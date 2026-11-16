I first came into the orbit of Orb in Limoux, Languedoc’s reigning Chardonnay appellation.

At a late-summer dinner with some winemakers, Frédéric Albaret of Domaine Saint Antonin poured his Plô de Cambre Chardonnay from the Haute Vallée de l’Orb.

‘Sorry – where and what is l’Orb?’ I asked. Upcountry from Faugères and St-Chinian, the Orb is a river born on the southern edge of the Massif Central.

The name has nothing to do with spheres or circles – linguists debate its trace origins, with some tracing it to the pre-Latin, Gaulish root orb-, meaning ‘heir’.

Carved into the land over untold millennia, the river gives its name to the Haute Vallée de l’Orb, recognised as a vin de pays in 1982 and an IGP in 2009.

Situated along the Camino de Santiago, the region has been involved in wine production since monks of the Joncels and Villemagne abbeys began growing vines here in the Middle Ages.

Beyond grapes, cherries and chestnuts, the valley’s other historical industry was mining. Graissessac, the area’s coal town, peaked at around 3,000 residents during the Belle Epoque.

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The last shaft closed in 1964, and its population today is under 600. As the mining sector wound down, four out-of-work miners were handed a new task: bulldozing terraces into the slopes above their old pits.

Nobody quite knew what to plant up there until one wine-grower, told his Chardonnay wouldn’t ripen at lower altitude, decided to give it a try.

Against expectations, the young vines bore pristine mountain fruit. The local chamber of agriculture took notice, and other Chardonnay-lined terraces followed through the 1970s.

Yet interest stalled almost as fast as it had risen, and for the next three decades the grapes went straight into the local co-op blend, indistinguishable and largely forgotten.

Chardonnay is perfectly at home on these clay-limestone slopes, which feel almost alpine and taste Burgundian.

With ample rainfall, the warm days and cool nights retain the concentration and acidity that lower, warmer Languedoc vineyards struggle to keep.

Around the same time as the miners’ experiment, an outside eye saw the same potential.

Maison Laroche of Chablis planted a Chardonnay vineyard in the nearby commune of Lunas, in 1980, though it too faded into obscurity.

A common thread

(Image credit: Bòria Bissio)

Four years ago, the last of the four miners was ready to sell up, and the old-vine mountain Chardonnay was almost uprooted.

It was that pending tragedy that banded together what is now a collective of 10 growers seizing the broader potential of both the forgotten slope and the wider zone.

Leading the charge is Cédric Guy of Domaine de Bon Augure (meaning ‘good omen’).

Concerned by what he saw as a lack of a consensus in style for the white wines of his native Faugères, he saw the chalk areas of the Haute Vallée de l’Orb as presenting an opportunity to have ‘a common thread or underlying framework: Chardonnay, a single winemaking approach (in barrels) and a single soil type (limestone)’.

He’s joined by young artisan upstarts such as Mas des Mesures, Pèira Clara and Bòria Bissio, and an industrious monk who has set up a charity that helps lease old vineyards and plant new ones.

Calmel & Joseph, the respected Languedoc négociant with global reach, is also on the scene with an Orb Chardonnay in its Les Crus range, another indication of where things might be heading.

Like a river that can’t be stepped in twice, the Haute Vallée de l’Orb is a place in motion.

Spearheaded by Guy, the collective has applied for a dénomination géographique complémentaire (DGC) to cover Chardonnay grown on brecciated limestone soils and fermented and aged in barriques.

The name they have proposed for the DGC is Monts d’Avène, after the nearby lake and spa town whose spring underpins Avène’s global skincare empire.

Ultimately, the aim is to apply for a distinct AP. Standing on the shore, Guy says he’s thinking about collecting a few bottles from all of the growers, to drink in celebration should they achieve AP status, and ageing them in the Lac d’Avene – which, I soon realise, isn’t a true lake.

It’s the Orb itself, dammed for a stretch, and the Orb again once released downstream.

In my glass: Haute Vallée de l’Orb (Image credit: Calmel & Joseph) Two 2024 Chardonnays in my glass here. First, just the second vintage from Bòria Bissio, a blend of its two hillside plots. Left untouched in barrel for two winters (my kinda winemaking), it’s taut and complex, with a faint reductive edge, aromatic lift and palate depth. A serious, life-affirming Chardonnay. Calmel & Joseph’s L’Or Bohème (pictured), meanwhile, is grown on sandy, chalky soils 500m up, aged a year in concrete and barrels. Crystalline, opening with white blossom and orchard fruit before taking a citrussy, saline turn, a note of stone and toasted hazelnut on the finish.

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