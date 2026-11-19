Having reached Day 4 of Decanter’s Top 50 US Wines of 2026, we’ve now covered a lot of ground in the current American fine-wine scene. But there’s still more to come.

This is our fourth set of 10, with wines ranking 20 to 11, as we count down to the culmination of our list. ( Here’s an explanation of how and why we chose the wines. )

Each of the wines below was scored 95 points or higher in the past 12 months by our US-based reviewers. This group showcases some of California’s most historic vineyards, a Washington powerhouse, a power couple, French influence in the Finger Lakes, and the rebirth of a well-known Napa name.

Almost half of this set is devoted to Sonoma County Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, including the uniqueness of the Moon Mountain District and the growing recognition and evolution of the Sonoma Coast as one of California’s premier cool-climate regions.

The Sonoma choices include pioneers and newer names with historic roots.

Take a deep dive into these wines you should know, and stay tuned for the Top 10 tomorrow (Friday, 20 November)!

What’s new for 2026? We have a few new features this year. First, don’t miss our prize giveaway! To celebrate the release of the 2026 list, we’re giving away a pair of tickets to a 2027 Decanter Fine Wine Encounter Grand Tasting – an opportunity to sample the world’s best wines, meet the winemakers and get to know the Decanter World Wine Awards winners. All you have to do is provide your name and email address. To enter click here. Since there were so many outstanding and exceptional wines released this year, we’re giving Decanter Premium members access to a curated list of 200 more top wines, including top 2023 Napa Cabernets, Oregon Pinot Noirs, West Coast Chardonnays, values for the holidays and more. We’re offering a 20% discount if you subscribe in November with promo code TOPUS2026.

Wine No. 20

The Beckstoffer Las Piedras vineyard (Image credit: Beckstoffer Vineyards)

Stewart Cellars, Nomad Beckstoffer Las Piedras Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon, St Helena, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2023

Andy Beckstoffer is the pre-eminent grape grower in Napa Valley, with a portfolio that includes six historic vineyards from which he sells Cabernet Sauvignon to a collection of elite wineries. Among Beckstoffer Vineyards’ clients is Stewart Cellars .

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The family-owned winery got its start in 2000 when Michael Stewart left his computer engineering career to launch a winery and managed to recruit renowned consultant Paul Hobbs to make his wines. His son, James, and daughter, Caroline, took over running Stewart in 2017.

But first, Caroline had interned for Hobbs at Crossbarn, where she met Blair Guthrie, who she later married. Guthrie is now Stewart’s winemaker.

The family has its own historic estate vineyard, Montecillo, in Sonoma County’s Moon Mountain District, which they dry farm and farm organically.

Stewart also makes Cabernet from all six of the Beckstoffer heritage vineyards. These go into the single-vineyard NOMAD collection of wines.

The 22-acre Las Piedras Vineyard, which Beckstoffer has owned since 1983, dates back to the 1840s.

The valley-floor property was the first vineyard in the St. Helena area, planted with Mission grapes, followed in the 1860s by fine-wine grapes and an adjacent winery.

Beckstoffer replanted Las Piedras, which means ‘little pebbles’, with two clones of Cabernet Sauvignon soon after he bought it.

From the stunning 2023 vintage, we could have chosen other Beckstoffer vineyard-designated Cabernets ( four others from the heritage sites scored 98 points as well) or Stewart’s Montecillo bottling , which achieved a remarkable 99 points.

But the wine from Las Piedras stood out, as Guthrie crafted a ‘beautifully polished, classically fashioned Cabernet‘ that is already enjoyable to drink now but should age for decades.

Wine No. 19

Owners Philippe and Cherie Melka (Image credit: Mariana Calderon)

Melka Estates, La Mekerra Vineyard Proprietary White, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA, 2023

We talk a lot about mountain Cabernets in California, but how about a mountain white? This wine, blended with just a touch of flinty Muscadelle, is ‘one of the absolute best Sauvignon Blancs that Philippe and Cherie Melka have produced,’ says reviewer Jonathan Cristaldi.

Now in its 13th vintage, the 100% barrel-fermented Proprietary White comes from Melka Estates ’ La Mekerra Vineyard, situated above Peter Michael’s property in Knights Valley, at elevations of 2,300 to 2,500 feet. This is not a drink-me-now Sauvignon Blanc, but rather one that can age for 10 to 15 years.

French-born Philippe is a sought-after consultant; the list of his Atelier Melka clients, past and present, encompasses names such as Lail Vineyards , Moone-Tsai , Roy Estate and Spring Mountain Vineyard . Cherie is a microbiologist and enologist who previously worked at Beaulieu Vineyard, Ridge and Silver Oak.

The Melkas may be more recognized for their Napa estate, in the centrally located St. Helena AVA, which they purchased in 2011.

