We’ve reached Day 3 of Decanter’s Top 50 US Wines of 2026!

This is our third set of 10 wines, covering wines 30 to 21, as we count down to the Top 10 on Friday, November 20. ( Here’s an explanation of the criteria for our list. )

Each of the wines below was scored 95 points or higher in the past 12 months by our US-based reviewers, helps illustrate the breadth of America’s wine scene and has a compelling back story.

This list includes a collaboration among great minds, a partnership with a Washington sports star, an estate with staying power, a pioneer of the Sonoma Coast, a wine that popularized a new winemaking approach (or brought back an old one) in Oregon, and much more.

This set is dominated by the major grapes of Napa Valley and Willamette Valley, but the Santa Cruz Mountains appear here as well, as does a sparkling wine.

Some names are so well known that they almost need no explanation, others are boutique producers you may not have discovered.

Read on to learn more about our picks …

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What’s new for 2026? We have a few new features this year. First, don’t miss our prize giveaway! To celebrate the release of the 2026 list, we’re giving away a pair of tickets to a 2027 Decanter Fine Wine Encounter Grand Tasting – an opportunity to sample the world’s best wines, meet the winemakers and get to know the Decanter World Wine Awards winners. All you have to do is provide your name and email address. To enter click here. Since there were so many outstanding and exceptional wines released this year, we’re giving Decanter Premium members access to a curated list of 200 more top wines, including top 2023 Napa Cabernets, Oregon Pinot Noirs, West Coast Chardonnays, values for the holidays and more. We’re offering a 20% discount if you subscribe in November with promo code TOPUS2026.

Wine No. 30

Winemaker Chantal Forthun (Image credit: Flowers)

Flowers, Almar Camp Meeting Ridge Chardonnay, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023

Call it what you will: The far Sonoma Coast, the extreme Sonoma Coast, the ‘true’ Sonoma Coast or its now official name, the West Sonoma Coast.

This cool-climate growing region is one of the hottest spots for Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in California. And Flowers helped lead the way.

Walt and Joan Flowers had the foresight to recognize the Sonoma Coast’s potential in 1989, when they purchased their Camp Meeting Ridge property in 1989 and planted it with both varieties in 1991.

Just two miles from the Pacific Ocean, in what is now known as the Fort Ross–Seaview AVA, that vineyard sits at nearly 1,500 feet/457 metres, on a knoll above the fog line.

In this already distinctive area, Almar comes from one distinctive block, at the western edge of Camp Meeting Ridge, with an evergreen forest sheltering it from the strength of the Pacific winds. Topped with cobble stones, its soils are a mix of sand, silt and red and blue clay.

Flowers is now owned by Huneeus Vintners, which is committed to organic and biodynamic farming practices at its estates.

The cool 2023 growing season gave the grapes plenty of extra hang time to develop flavors.

Director of winemaking Chantal Forthun, who has led the team since 2012, relies on native yeast and aged the 2023 Chardonnay in French oak (25% new) 500-litre puncheons.

As our reviewer put it, this is ‘truly a stunning coastal Chardonnay’.

Wine No. 29

Chris and Kathryn Hermann of 00 Wines (Image credit: 00 Wines)

00 Wines, Chardonnay, Chehalem Mountain Vineyard, Chehalem Mountains, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA 2023

The name 00 may seem perplexing at first. The winery website refers to it as 'Zero shortcuts. Zero compromises'.

Founders Chris and Kathryn Hermann describe it as symbolizing potential – the potential of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, the potential of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in the greatest vineyards of the world.

On another level, 00 seems to refer to the winery’s customer-facing presence. No tasting room. No wine club. No obvious way to reach them.

The operation is kept small and simple to focus on quality. The small-lot wines are sold online, as well as at a small number of high-end restaurants and retailers

Chris grew up in the Willamette Valley and became an attorney specializing in alcohol beverage law, learning the ins and outs of the business. He and Kathryn founded the winery in 2015, starting in Oregon, but quickly expanding into Champagne and Burgundy.

