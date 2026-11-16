Top 50 US wines 2026: 50-41
The countdown begins with wines representing 10 grape varieties, nine regions, leading wineries, exciting newcomers and an exceptional vintage.
Welcome to Day 1 of Decanter’s Top 50 US Wines of 2026!
If you haven’t joined us before for the release of our annual list, here’s how it works: we’re revealing 10 wines a day, starting from 50 and counting down to No 1.
We’ve made our selections from all the wines that our US-based reviewers rated 95 points or higher in the past 12 months.
With the remarkable 2023 vintage in Napa Valley and other parts of California, we had an abundance of wines from which to choose: roughly 1,000 new-release wines qualified for consideration this year.
But it’s not as simple as just looking at the scores. We wanted wines that are particularly compelling: wines with great back stories, wines that have changed the trajectory of their regions, wines that encapsulate a memorable vintage and, especially, wines that captured not just our reviewers’ analytical minds, but also their hearts.
What else did we consider in creating the Top 50?
We also wanted a list that represents the diversity of wines made in the United States – that’s what makes this country’s wine scene so exciting.
The 2026 selections include established regions and up-and-comers, iconic wineries and new names just making their mark, favorite grape varieties and less-familiar ones, traditional winemaking and innovative approaches.
Get our daily fine wine reviews, latest wine ratings, news and travel guides delivered straight to your inbox.
While we would love for all of these wines to be readily available to all our readers, that’s simply not the reality of how wine is distributed and sold today.
This is part buying guide, part guide to which mailing lists you should join, and which tasting rooms to visit when on holiday in wine country. Consider the hunt part of the fun.
Some of these producers’ wines are readily available around the US and in the UK. Others rarely make it out of their region, finding an eager audience among wine lovers in their own state and their immediate neighbors.
Still others are tiny-production, tightly allocated wines available only at select restaurants or by joining the mailing list or winery club.
As for prices, value is in the eye of the beholder (especially when we’re all dealing with higher costs). Some of us find price to be no object when it comes to a wine we love, others feel any bottle over $25/£20 is a splurge.
We looked at relative value for the categories, but we also didn’t set price limits so as not to leave out important collectibles.
We have a few new features this year. First, don’t miss our prize giveaway! To celebrate the release of the 2026 list, we’re giving away a pair of tickets to a 2027 Decanter Fine Wine Encounter Grand Tasting – an opportunity to sample the world’s best wines, meet the winemakers and get to know the Decanter World Wine Awards winners. All you have to do is provide your name and email address.
Since there were so many outstanding and exceptional wines released this year, we’re giving Decanter Premium members access to a curated list of 200 more top wines, including top 2023 Napa Cabernets, Oregon Pinot Noirs, West Coast Chardonnays, values for the holidays and more. We’re offering a 20% discount if you subscribe in November with promo code TOPUS2026.
I’ll talk more about each set of wines as we reveal them. Now, let’s get started!
Wine No. 50
L’Aventure, Côte à Côte, Willow Creek District, Paso Robles, California, USA 2023
L’Aventure has been one of the most consistently high-quality names in Central California’s Paso Robles region since Stephan Asseo left Bordeaux in 1998 and relocated to what is now known as the Willow Creek District on the Westside, with its high-elevation sites and maritime climate.
In the intervening years, Asseo has been joined by his daughter Chloé and found investors in the Thiénot family, which owns properties in Champagne and Bordeaux.
The 2023 vintage – a cool, wet year that resulted in fresh, structured wines – marked the winery’s 25th anniversary.
Currently, L’Aventure produces around a dozen estate-grown wines each year, mostly reds, including unconventional blends of Rhône, Bordeaux and occasionally other varieties.
At least, they were unconventional before Paso’s newer winemakers followed suit; as a whole, the appellation now very much has a do-your-own-thing attitude.
Most of the bottlings are wine club exclusives, but Côte à Côte is more widely available.
While not the flagship wine, which appeared in our 2025 list, (and costing slightly less), it’s a great example of L’Aventure’s style – a full-fruited Paso take on a Southern Rhône blend, with more Syrah than Grenache and Mourvèdre.
