note, accented by cedar sawdust, tobacco and spice. The wine is sinewy yet elegant, with a frame of finely pixelated tannins that fade slowly over the long finish. A phenomenal wine. Belles Sœurs is an estate blend hailing from the Beaux Frères Vineyard (17%) and the Bridge Vineyard (83%), a contiguous 8.9 hectare (22 acre) parcel that the winery quietly purchased from a neighbour in 2021. 13.7% abv.
2024
OregonUSA
Beaux FrèresWillamette Valley
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, Red Mountain, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA 2023
96
<p>With alluring notes of smoky spice, roast cinnamon stick and star anise, this is silken and smooth on the palate. Mouthfuls of sweet blueberries meet taut and spiced red berries, elegant spices and savoury herbals. The 2023 Chaleur Estate blend includes two older vine sites, showing oomph from Red Mountain with the 1982 planting of Ciel du Cheval Cabernet Sauvignon, and an older block of Dick Boushey's Merlot. Aged nearly two years in almost 100% new French oak.</p>
2023
WashingtonUSA
DeLille CellarsColumbia Valley
Wentworth, Nash Mill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Mendocino County, Anderson Valley, California, USA 2024
96
<p>The 2024 of the Nash Mill Vineyard Pinot Noir is the best thus far from Wentworth, a really beautifully floral wine that leans wholeheartedly into its cool climate bonafides. Soaring forest notes of fir tips, wild woodland berries and an array of purple wild florals are braced by salty sea air. On the palate, a briskly paced note of fresh crushed cranberry frames forest floor, savoury herbals and a beautiful wild mint finish. A gorgeous Anderson Valley Pinot Noir.</p>
2024
CaliforniaUSA
WentworthMendocino County
Benton-Lane, Cima Single Block Series Pinot Noir, Lower Long Tom, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2024
96
This wine has deep, bass-heavy red and black fruits on the nose, with a ferrous streak. On the palate, a sanguine character accompanies the dark cherry and blackberry. It’s savoury and herbaceous, with a frame of sturdy tannins and acid that should give it a nice, long life in the cellar. A serious and seriously delicious Pinot Noir. It’s drawn off shallow, volcanic soils at the top of Benton-Lane’s property (800 feet/244 metres), near the edge of the forest.
2024
OregonUSA
Benton-LaneWillamette Valley
Avennia, Valery, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA, 2023
96
Really a beautifully refined bottle of wine, made as an homage to Bordeaux's right-bank style. An elegant Merlot dominant blend that relies on a very stony block from the legendary Boushey Vineyard in the Yakima Valley, with an undeniable influence, in the very pretty aromatics of some Champoux Vineyard Cabernet Franc. It's showy in its nuance with pretty florals, and a graphite minerality emphasis. The palate shows wonderfully with dried desert sage, flourishes of fennel, black brambles and dried mint leaves. A stunning picture of delicacy and power.
2023
WashingtonUSA
AvenniaColumbia Valley
Devona, White Salmon Vineyard Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge, Washington, USA, 2024
96
Warm oak spices and vanilla are finely integrated with notes of Pink Lady apple, lemon meringue and white blossoms. This has a soft yet full mouthfeel, with flavours of baked apple pie filling, quince paste, pear and ripe golden plum. Each element is anchored by its opposite; nothing is overpowering, every note gently pulling at the other, creating tension, texture and balance. A long, echoing finish is the final touch. Winemaker John Abbott, sourcing fruit from White Salmon Vineyard on the cooler side of the Columbia Gorge AVA, achieves this through a restrained approach, fermenting in 100% French oak barrels of assorted age (25% new), using multiple strains of yeast and stopping malolactic conversion halfway. The result is an elegant, refined Washington Chardonnay: delicate, grounded and a true beauty. How this wine is only $40, I have no idea.