But their 25-acre Knights Valley property pre-dates it; the couple bought the land in 2001, first planting to red varieties in 2004.

With the unusual mix of volcanic ash and clay soils for a mountain site, it's proved well-suited to whites such as Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc.

The Melka portfolio also includes Métisse wines, their first label; which includes a St. Emilion blend and Rhône varieties from California’s Central Coast, and the CJ Cabernet and Sauvignon Blanc, named after their children, Chloe and Jeremy, and meant to be enjoyable on release.

With the 2023 vintage, Melka Estates wines notched four other reviews of 97 to 99 points, a wonderful way to celebrate their 30th anniversary this year.

Wine No. 18

Quilceda Creek's Champoux vineyard (Image credit: Quilceda Creek)

Quilceda Creek, Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA 2023

Fans of Washington wine and of sophisticated, ageworthy Cabernet Sauvignon need no introduction to Quilceda Creek. For those who do, here’s a quick summary of its history.

When it was founded in 1978 by Alex and Jeannette Golitzin, Quilceda Creek was only the 12th bonded winery in Washington to be created since Prohibition.

Golitzin had first tinkered with home winemaking, but he had an unusual advantage: the input of one of California’s most renowned winemakers and consultants.

Golitzin, who was born in France after his family fled Russia, came to the US after being sponsored by none other than his uncle – Andre Tchelistcheff.

The wines quickly won acclaim and, over the years, evolved with their vineyard sources. In 1986, Quilceda Creek began buying Cabernet from the Champoux Vineyard in the Horse Heaven Hills.

First planted in 1972 it is now considered one of Washington’s best sites. It’s a relatively cool spot in the warm AVA and is known for delivering powerful, yet elegant Cabernet.

Champoux has since become the foundation for the Columbia Valley bottling; Quilceda Creek bought a stake in it, then majority ownership, and this year, acquired it totally. Portions have been replanted in recent years.

The Golitzins’ son, Paul, took over winemaking in 1992. Today as president, Paul is joined by the team of general manager Scott Lloyd, winemaker Mark Kaigas and vineyard manager Dan Nickolaus, among others.

The team has added new vineyards in recent years, including Mach One, also in the Horse Heaven Hills but sitting just 50 feet above the banks of the Columbia River.

That has been so successful that it now makes up a small portion of the Columbia Valley blend.

New small-lot wines have also been added: Palengat, Galitzine, Tchelistcheff and CVR. And all of them earned high scores in the 2023.

But the Columbia Valley bottling – 100% Cabernet, with 22 months in 100% new French oak – is the only one that has wider availability beyond the winery’s private membership program.

It’s the wine that built Quilceda’s Creek reputation and has maintained it over the decades with its consistently high quality.

Wine No. 17

(Image credit: Hanzell)

Hanzell Vineyards, The Ambassador's 1953 Vineyard Pinot Noir, Moon Mountain District, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023

Over the past decade, under the direction of president and director of winemaking Jason Jardine, Hanzell has garnered a lot of attention for its commitment to and promotion of holistic, regenerative agriculture.

Amid Hanzell’s 46 acres of vineyards are fruit orchards, vegetable gardens and a diversity of other plants that make up the cover crop. Native forests surround the plantings.

The vineyard team includes cows, sheep, pigs, chickens, geese, ducks, all part of a rotational grazing system meant to improve soil fertility and minimize the impact of machinery on the land.

All this is part of the interwoven threads of innovative thinking and continuity that run through Hanzell’s history, from the long tenure of former winemaker Bob Sessions to the current proprietor, Alexander de Brye, whose family has owned the property since 1975.

The organic-certified vineyard behind this wine is named in honor of Hanzell’s founder, Ambassador James D. Zellerbach, who in 1953 created the winery with winemaker Brad Webb and viticulturalist Ivan Schoch.

Although ambassador to Italy, Zellerbach’s time in Burgundy inspired him to focus on Chardonnay and Pinot Noir when he returned home, both little-planted at the time.

Now the oldest continuously producing Pinot Noir vineyard in North America, the site is planted in the volcanic soils of the rugged Moon Mountain District, on the western side of the Mayacamas Mountains.

The area is generally cooler than Napa with its greater Pacific Ocean influence yet, with their sunny exposure, the hillsides stay warmer than the Sonoma Valley floor.

This small-lot wine comes from the original two-acre Ambassador’s block, 70 years old with the 2023 vintage, and is bottled in lightweight, US-made glass, without foil capsules, to reduce its carbon footprint.

As our reviewer put it, it’s a ‘fantastic and very seductive wine’.

Wine No. 16

(Image credit: Mike Battey)

Raen, Pacific Rock Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, California, USA 2024

Winegrowing brothers Carlo and Dante Mondavi, grandsons of the famous Napa vintner and sons of Continuum founder Tim Mondavi, have been making waves with this Sonoma Coast project since starting it in 2013.