The Hermmans don’t own vineyards, preferring to source from prime sites like Chehalem Mountain. Planted in 1968 by pioneers Dick Erath and David Lett, it’s one of the area’s oldest and is currently farmed biodynamically

00 is particularly known in Oregon for popularizing an old Burgundy winemaking approach, calling it 'black Chardonnay'.

The Hermanns had hired renowned consultant Pierre Millemann, who developed a sort of 00 Chardonnay blueprint for subsequent winemakers to follow.

The grapes are picked at lower-than-typical sugar levels to preserve acidity. The Chardonnay is crushed by foot. During a heavy press, the winemaking team doesn’t add sulfur, so the juice oxidizes and turns brown.

During fermentation, it clears up to a normal Chardonnay color; this process is supposed to stablize the wine, prevent future oxidation and add complexity. This bottling certainly has that in spades.

Wine No. 28

Aerial view of the Ridge Montebello vineyard (Image credit: Ridge)

Ridge Vineyards, Monte Bello, Santa Cruz Mountains, California, USA 2023

We almost don’t need to say anything about this wine, it’s such a California classic. Its appearance here is a testament to Monte Bello’s enduring quality over the decades, bolstered by the fantastic 2023 growing season, and the wine’s ability to age for decades.

A traditional Bordeaux-style blend, Monte Bello was the first wine made by Ridge, in 1962, although the vineyard was first planted beginning in 1865 and the original winery’s limestone cellar is still used today.

Longtime winemaker Paul Draper , who retired in 2019 , joined the winery in 1969, upholding a traditional, minimalist approach: organic farming (the vineyard is now certified), native yeast fermentations, no added nutrients or enzymes. In a push for more transparency in winemaking, Ridge lists ingredients on its wine labels.

Ridge Lytton Springs winemaker John Olney succeeded Draper as head winemaker, joined at Monte Bello by assistant winemaker Lauren Lyall.

In 2023, they made a blend of 89% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Merlot and 2% Petit Verdot, continuing the practice of aging almost entirely in American oak (instead of the French barrels more typical of California Cabernet), which contributes to Monte Bello’s distinctive profile.

For California, the Santa Cruz Mountains are a very cool area in which to produce Cabernet Sauvignon. Monte Bello is located about 15 miles from the Pacific Ocean at an elevation of 1,300 to 2,700 feet above sea level. With the cool conditions in the 2023 vintage, this was one of the latest harvests ever.

A member of International Wineries for Climate Action, Ridge is pushing itself to become carbon neutral and has converted entirely to lighter, 465-gram bottles – still infrequent for a flagship wine such as this.

Wine No. 27

Former Seattle Seahawk Sidney Rice at the sorting table (Image credit: Dossier)

Dossier, Halo Reserve Dissertation, Columbia Valley, 2022

This Washington winery brings together former NFL wide receiver Sidney Rice, who played for the Super Bowl (XLVIII)–winning Seattle Seahawks, with Yakima Valley native Tim Lenihan, whose background is in real estate and construction.

Founded only in 2021, it has already delivered high quality across much of its portfolio.

Based in Walla Walla, Dossier focuses on Columbia Valley Cabernet and Syrah, with the Halo Reserve tier consisting of limited-production wines.

Dissertation is a Cabernet Sauvignon-dominated blend of all five Bordeaux varieties, sourced from seven vineyards: Goose Ridge, Firethorn, Summit View, Weinbau, PineBrake, Kiona and StoneTree.

Head winemaker Billo Navarene aged it on its lees for two years in 100% new custom French oak barrels, creating a ‘dynamo’ that should age well for over a decade.

This is definitely a winery to keep an eye on.

Wine No. 26

Pedro Parra in his element (Image credit: Rose & Arrow)

Rose & Arrow, Hopewell Hills Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA 2023

A sister project of Chapter 24 , this Oregon winery puts soil at the forefront of its brand, turning to ‘terroir whisperer’ Pedro Parra to hunt down ribbons of ancient volcanic rock that the team believes are the most exciting spots to grow Pinot Noir.

Rose & Arrow was founded by the late film producer Mark Tarlov, who also started Evening Land , along with Parra and Louis-Michel Comte Liger-Belair of Burgundy.