2024
WashingtonUSA
DevonaColumbia Gorge
Vérité, La Joie, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023
97
Critics and commentators have widely hailed 2023 as the 'vintage of a lifetime' in California's Napa Valley. And it wasn't half bad in Sonoma Valley either, particularly along the bordering hillsides and benches of the Mayacamas Mountains where, from more than 50 micro-crus, Verité sources its Cabernet Sauvignon. Part of the 40-strong Jackson Family Wine Estates stable, Verité (celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023) also makes the Merlot-dominant La Muse and Cabernet Franc-dominant Le Désir – both of which are equally stellar in this long, cool growing season. This Bordeaux blend (also with 5% Petit Verdot), is supremely pure, concentrated and layered, with powerful structure yet supple elegance, redolent with dark brambles, blackcurrants and violet notes, toasty oak, a bite of inky tannins and exotic, earthy spices. One for classic claret lovers. Matured for 16 months in French oak barrels, 95% new. Price approx £220-£400/75cl via UK importer JE Fells.
2023
CaliforniaUSA
VéritéSonoma County
Caladan, Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2023
97
<p>Caladan was born out of conversations winemaker Chris Carpenter had with the hospitality team at Cardinale. While Cardinale is known for its multi-appellation Cabernet Sauvignon blend, Carpenter began thinking about the Cabernet Franc they have planted across all four of Napa’s mountain AVAs, and wondered if he could craft a similar expression, but with Cabernet Franc as the focus. He saw the growing momentum behind his mountain Cabernet Francs under the Mt. Brave and La Jota labels, but with Caladan, he set out to create something more elegant. He envisioned the red fruit and floral lift of Spring Mountain, the minerality of Diamond Mountain, and complementary blending components from Howell Mountain and Mount Veeder. The result is his homage to Cheval Blanc. The 2023 is primarily driven by Spring Mountain and Diamond Mountain fruit and is composed of 87% Cabernet Franc and 13% Merlot (the latter sourced entirely from Spring Mountain), aged for 20 months in 68% new French oak. Utterly suave and super-expressive, it delivers ultra-dark berry fruit layered with sagebrush and perfumed rose-petal notes, alongside exotic spice. Blood orange acidity keeps the wine lifted and bright, with crushed-stone minerality guiding the long, full-bodied finish.</p>
2023
CaliforniaUSA
CaladanNapa Valley
Morlet Family Vineyards, Mon Chevalier Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA, 2023
97
From the 2.4 hectares of planted vines rooted in rocky loam and volcanic ash–red soils of the Mon Chevalier vineyard in Knights Valley, rising to 182 metres in elevation, comes this blend of 97% Cabernet Sauvignon, 2% Cabernet Franc, and 1% Merlot. Fermented with native yeasts in stainless steel tanks and puncheons, the wine is aged for 17 months in 85% new French oak. Unfined and unfiltered, Mon Chevalier is named after Luc and Jodie Morlet’s son, Paul (their ‘Knight’). The Knights Valley character leaps from the glass, revealing sous-bois, dark loamy earth, black truffle, and forest notes wrapped around a beautifully lush core of dark berry fruit. Ultra-fine tannins are already nicely integrated in the wine’s youth, leading to a finish touched by smoked paprika and carried by a persistent thread of inky dark berry fruit. Plush, soft, and generous, it has impressive length. What a showing in 2023.
2023
CaliforniaUSA
Morlet Family VineyardsSonoma County
Liminal, WeatherEye Vineyard Block 47 Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA 2023
96
<p>The Block 47 Cabernet is sourced from a vineyard on the lower flanks of the WeatherEye, still higher than most of the rest of the Red Mountain AVA, and it’s a classic. Pops of pomegranate and blackberry on the nose alongside rich violet fragrances and a beautiful collection of exotic spices. This wine spends just shy of two years in 70% new French oak barrels, which impart a lovely spice on the palate, as smoky cloves, Moroccan Berbere spices and crushed pencil lead frame intense dried figs and rich dark chocolate with mint leaves. Through the intensity, there's a refinement that's undeniable.</p>
2023
WashingtonUSA
LiminalColumbia Valley
Beaux Frères, The Belles Sœurs Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2024
96
Tons of fresh red fruit on the nose, with a sanguine character, rose petals and just a hint of scorched earth. The deep baked-cherry fruit on the palate hits a beautiful bass note, accented by cedar sawdust, tobacco and spice. The wine is sinewy yet elegant, with a frame of finely pixelated tannins that fade slowly over the long finish. A phenomenal wine. Belles Sœurs is an estate blend hailing from the Beaux Frères Vineyard (17%) and the Bridge Vineyard (83%), a contiguous 8.9 hectare (22 acre) parcel that the winery quietly purchased from a neighbour in 2021. 13.7% abv.