Wine No. 49
Williams Selyem, Saitone Estate Vineyard Zinfandel, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023
Though best known for its stellar single-vineyard Russian River Valley Pinot Noirs, Williams Selyem makes around 50 wines a year, including Chardonnay, Napa Cabernet and – a variety that should not be overlooked – Zinfandel.
The winery has a long history with the variety (the first wine co-founders Burt Williams and Ed Selyem made together was a Russian River Zin) and a true commitment to preserving the AVA’s heritage vineyards.
In 2016, only two years after Jeff Mangahas became Williams Selyem’s third head winemaker, the winery bought Saitone Vineyard, a dry-farmed Russian River Valley site planted in 1895 with a field blend of Zinfandel and other varieties.
The long, cool 2023 growing season proved excellent for the site, resulting in an elegant, restrained Zin that shows the variety’s beautiful fruit and spice.
Mangahas already brings an incredible attention to detail to his winemaking. As of 2025, under the majority ownership of Burgundy’s respected Faiveley family, he has a new winery facility, allowing for more precision with each lot. The wines are only likely to get even better.
Wine No. 48
Hudson Ranch & Vineyards, Chardonnay, Los Carneros, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023
One of the most famous Chardonnay sites in all of California, Hudson Vineyard’s name has appeared on bottlings from 100 wineries over the years, from Aubert to Kistler to Rombauer.
Grower Lee Hudson, originally from Texas, had the foresight to buy the undeveloped ranch land in 1981.
Since then, he has planted about 200 acres of vineyards on those 2,000 acres, opened a winery and, with his wife, Cristina, developed a full-fledged hospitality experience with member-only, picnic and hiking options.
Hudson winery currently makes up to five Chardonnays each vintage, from different blocks on the ranch. But the Los Carneros Estate bottling is the original – the first wine released under the Hudson brand, in 2004, with then-winemaker John Kongsgaard setting the Chardonnay style for the label.
Formerly with Newton Vineyard, Andrew Holve has been the director of winemaking since spring 2024, succeeding Clayton Kirchhoff (Kongsgaard still consults).
The Estate Chardonnay is sourced from multiple blocks on the ranch, all of them planted to heritage Old Wente clones, bred in California in the early 1900s and behind the signature profile of California Chardonnay.
Even as times have changed, the ranch, the clone and the wine are all going strong.
Wine No. 47
Hourglass, Blueline Estate, Merlot, Calistoga, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023
Though Cabernet Sauvignon has sucked up the attention in Napa for the past two decades, Merlot excels in pockets of the valley.
A handful of wineries still demonstrate the highest level of commitment and care for the variety on its own or as the lead in a blend, and Hourglass is one of them.
Blueline Estate is one of two exceptional vineyards that the winery owns. Acquired by Jeff Smith and partners in 2006, the 20-acre site is tucked away in Dutch Henry Canyon, in the Calistoga AVA. Just across Silverado Trail is Duckhorn’s Three Palms Vineyard, famous for its Merlot.
The rocky, west- and northwest-facing Blueline site – named for the two blueline, or perennial, streams that frame it – is now planted to all five red Bordeaux varieties, which benefit from the cool air that the canyon structure pulls in as temperatures rise in this sub-appellation that can get quite hot.
In 2012, after a new estate winery was built into the mountain and new plantings had matured, former PlumpJack and Cade winemaker Tony Biagi joined as full-time winemaker, helping to elevate the estate wines.
He is now a partner in Hourglass, and winemaker Adrian Halpin has crafted the recent vintages. Napa correspondent Jonathan Cristaldi called the Blueline Merlot ‘one of the most ageworthy Merlot-driven wines of the 2023 vintage’.
Wine No. 46
Early Mountain Vineyards, Petit Manseng, Virginia, USA, 2023
A decade ago, most American drinkers hadn’t heard of Petit Manseng, a white grape from the foothills of the Pyrenees Mountains in Southwestern France.
Even in-the-know wine lovers who had tried the dry or sweet wines of the Jurançon region probably hadn’t had an American Petit Manseng.
Virginia adopted the grape because it handles humid conditions well and, with at least a few vintages under their belts, many winemakers now think it could become the state’s signature white.