RAEN is pronounced ‘rain’ and stands for Research in Agriculture and Enology Naturally.

Going beyond the eco-conscious farming practices on their vineyards, the brothers promote farming free of synthetic pesticides through their Monarch Challenge rosé.

Sales of the wine support The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation and Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue.

Combined, RAEN encompasses about 38 acres of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay vines across the Sonoma Coast, Freestone-Occidental and Fort Ross–Seaview AVAs.

Pacific Rock, with under 8 planted acres, is the newest of these vineyards. Sitting on a ridge at around 1,000 feet of elevation, close to the Pacific Ocean, it’s surrounded by wild forest.

The 2024 vintage, from a long, harmonious growing season on the Sonoma Coast, is its inaugural release and it steps off with a barn-storming first iteration.

As is general practice for the RAEN lineup, winemaker Melanie McIntyre relied on native yeasts and used 100% whole cluster fermentation to make the Pacific Rock Pinot, aging it in neutral French oak barrels.

It will be fascinating to watch this addition to RAEN’s portfolio in the years to come.

Wine No. 15

Winemaker Ross Cobb (Image credit: Cobb Wines)

Cobb, Diane Cobb Coastlands Vineyard Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023

Here is another exciting Sonoma Coast project, under the direction of Ross Cobb, who has previously worked as winemaker at Pinot Noir leaders Williams Selyem, Flowers and Hirsch.

He and his parents (David and Diane) started Cobb Wines in 2001, working with the Coastlands vineyard that David (a marine biologist who wanted to retire near the Pacific Ocean) and Diane had planted on a hilltop near Occidental.

Coastlands Vineyard was planted to Pinot Noir in 1989 – making these some of the oldest plantings on the coast – originally just with the aim of selling the fruit.

But working with his family’s grapes while at Williams Selyem, Ross became convinced that they should have their own label, a business he and his father built by hand-selling to top San Francisco Bay Area restaurants.

Over the years, Ross expanded and now has three estate vineyards, as well as sourcing from other Sonoma Coast and Anderson Valley growers. Along with several Pinot Noirs, he also now makes Chardonnay and Riesling.

This Pinot – made with 60% whole-cluster fermentation – comes from the original own-rooted nursery block of Coastlands, named in honor of his mother after she passed away.

As our reviewer noted, ‘The Diane Cobb Pinot is consistently one of the best wines in the Cobb portfolio.’

At 98 points, it's one of our highest-scoring recent Sonoma Pinots .

Wine No. 14

(Image credit: AXR)

AXR, Ritchie Vineyard, Sonoma County, California, USA, 2024

We can’t sum this up better than our reviewer did in his tasting note: ‘Seeing Ritchie Vineyard on a label is enough to excite on its own, but with Jean Hoefliger at the helm, expectations rise further.’

The AXR Napa Valley partner and winemaker (who has already appeared once in this list with his 3/Thirds project), teamed up with Kelly Trevethan, Mark Schratz and Don Van Laeken – known as the FAB 4 – over a breakfast in 2015.

The winery is based in St. Helena and focused mainly on single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (two of which earned 100-point scores in the 2023 vintage), though it makes a wide range of estate wines.

This Chardonnay stands out as the only white in the current single-vineyard lineup, for being from Sonoma County and for being sourced from one of the best Chardonnay sites in California.

Planted in the Russian River Valley in 1972, Ritchie Vineyard’s old vines benefit from the influence of coastal fog and the prized sandy-loam Goldridge soils, with volcanic pumice underneath.

Farmed by Kent Ritchie, the site’s grapes are also used by the likes of Chardonnay stars Aubert, Ramey and Patz & Hall.

AXR takes its name from a rootstock developed to resist the devastating phylloxera vine louse, which killed off vineyards in both Europe and the US throughout the 19th and 20th centuries.

Napa Valley replanted many sites with AxR1, but in the mid-1980s, the pest made a resurgence and it became clear the rootstock wasn’t actually resistant.

It might seem odd to name a winery after something that caused huge economic losses, but the partners view the name as linked to the valley’s resilience, adaptability and innovative spirit.

Wine No. 13

Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset (Image credit: Meg Smith Photography)

Flora Springs, Awakening Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, USA 2023

Flora Springs’ distinctively curved winery and tasting room on Highway 29 has become an even more distinctive design since the winery was acquired in 2024 by the powerhouse team of vintner Jean-Charles Boisset and winemaker Gina Gallo-Boisset.

Bedazzled by 5 million hand-laid, artisan, mosaic glass tiles, Flora Springs would be well worth a visit just to see the elaborate designs even if it didn’t also make exceptional Cabernet Sauvignons and blends.

Its longtime flagships have been Trilogy red (one of the valley’s first Meritage blends) and Soliloquy white blend, based on a Sauvignon Blanc clone unique to Flora Springs.