2024
OregonUSA
Beaux FrèresWillamette Valley
DeLille Cellars, Chaleur Estate, Red Mountain, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA 2023
96
<p>With alluring notes of smoky spice, roast cinnamon stick and star anise, this is silken and smooth on the palate. Mouthfuls of sweet blueberries meet taut and spiced red berries, elegant spices and savoury herbals. The 2023 Chaleur Estate blend includes two older vine sites, showing oomph from Red Mountain with the 1982 planting of Ciel du Cheval Cabernet Sauvignon, and an older block of Dick Boushey's Merlot. Aged nearly two years in almost 100% new French oak.</p>
2023
WashingtonUSA
DeLille CellarsColumbia Valley
Wentworth, Nash Mill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Mendocino County, Anderson Valley, California, USA 2024
96
<p>The 2024 of the Nash Mill Vineyard Pinot Noir is the best thus far from Wentworth, a really beautifully floral wine that leans wholeheartedly into its cool climate bonafides. Soaring forest notes of fir tips, wild woodland berries and an array of purple wild florals are braced by salty sea air. On the palate, a briskly paced note of fresh crushed cranberry frames forest floor, savoury herbals and a beautiful wild mint finish. A gorgeous Anderson Valley Pinot Noir.</p>
2024
CaliforniaUSA
WentworthMendocino County
Benton-Lane, Cima Single Block Series Pinot Noir, Lower Long Tom, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA, 2024
96
This wine has deep, bass-heavy red and black fruits on the nose, with a ferrous streak. On the palate, a sanguine character accompanies the dark cherry and blackberry. It’s savoury and herbaceous, with a frame of sturdy tannins and acid that should give it a nice, long life in the cellar. A serious and seriously delicious Pinot Noir. It’s drawn off shallow, volcanic soils at the top of Benton-Lane’s property (800 feet/244 metres), near the edge of the forest.
2024
OregonUSA
Benton-LaneWillamette Valley
Avennia, Valery, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA, 2023
96
Really a beautifully refined bottle of wine, made as an homage to Bordeaux's right-bank style. An elegant Merlot dominant blend that relies on a very stony block from the legendary Boushey Vineyard in the Yakima Valley, with an undeniable influence, in the very pretty aromatics of some Champoux Vineyard Cabernet Franc. It's showy in its nuance with pretty florals, and a graphite minerality emphasis. The palate shows wonderfully with dried desert sage, flourishes of fennel, black brambles and dried mint leaves. A stunning picture of delicacy and power.
2023
WashingtonUSA
AvenniaColumbia Valley
Devona, White Salmon Vineyard Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge, Washington, USA, 2024
96
Warm oak spices and vanilla are finely integrated with notes of Pink Lady apple, lemon meringue and white blossoms. This has a soft yet full mouthfeel, with flavours of baked apple pie filling, quince paste, pear and ripe golden plum. Each element is anchored by its opposite; nothing is overpowering, every note gently pulling at the other, creating tension, texture and balance. A long, echoing finish is the final touch. Winemaker John Abbott, sourcing fruit from White Salmon Vineyard on the cooler side of the Columbia Gorge AVA, achieves this through a restrained approach, fermenting in 100% French oak barrels of assorted age (25% new), using multiple strains of yeast and stopping malolactic conversion halfway. The result is an elegant, refined Washington Chardonnay: delicate, grounded and a true beauty. How this wine is only $40, I have no idea.
