Top US wines of 2026: Bonus 200
In addition to the Top 50 US wines of the year, we wanted to celebrate more of the brilliant American wines we've reviewed this year so here are another 200 highlights from across the country.
The wines found in the following tables represent a selection of the thousands of US wines our team reviews every year.
They are listed by score within each category but are not meant to represent a ranking in the same way as the Top 50 US wines of the year is.
Below you'll find a selection of top sparkling wines, a taste of the 2023 Napa Cabernets, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from Oregon and California and some great bottles that retail for $30 or less.
Sparkling wines
Some of the best sparkling wines produced across the USA.
|
Producer
|
Wine
|
Region
|
Score
|
Sinnet
|
Extended Tirage Brut Nature
|
California
|
98
|
Roederer Estate
|
L'Ermitage Brut Rosé
|
California
|
97
|
Domaine Carneros
|
Le Reve Blanc de Blancs
|
California
|
96
|
Sinnet
|
Extended Tirage Extra Brut
|
California
|
96
|
Roederer Estate
|
L'Ermitage Brut
|
California
|
96
|
Roederer Estate
|
Apple Alley Vineyard
|
California
|
95
|
Trisaetum
|
Extended Tirage Ribbon Ridge
|
Oregon
|
95
|
Limnad
|
Blanc de Blanc Extra Brut
|
New York
|
94
|
Domaine Carneros
|
Late Disgorged Brut
|
California
|
94
|
Domaine Carneros
|
Cuvee de la Pompadour Brut Rose
|
California
|
94
|
Argyle
|
Estate Reserve Brut Rosé
|
Oregon
|
94
|
Elentone
|
Noa Blanc de Blancs
|
Washington
|
94
|
Little Clover
|
Cayuga White
|
New York
|
93
|
Domaine Carneros
|
Brut
|
California
|
93
|
Dusted Valley
|
Falx Blanc de Noirs
|
Washington
|
93
|
Kazumi Wines
|
Sparkling Koshu
|
California
|
92
|
Dr. Konstantin Frank
|
Blanc de Noirs
|
New York
|
92
|
Hermann J. Wiemer
|
Blanc de Blanc Standing Stone
|
New York
|
92
|
Covenant Wines
|
Blanc de Blancs
|
California
|
92
|
Kinhaven
|
The Four Stars Blanc de Blancs
|
Washington
|
92
|
Gård
|
Skål Sparkling Rosé
|
Washington
|
92
|
Keuka Spring Vineyards
|
Winemakers Reserve Cuvée
|
New York
|
91
|
Capitello Wines
|
Celebration Cuvée
|
Oregon
|
91
|
Tirriddis
|
Blanc de Gris #5
|
Washington
|
91
|
GrosGain
|
Lemberger Blanc de Noirs
|
Washington
|
91
|
Johnson Estate Winery
|
Sparkling Rose Ice Wine
|
New York
|
90
|
Silver Thread Vineyard
|
Pétillant Naturel
|
New York
|
90
|
Fjord Vineyards
|
Sparkling Albariño
|
New York
|
90
|
Sparkling Pointe
|
Topaz Impérial Brut Rosé
|
New York
|
90
|
The Ordinary Fellow
|
Colorado Box Bar Vineyard Sparkling
|
Colorado
|
90
Napa 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon
A small selection from over 1,000 2023 Napa Cabernets we rated this year.