Founded in 1978 in St Helena by Flora Komes, the Flora Springs property’s winemaking history actually dates to the late 1800s when its first vineyard was planted and an old stone winery was built.

Flora's children, John Komes and Julie Garvey, stewarded the winery through the decades, creating the Gaudi-inspired building familiar to so many valley visitors. The newly redone building reopened in July 2026.

The 100-point Awakening – one of three wines named for the life cycles of a grapevine – is well-suited to celebrating the winery’s rebirth.

It comes from the southeastern portion of Napa Valley, between Coombsville and Atlas Peak, from two small sloping blocks of a vineyard on well-drained loamy soils well-suited to Cabernet.

With the 2023 giving the Cabernet more oomph and complexity than ever, reviewer Jonathan wrote: ‘This wine knocked me out at first whiff, and I had the pleasure of tasting it on three separate occasions.’

Wine No. 12

Rick Rainey and Louis Barruol (Image credit: Forge Cellars)

Forge Cellars, Bellows Cabernet Franc, Seneca Lake, Finger Lakes, New York 2024

So many exciting things have happened in the cool-climate Finger Lakes region over the past 20 years, as growers have become more knowledgeable about each site’s needs and the wines have got better and better.

Hermann J. Wiemer is farming biodynamically in an area where many people thought that wasn’t possible. Young winemakers are starting acclaimed new boutique wineries like Apollo’s Praise .

THE Paul Hobbs – one of the top winemakers and consultants in California Cabernet, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, not to mention …. – is making fantastic Riesling on Seneca Lake under the Hillock & Hobbs label.

But one of the most exciting was the arrival of French influence in the Finger Lakes, in the form of Louis Barruol of Château de St Cosme .

Why would a Rhône winemaker come to upstate New York, not just for an occasional fly-in, but for regular visits from his home in Gigondas?

Turns out it wasn’t just for the excellent, single-vineyard dry Rieslings, though Forge Cellars certainly makes plenty of those.

‘ Cabernet Franc gives us a particularly clear expression of our region,’ says Rick Rainey, managing partner at Forge Cellars . He, Barruol and winemaker Léana Godard are exploring the variety’s potential through single-vineyard wines.

The winery works with four different vineyards in the Seneca Lake AVA for its small-lot Cabernet Franc bottlings.

The 2024 vintage is Forge’s first Cabernet Franc bottling from Bellows, its home estate along the southeastern side of the lake, where the team planted the red variety in the rocky, sandy soils in 2017.

At less than 10 years old, Bellows’ Cab Franc plantings deliver a quality that indicates that Barruol’s New York adventure will give him many more years of excitement.

Wine No. 11

Chris Cottrell and Morgan Twain Peterson MW (Image credit: James Joiner)

Bedrock Wine Co, Evangelho Vineyard Heritage Zinfandel, Contra Costa County, San Francisco Bay, California, USA 2024

Few people demonstrate the devotion to old-vine vineyards that Morgan Twain-Peterson, son of Ravenswood founder and Zinfandel guru Joe Peterson, and Bedrock Wine Co. partner Chris Cottrell do.

The entire winery – started in 2007 — is built around old-vine bottlings, a way of ensuring that these sites continue to be financially viable for their owners and, so, are preserved.

Evangelho, which Bedrock took over in 2017 from longtime grower Frank Evangelho, is one of the more unusual vineyards in the lineup.

It’s not located in Napa, Sonoma or one of the other well-known agricultural areas in which the winemaking team usually works. Instead, it’s in Contra Costa County, east of the city of Oakland.

A PG&E power plant sits nearby (in fact, Bedrock leases part of the property from the company), power lines run above the vines, and Amtrak trains pass by. Many other nearby vineyards have disappeared, replaced by housing developments and shopping malls.

Evangelho was planted in the 1890s with a mix of Zinfandel, Carignan, Mourvèdre, Alicante Bouschet and other varieties on their own roots. Part of the reason that it has survived so long is that it basically sits on a beach, along the San Joaquin River; the damaging phylloxera vine louse doesn’t tolerate the sandy soils.

Today, the Bedrock team does all it can to maintain the site’s health, farming with organic and regenerative practices as they use on the winery’s flagship Bedrock Vineyard.

All of this would just be romanticizing if Bedrock didn’t have such a strong track record in our tastings.

In the 2024 vintage, the team – including director of winemaking operations Cody Rasmussen and associate winemaker Katie Rouse – used more Zinfandel and less Mourvèdre in the blend than usual.

The wine doesn”t spend any time in new oak to emphasize the character of the site.

The wine in the glass serves as proof that the efforts of the Historic Vineyard Society , a winemaker-led preservation project that Twain-Peterson helped create, are well worth the volunteers’ time.

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