Early Mountain Vineyards – founded in 2012 by philanthropist and former AOL executive Jean Chase – is among the wineries leading the way with Petit Manseng.
Winemaker and viticulturist Maya Hood White takes a distinctive approach; after fermenting the grapes from their estate vineyard, she adds some of the young wine to a ‘perpetual lees’ barrel containing leftover yeast cells from every vintage back to 2017.
The process helps balance the variety’s high acidity and bring depth to the vivid tropical and citrus fruit flavors, adding texture and savory, yeasty notes, like the bread dough and pastry you might find in Champagne.
Our reviewer called the 2023 vintage, the sixth for this wine, ‘a benchmark for the state’.
Wine No. 45
Reynvaan, In the Rocks Viognier, Walla Walla Valley, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA 2023
If you love Syrah, by now, you’re probably familiar with the reds from the Châteauneuf-du-Pape-like soils of Walla Walla Valley, an appellation that straddles the border of Oregon and Washington.
Reynvaan Family Vineyards (pronounced Rhine-van) certainly excels with those from its In the Rocks vineyard, planted in the cobblestone-filled The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater in 2005.
What you might not realize is that the AVA can also excel with white Rhône varieties, which tend to be made in much smaller quantities.
Winemaker Matt Reynvaan – who interned at Bordeaux’s Château Smith Haut Lafitte, a star among Pessac-Léognan whites – crafts three limited-quantity Rhône whites from his family’s estate vineyards.
He believes that In the Rocks provides ‘exactly what you would want in terms of texture, ripeness, acid’ for these varieties.
This 100% Viognier landed in our November 2026 issue’s feature on the ‘cult’ white wines of Washington. He also makes a 100% Grenache Blanc and a Viognier-Marsanne blend.
Wine No. 44
Ab Astris, Estate Souzão, Texas Hill Country, Texas, USA 2022
In Texas Hill Country, the wine scene has been rapidly evolving. While the wineries there once focused on favorite consumer varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, growers and winemakers are now excited about varieties that can withstand Texan extremes – including heat waves, wind and hail – such as those from Spain, Portugal, southern France and parts of Italy.
Ab Astris winemaker Mike Nelson is among the champions of these alternative grapes, and the Decanter World Wine Awards Gold medal that the 2022 Ab Astris Souzão earned proves how well these varieties can do in the right Texan terroir. These are not copycat wines but, rather, distinctly Texan expressions that stand on their own.
Ab Astris was founded by Tony and Erin Smith, in conjunction with their daughter Kristen Nelson and Mike, her husband. The winery, whose name means ‘of the stars’ in Latin, sits in Stonewall, Texas, along the Texas 290 Wine Trail.
The family planted their 12-acre vineyard in 2018 and 2019, with Tannat, Souzão, Clairette Blanche, Petite Sirah and Montepulciano in clay-loam soils on top of decomposed limestone.
To supplement the lineup from their low-yield estate, they also source grapes (including Mourvèdre, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot) from other growers in Hill Country and the Texas High Plains.
Nelson and assistant winemaker Elizabeth Konyk are able to take a minimalist approach to crafting a well-balanced, 100% Souzão, a variety that’s more often a blending grape in Portugal.
The naturally dark-tinted grape doesn’t require a great deal of extraction and preserved its vibrant natural acidity in the warm, drought year of 2022.
Wine No. 43
Apollo's Praise, Pentecostal Block Riesling, Seneca Lake, Finger Lakes, New York, USA 2024
Only founded in 2023, Apollo’s Praise has been on a roll, crafting exciting wines, earning high scores (and repeat Top 50 appearances) and becoming one of the Finger Lakes’ most talked-about new wineries.
Partners Julia Rose Hoyle and Kelby James Russell were winemakers at Red Newt Cellars and Hosmer Winery, respectively, when growers Ken and Harlan Fulkerson offered them the chance to buy Lahoma Vineyard.
The nearly 55-acre site – planted to Riesling, Cabernet Franc and other varieties – is notable for a small plot called The Knoll, with rare sandstone soils. The partners couldn’t pass it up, but a harsh spring frost forced them to launch a winery in a hurry.
So was born Apollo’s Praise, named after an 18th-century song, ‘Glorious Apollo’, that Russell discovered in college glee club. (The music theme continues with song pairings on every back label.)
