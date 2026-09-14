vineyards, olive groves and limestone outcrops at Mas Sainte Berthe
Vineyards, olive groves and limestone outcrops at Mas Sainte Berthe
(Image credit: Claude Cruells)

Not far from the St Paul de Mausole asylum in St-Rémy-de-Provence, the olive groves look much as they did when Vincent van Gogh painted them during his convalescence there in 1889-1890.

His physician, Dr Théophile Peyron, allowed his patient to paint freely beyond the asylum grounds – a rare humane gesture in 19th-century psychiatry – and Van Gogh produced more than 140 paintings in and around what is today Les Baux-de-Provence, France’s first 100% organic appellation.

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