2024
WashingtonUSA
DevonaColumbia Gorge
Vérité, La Joie, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023
97
Critics and commentators have widely hailed 2023 as the 'vintage of a lifetime' in California's Napa Valley. And it wasn't half bad in Sonoma Valley either, particularly along the bordering hillsides and benches of the Mayacamas Mountains where, from more than 50 micro-crus, Verité sources its Cabernet Sauvignon. Part of the 40-strong Jackson Family Wine Estates stable, Verité (celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023) also makes the Merlot-dominant La Muse and Cabernet Franc-dominant Le Désir – both of which are equally stellar in this long, cool growing season. This Bordeaux blend (also with 5% Petit Verdot), is supremely pure, concentrated and layered, with powerful structure yet supple elegance, redolent with dark brambles, blackcurrants and violet notes, toasty oak, a bite of inky tannins and exotic, earthy spices. One for classic claret lovers. Matured for 16 months in French oak barrels, 95% new. Price approx £220-£400/75cl via UK importer JE Fells.
2023
CaliforniaUSA
VéritéSonoma County
Caladan, Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2023
97
<p>Caladan was born out of conversations winemaker Chris Carpenter had with the hospitality team at Cardinale. While Cardinale is known for its multi-appellation Cabernet Sauvignon blend, Carpenter began thinking about the Cabernet Franc they have planted across all four of Napa’s mountain AVAs, and wondered if he could craft a similar expression, but with Cabernet Franc as the focus. He saw the growing momentum behind his mountain Cabernet Francs under the Mt. Brave and La Jota labels, but with Caladan, he set out to create something more elegant. He envisioned the red fruit and floral lift of Spring Mountain, the minerality of Diamond Mountain, and complementary blending components from Howell Mountain and Mount Veeder. The result is his homage to Cheval Blanc. The 2023 is primarily driven by Spring Mountain and Diamond Mountain fruit and is composed of 87% Cabernet Franc and 13% Merlot (the latter sourced entirely from Spring Mountain), aged for 20 months in 68% new French oak. Utterly suave and super-expressive, it delivers ultra-dark berry fruit layered with sagebrush and perfumed rose-petal notes, alongside exotic spice. Blood orange acidity keeps the wine lifted and bright, with crushed-stone minerality guiding the long, full-bodied finish.</p>
2023
CaliforniaUSA
CaladanNapa Valley
Morlet Family Vineyards, Mon Chevalier Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA, 2023
97
From the 2.4 hectares of planted vines rooted in rocky loam and volcanic ash–red soils of the Mon Chevalier vineyard in Knights Valley, rising to 182 metres in elevation, comes this blend of 97% Cabernet Sauvignon, 2% Cabernet Franc, and 1% Merlot. Fermented with native yeasts in stainless steel tanks and puncheons, the wine is aged for 17 months in 85% new French oak. Unfined and unfiltered, Mon Chevalier is named after Luc and Jodie Morlet’s son, Paul (their ‘Knight’). The Knights Valley character leaps from the glass, revealing sous-bois, dark loamy earth, black truffle, and forest notes wrapped around a beautifully lush core of dark berry fruit. Ultra-fine tannins are already nicely integrated in the wine’s youth, leading to a finish touched by smoked paprika and carried by a persistent thread of inky dark berry fruit. Plush, soft, and generous, it has impressive length. What a showing in 2023.
2023
CaliforniaUSA
Morlet Family VineyardsSonoma County
A longtime U.S. wine writer, New Jersey–based Dana Nigro joined Decanter in June 2026. Previously, she spent more than 25 years with Wine Spectator in New York City, as news editor, then senior editor and digital managing editor.
She fell in love with wine while studying journalism in New York’s Finger Lakes region, where she took advantage of the excellent wine program at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration.
While reporting on U.S. wine, Nigro covered the battle to legalize direct shipping up through the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Granholm v. Heald, the rise of women in California’s wine industry, and sustainability in wine, including the evolution of West Coast winegrowing from its early certifications to its movement toward regenerative farming.