|
Producer
|
Wine
|
AVA
|
Score
|
Harlan Estate
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Oakville
|
100
|
Arkenstone
|
Estate Red
|
Howell Mountain
|
100
|
Dalla Valle Vineyards
|
MDV Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Napa Valley
|
100
|
Kinsman Eades
|
Anjea Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Yountville
|
100
|
La Pelle
|
Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Napa Valley
|
100
|
Schrader Cellars
|
Old Sparky To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Oakville
|
100
|
The Debate
|
Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Oakville
|
100
|
Bryant Estate
|
Bryant Family Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Napa Valley
|
99
|
Nickel & Nickel
|
Element 28 Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Napa Valley
|
99
|
O'Shaughnessy Estate
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Mt Veeder
|
99
|
Colgin Cellars
|
Tychson Hill Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Napa Valley
|
99
|
Cardinale
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Napa Valley
|
99
|
Lokoya
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Mt Veeder
|
98
|
Favia
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Napa Valley
|
98
|
Opus One
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|
Oakville
|
98
|
Dominus Estate
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|
Napa Valley
|
98
|
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars
|
SLV Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Stags Leap
|
98
|
Dana Estates
|
Helms Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Rutherford
|
98
|
Donelan
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Calistoga
|
97
|
Larkmead
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Calistoga
|
97
|
Hess Collection
|
The Lion Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Mt Veeder
|
97
|
Robert Mondavi Winery
|
WH Vineyard, The Estates Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Stags Leap
|
96
|
Rombauer
|
Stice Lane Cabernet Sauvignon
|
St Helena
|
96
|
Materra, Cunat Family Vineyards
|
Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Diamond Mountain
|
96
|
Duckhorn Vineyards
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Oakville
|
96
|
Merryvale
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
|
St Helena
|
95
|
Freemark Abbey
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Rutherford
|
95
|
Facets
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Napa Valley
|
95
|
Jax Vineyards
|
Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Napa Valley
|
93
|
Argot
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Napa Valley
|
93
Oregon Pinot Noir & Chardonnay
Wines from Oregon's ever-more exciting Pinot Noir and Chardonnay scene.
|
Producer
|
Wine
|
Vintage
|
Score
|
Martin Woods
|
Hyland Vineyard Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
99
|
Eyrie Vineyards
|
South Block Pinot Noir
|
2021
|
98
|
00 Wines
|
Freya Hermann Cuvée
|
2023
|
97
|
Arterberry Maresh
|
Maresh Vineyard Pinot Noir
|
2022
|
97
|
Antica Terra
|
Nuntius
|
2023
|
97
|
Bethel Heights and Cristom Vineyards
|
Acclivity, Pinot Noir
|
2024
|
97
|
Lingua Franca
|
l'Antinomie, Pinot Noir
|
2024
|
97
|
Bethel Heights
|
Swan Song, Chardonnay
|
2024
|
97
|
Morgen Long
|
X Omni Vineyard Chardonnay
|
2023
|
97
|
Arterberry Maresh
|
Maresh Vineyard Chardonnay
|
2023
|
97
|
Evening Land
|
Hunter's Moon, Pinot Noir
|
2024
|
96
|
Lange Estate
|
Freedom Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
96
|
White Rose Estate
|
Confluence of Nature²
|
2024
|
96
|
Beaux Frères
|
Chardonnay
|
2024
|
95
|
00 Wines
|
Chehalem Mountain Vineyard Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
95
|
Adelsheim
|
The Highs and Loess, Pinot Noir
|
2024
|
95
|
Domaine Serene & WillaKenzie Estate
|
Trading Places, Chardonnay
|
2024
|
95
|
Domaine Divio
|
Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
95
|
Knudsen Vineyards
|
Heritage Hills, Pinot Noir
|
2024
|
95
|
Patricia Green Cellars
|
Wadensvil Clone Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountain Vineyard
|
2022
|
95
|
Résonance
|
Résonance Vineyard Pinot Noir
|
2024
|
95
|
Scott Paul Wine Cellars
|
Pinot Noir Eola Springs Vineyard
|
2024
|
95
|
Gradient
|
Estate Chardonnay
|
2024
|
94
|
Benmar
|
Springbok Pinot Noir
|
2024
|
94
|
Ponzi Vineyards
|
Abetina Vineyard Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
94
|
Kristof Wines
|
Kristof Vineyard Pinot Noir
|
2024
|
94
|
Benmar
|
Sand Dune Chardonnay
|
2024
|
93
|
Bennu
|
Bright & Clean Big Mood Chardonnay
|
2023
|
93
|
Prince Hill Vineyards
|
Chardonnay
|
2023
|
93
|
Domaine Lumineux
|
Pinot Noir Cuvée
|
2023
|
93
Californian Pinot Noir & Chardonnay
Don't forget the brilliant Pinots and Chardonnays made the length of California's coast.