In the lineup of mostly dry whites, this Spätlese-style Riesling – only possible in some vintages – stands out. It comes from the top of the hill in the Pentecostal Block, named for the amount of hard work involved in farming it and its exceptional results.
At $36, it’s well-priced for a sweeter-style Riesling, which is higher risk to make. Pair it with ‘My Foolish Heart’ (Live at the Greenmill) by Kurt Elling.
Wine No. 42
Xander Soren Wines, Ludeon Pinot Noir, Central Coast, California, USA 2021
Once available only in Japan, the Xander Soren label is a recent entry into the US market, sold through the winery and at high-end restaurants.
Our Paso Robles reviewer, Brianne Cohen, has now tried two years’ worth of releases and scored the majority of the wines 95 points or higher.
A musician, founder Xander Soren spent 20 years at Apple working on digital music technology, including GarageBand, iTunes and the iPod. Passionate about Japanese culture, he wanted to create wines that would pair seamlessly with the country’s cuisine.
The lineup focuses on cool-climate California Pinot Noir – with the wines held five years after the vintage to mature before release – along with Central Coast Chardonnay and a rosé. The wines are made in a minimalist style by Shalini Sekhar, who has her own label, Ottovino.
At 125 cases, the top-of-the-line Ludeon Pinot Noir is one of the larger bottlings. It’s sourced from three well-known Central Coast vineyards – Sanford & Benedict and Fiddlestix in the Sta. Rita Hills and Sierra Mar in the Santa Lucia Highlands – with plantings dating back to 1971 and a mix of six different Pinot clones (each fermented separately and blended later) for complexity.
While the wine ages in barrels for 17 months, only 28% of those are new to keep the oak influence subtly integrated and the wines well-suited to delicate and complex dishes.
Wine No. 41
LAZ, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023
Here’s a name you should know in Napa Cabernet if you don’t already, according to Napa correspondent Jonathan Cristaldi. Kerrin Laz was a longtime wine buyer and wine director for gourmet grocer Dean & Deluca.
When the company was sold in 2015, she used her wine-country connections to launch her own high-end retail business, K Laz Wine Collection, followed by her own label, LAZ Wines, in 2016.
Motivated by her mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Laz also founded the non-profit Inspire Napa Valley, raising millions for research and care programs. This fall, she launched Vintners Social Club, part wine bar, part private members club, in Yountville.
LAZ’s winemaker is Celia Welch, a pioneer in Napa wine, breaking into the field in the 1980s when women were still rare in winemaking and leadership roles.
She built her consulting career during the 1990s era of cult Cabernets, working for the likes of Staglin Family Vineyard.
Today, along with running her own Corra label, Welch is director of winemaking for the coveted Scarecrow label, and her clients include Keever, Barbour, Lindstrom, Rewa, Sylvan Lake Vineyards and other notable names.
If Welch is behind a label, it’s worth your attention. This one is made in very small lots, so get on the mailing list if you want to find it.
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LAZ, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023
96
Celia Welch began making this wine in 2014 for Kerrin Laz, drawing on several vineyard sources; in 2023, much of the fruit comes from Howell Mountain. The wine was aged for 19 months in roughly 60% new French oak and includes around 12% Malbec and 7% Merlot to round out the blend. Bright and crunchy in profile, it shows dark berry fruit lifted by warming baking spices, with hints of clove and tobacco. A firm spine of crisp acidity brings energy and precision, while very fine-grained tannins are expertly woven into the structure, showing a seamless quality even at this early stage.
2023
CaliforniaUSA
K LazNapa Valley
A longtime U.S. wine writer, New Jersey–based Dana Nigro joined Decanter in June 2026. Previously, she spent more than 25 years with Wine Spectator in New York City, as news editor, then senior editor and digital managing editor.
She fell in love with wine while studying journalism in New York’s Finger Lakes region, where she took advantage of the excellent wine program at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration.
While reporting on U.S. wine, Nigro covered the battle to legalize direct shipping up through the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Granholm v. Heald, the rise of women in California’s wine industry, and sustainability in wine, including the evolution of West Coast winegrowing from its early certifications to its movement toward regenerative farming.