Winemaking is led by Chilean Felipe Ramirez , also a principal with Parra and Burgundy’s Jean-Marc Roulot in Atomique3, a similarly soil-focused Chardonnay producer.

Out of 152 acres of vineyards, Rose & Arrow makes its tiny-production wines from just a little over 5 acres, spread across seven sites, situated on its fractured basalt soils.

This 176-case bottling comes from Hopewell Hills, an extremely rocky vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills AVA.

Our reviewer called it ‘one of the finest Pinot Noirs I’ve had from the 2023 vintage’.

Wine No. 25

Seth Morgen-Long (Image credit: Clay McLachlan)

Morgen Long, Temperance Hill Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA 2023

This ‘masterclass in Willamette Valley Chardonnay’ comes from winemaker Seth Morgen Long and one of Eola-Amity Hills AVA’s top vineyards: Temperance Hill , certified organic and formerly farmed by Dai Crisp, now by Lauren Eisold.

The site is used by some two dozen leading wineries, including Alexana, Abbot Claim and Brooks.

‘I think of my white wines as liquid almanacs of grape, time and place,’ says Morgen Long, who founded the winery in 2014 to focus solely on Willamette Valley Chardonnay.

He secures long-term contracts for specific blocks in vineyards such as The Eyrie, Koosah, Seven Springs, X Omni and more, seeking low yields and very precise picking dates.

The 2023 vintage was Morgen Long’s third with Temperance Hill, where he uses a block of Dijon 76 clones planted in 2019.

Morgen Long says he aims for ‘aromatic intensity, depth of flavor, vibrant natural acidity and an abundance of texture and extract’ in his wines.

He ages them on their lees in new, tight-grain French oak for one year, then for six months in stainless steel, preferring not to fine or filter.

The results, as our reviewer described it, is a ‘soaring style of Chardonnay’.

Wine No. 24

(Image credit: Roederer Estate)

Roederer Estate, L'Ermitage Brut Rosé, Anderson Valley, Mendocino County, California, USA 2019

Founded in 1982 by Champagne house Louis Roederer in Mendocino County, Roederer Estate is a leader in California traditional-method sparkling wine. It makes a range of multi-vintage and single-vineyard bubblies, along with its vintage-dated prestige cuvée, L’Ermitage, in white and rosé.

Presciently, then-president Jean-Claude Rouzaud chose the cooler climate of Anderson Valley over Napa and Sonoma, buying 580 acres so the wines could be made entirely from estate fruit.

Roederer has since added other parcels, so that its holdings span eight sites, ranging from the foggy Deep End to the warmer Boonville area, giving it flexibility.

Under the leadership of Frédéric Rouzaud, the seventh generation of the family, Roederer now oversees about 25% of the appellation’s vineyards, using biodynamic and certified sustainable farming practices.

The house style is shaped by its practice of aging its reserve wines in large French oak casks for around four years, before adding them to each year’s cuvée for greater complexity.

Arnaud Weyrich, the second winemaker in the estate’s history, creates the L’Ermitage rosé (which is not made in every vintage) by using a small amount of still Pinot Noir.

The 2019 vintage, a nearly 50-50 blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, is unique for being the first to go through malolactic fermentation.

After it was disgorged, it spent another seven months in the bottle under cork before being released, with only 460 cases made. The result is an ‘impeccably balanced’ and ‘ultra-delicious’ wine that is festive for any special occasion.

Wine No. 23

(Image credit: Pott)

Pott Wine, Lagier-Meredith Vineyard, Zinfandel, Napa Valley, USA 2023

Aaron Pott is an accomplished winemaker, with a resume that includes Bordeaux châteaus Troplong Mondot and La Tour Figeac, as well as Napa’s Beringer, Newton and Quintessa.

But the story behind this wine is one of friendship and the community among winegrowers that still exists in Napa.

Before she retired from the University of California at Davis, Carole Meredith was one of the leading researchers on grape genetics, identifying the parentage of Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Syrah and, most famously, determining the identity of Zinfandel. Pott was one of her students.