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|
Producer
|
Wine
|
Vintage
|
Score
|
Haynes Vineyard
|
Corazón de la Caldera
|
2023
|
99
|
Stewart Cellars
|
Thornton Vineyard, Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
98
|
Domaine de la Côte
|
Bloom’s Field
|
2023
|
98
|
JCB
|
No. 33 Chardonnay
|
2024
|
97
|
Littorai
|
Mays Canyon Pinot Noir
|
2024
|
97
|
Heitz Cellar
|
Quartz Creek
|
2024
|
97
|
Stony Hill
|
Chardonnay
|
2023
|
97
|
Morlet Family Vineyards
|
Coup de Cœur
|
2024
|
96
|
Haynes Vineyard
|
Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
96
|
Lindstrom
|
Pinot Noir
|
2019
|
96
|
Hanzell Vineyards
|
Heritage Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
96
|
Vinos Finos de California
|
Lasai, Chardonnay
|
2022
|
96
|
Whitcraft
|
Pence Ranch Mt Eden Clone Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
96
|
Sandhi
|
Romance Chardonnay
|
2024
|
95
|
Bergman
|
Chardonnay
|
2023
|
95
|
Matthiasson
|
Michael Mara Vineyard
|
2023
|
95
|
DeLoach
|
O.F.S., Chardonnay
|
2024
|
95
|
Murder Ridge Winery
|
PERLI, Pinot Noir
|
2024
|
95
|
Radio-Coteau
|
Alberigi Vineyard Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
95
|
Alma Rosa
|
Caracol Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
95
|
Alma Rosa
|
Elevado Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
95
|
Au Bon Climat
|
Nuits-Blanches au Bouge
|
2022
|
95
|
Au Bon Climat
|
Isabelle
|
2022
|
95
|
Stony Hill
|
SHV
|
2024
|
95
|
Kelham Vineyards
|
Pinot Noir
|
2017
|
94
|
Nestweaver
|
Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
94
|
Domaine Carneros
|
Estate Pinot Noir
|
2024
|
94
|
Vinos Finos de California
|
Vocal, 'Lobo Marino' Pinot Noir
|
2023
|
94
|
Sandhi
|
Romance
|
2023
|
94
|
Au Bon Climat
|
La Bauge Au-dessus
|
2024
|
94
|
Talbott
|
Sleepy Hollow Vineyard Pinot Noir
|
2024
|
94
|
Rombauer
|
Chardonnay
|
2024
|
93
|
The Vineyard House
|
Chardonnay
|
2022
|
93
Washington State
Washington remains the Swiss Army knife of wine producing states in the US.
|
Producer
|
Wine
|
Region
|
Vintage
|
Score
|
Quilceda Creek
|
Galitzine, Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Columbia Valley (Red Mountain)
|
2023
|
98
|
Páxša
|
Rockgarden Mourvédre
|
Columbia Valley (The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater)
|
2023
|
95
|
Hedges Family Estate
|
Les Gosses Vineyard Descendents Liegeois Dupont Syrah
|
Columbia Valley (Red Mountain)
|
2020
|
94
|
Syncline
|
Estate Syrah
|
Columbia Gorge
|
2021
|
94
|
L'Ecole No 41
|
Luminesce Seven Hills Vineyard Sémillon
|
Columbia Valley (Walla Walla Valley)
|
2025
|
94
|
L'Ecole No 41
|
Perigee Seven Hills Vineyard
|
Columbia Valley (Walla Walla Valley)
|
2023
|
94
|
Trothe
|
White Label Sauvignon Blanc
|
Columbia Valley (Horse Heaven Hills)
|
2024
|
94
|
Tenor Wines
|
Solaksen Chardonnay
|
Columbia Valley (Royal Slope)
|
2023
|
94
|
Cairdeas
|
Stone Ridge Syrah
|
Columbia Valley (Royal Slope)
|
2022
|
93
|
Capital Call
|
Wheatfield Vines Vineyard La Bruère Syrah
|
Columbia Valley (Walla Walla Valley)
|
2022
|
93
|
MTN/ART
|
Edge of the Wild Syrah
|
Columbia Valley
|
2022
|
93
|
Analemma
|
Mosier Hills Estate Trousseau
|
Columbia Gorge
|
2023
|
93
|
DeLille Cellars
|
Chaleur Blanc
|
Columbia Valley
|
2025
|
93
|
Long Shadows
|
Poet’s Leap Dry Riesling
|
Columbia Valley
|
2024
|
93
|
Frichette
|
Sashay Reserve Syrah
|
Columbia Valley (Red Mountain)
|
2024
|
92
|
Savage Grace
|
Red Willow Vineyard Chapel Block Syrah
|
Yakima Valley
|
2021
|
92
|
Echolands
|
Angiolina Farm Vineyard Albariño
|
Columbia Valley (Yakima Valley)
|
2025
|
92
|
North Forty Six
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Columbia Valley
|
2023
|
90
|
Two Mountain
|
Syrah
|
Yakima Valley (Rattlesnake Hills)
|
2023
|
90
Around the USA
Wines from New York, Virginia and Texas as well as rarer grape varieties found in California and Oregon.
