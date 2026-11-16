winemakers at Bòria Bissio
Kurt MacIntyre DaSilva (l) co-owner at Bòria Bissio with a fresh crop of Chardonnay
(Image credit: Bòria Bissio)

I first came into the orbit of Orb in Limoux, Languedoc’s reigning Chardonnay appellation.

At a late-summer dinner with some winemakers, Frédéric Albaret of Domaine Saint Antonin poured his Plô de Cambre Chardonnay from the Haute Vallée de l’Orb.

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