Meredith’s husband, Steve Lagier, worked at Robert Mondavi and hired Pott for a job in the lab. They became friends, and Pott helped the couple plant a small vineyard on their Mount Veeder property with Syrah.

Zinfandel, Malbec and Mondeuse came later. In 2003, the two started their own Lagier-Meredith label.

In 2004, Pott and his wife, Claire, moved to Mount Veeder as well, buying 76 acres, developing a vineyard and launching the Pott wine label to make Cabernet and other Bordeaux varieties.

As both couples were now neighbors connected by a fire trail (photos of animals from the trail now adorn the labels), they often helped each other out.

When Meredith and Lagier decided they wanted to retire in 2022, they didn’t sell their property. Instead they gifted it to Pott to manage and use for his label, while they kept their home.

The Pott portfolio now includes a Syrah, a Mondeuse and this Zinfandel (or is it Tribidrag?), which shows what mountain Zin can do.

As reviewer Jonathan Cristaldi put it: ‘You may be very surprised by the elegance of this wine.’

Wine No. 22

Quintessa winemaker Rebekah Wineburg (Image credit: Quintessa)

Quintessa, Illumination Sauvignon Blanc, Napa County/Sonoma County, California, 2025

This complex, layered white will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about Sauvignon Blanc.

This isn’t a simple summer sipper, a crisp and minerally Sancerre, a tropical fruit–laden Marlborough bottling nor an oaky white. It’s closest to a white Bordeaux, but it’s not that either.

A benchmark for those in Napa making serious Sauvignon Blanc, Illumination is very much a wine of place, and of craft.

Carefully melded into a harmonious whole by Quintessa winemaker Rebekah Wineburg, Illumination is a blend in every sense of the word: a blend of grape varieties and clones, a blend of vineyards and appellations and a blend of the characteristics imparted by different fermentation vessels.

The base comes from the biodynamically farmed Quintessa estate, in Rutherford, in the heart of Cabernet country.

Wanting a white wine to complement their flagship red, owners Agustin and Valeria Huneeus added the aromatic, floral Sauvignon Musqué clone in a lower-elevation block near the property’s lake, which has a cooling effect.

Wineburg sources Sauvignon Blanc from Sonoma’s Bennet Valley and southern Napa Valley, along with old-vine Semillon from Calistoga in the north to add weight.

In the 2025 vintage (this is currently a pre-release wine for club members), the long, cool growing season kept the emphasis on fresh acidity.

To build additional layers into the wine, Wineburg uses different fermentation vessels: French oak, acacia barrels, stainless steel barrels, ceramic amphorae and concrete ‘eggs’.

Each vessel brings out different elements, such as creaminess, minerality and freshness. Lees stirring during aging contributes additional texture – a signature characteristic of this wine.

The end result is a Sauvignon you want to sit with and contemplate.

Wine No. 21

(l-r) Aaron Pott, the late Michel Rolland and Jean Hoefliger tasting (Image credit: 3/Thirds)

3/Thirds, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, 2023

Aaron Pott reappears here, this time as one-third of a trio of friends, teamed up with the late legend Michel Rolland , the Bordeaux-based consultant who is closely identified with the ripe, rich style of cult Napa Cabernets.

Pott and Jean Hoefliger are both protégés of Rolland (affectionately referred to here at ‘The Master’), having worked with him at Newton.

Swiss-born Hoefliger, nicknamed ‘The Perfectionist,’ has also made wine at places like Bordeaux’s châteaux Carbonnieux and Lynch-Bages, and South Africa’s Meerlust estate. He helped found Napa’s Alpha Omega and currently makes the wines for AXR, among others.

With 3/Thirds, the friends bring their different perspectives together to simply make a single Napa Cabernet Sauvignon.

Each works with their own parcel, then they come together to create a final blend. Their first release was the 2021 vintage in 2025.

With the benefit of exceptional conditions in 2023, they jointly created this 98-point wine, which is blended with a small amount of Cabernet Franc.

Although Rolland passed away in March 2026, this project is expected to continue with another of his mentees in his place.

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