|
Producer
|
Wine
|
Region
|
Vintage
|
Score
|
White Rose Estate
|
Convivialist
|
Oregon
|
2024
|
96
|
Desire Lines
|
Compagni Portis Riesling
|
California
|
2024
|
96
|
Hermann J Wiemer
|
Magdalena Vineyard Cabernet Franc
|
New York
|
2023
|
95
|
Antiquum Farm
|
Perpetual Album V Pinot Gris
|
Oregon
|
NV
|
95
|
Shared Notes
|
Les Pierres Qui Décident
|
California
|
2025
|
95
|
Apollo's Praise
|
The Knoll Riesling
|
New York
|
2024
|
94
|
Brooks
|
Hyland Vineyard Riesling
|
Oregon
|
2023
|
94
|
Moonbase
|
Max Q Syrah
|
Oregon
|
2023
|
94
|
Pedernales Cellars
|
Texas Tempranillo Reserve
|
Texas
|
2022
|
94
|
Ponzi Vineyards
|
Pinot Gris
|
Oregon
|
2025
|
93
|
Trestle Thirty One
|
Pinot Noir
|
New York
|
2024
|
93
|
Ravines
|
Cabernet Franc
|
New York
|
2023
|
93
|
The Ordinary Fellow
|
Petit Verdot
|
Colorado
|
2024
|
93
|
Lumos Wine Co.
|
Wren Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc
|
Oregon
|
2025
|
93
|
Domaine Divio
|
Aligoté
|
Oregon
|
2025
|
92
|
Horton Vineyards
|
Petit Manseng
|
Virginia
|
2022
|
92
|
Paumanok Vineyards
|
Cabernet Franc
|
New York
|
2024
|
92
|
The Ordinary Fellow
|
Box Bar Vineyard Chardonnay
|
Colorado
|
2024
|
92
|
Domaine Divio
|
Aligoté
|
Oregon
|
2025
|
92
|
Ab Astris
|
Tempranillo
|
Texas
|
2022
|
92
|
Trestle Thirty One
|
Riesling
|
New York
|
2024
|
91
|
Ab Astris
|
Clairette Blanche
|
Texas
|
2025
|
91
|
Glen Manor
|
Petit Manseng
|
Virginia
|
2024
|
90
|
Buttonwood Grove Winery
|
Cabernet Franc, Challen Block
|
New York
|
2024
|
90
|
Divided Sky Vineyard
|
Estate Dry Riesling
|
New York
|
2025
|
90
|
Trestle Thirty One
|
Chardonnay
|
New York
|
2024
|
90
|
Domaine Divio
|
Passetoutgrain
|
Oregon
|
2025
|
90
|
William Heritage
|
Reserve BDX Blanc
|
New Jersey
|
2024
|
89
Best buys under $30
Great wines that retail for an average of $30 or less in the US.
|
Producer
|
Wine
|
Region
|
Vintage
|
Score
|
Grounded Wine Co.
|
California
|
2024
|
93
|
Au Bon Climat
|
California
|
2024
|
93
|
Lava Cap Winery
|
California
|
2024
|
93
|
L'Ecole No 41
|
Washington
|
2025
|
93
|
Ponzi Vineyards
|
Oregon
|
2025
|
93
|
Grounded Wine Co.
|
Oregon
|
2023
|
93
|
Ravines Wine Cellars
|
New York
|
2023
|
93
|
Hahn Family Wines
|
California
|
2024
|
92
|
Frei Brothers
|
California
|
2024
|
92
|
Frei Brothers
|
California
|
2024
|
92
|
Ancient Peaks
|
California
|
2022
|
92
|
Pisoni (Lucy Wines)
|
California
|
2024
|
92
|
Au Bon Climat
|
California
|
2024
|
92
|
Lava Cap Winery
|
California
|
2023
|
92
|
Boeger Winery
|
California
|
2023
|
92
|
L'Ecole No 41
|
Washington
|
2025
|
92
|
Brigadoon Wine Co
|
Oregon
|
2025
|
92
|
William Hill Estate
|
California
|
2025
|
91
|
Smith & Hook
|
California
|
2023
|
91
|
Ravenswood
|
California
|
2024
|
91
|
Grounded Wine Co.
|
California
|
2025
|
91
|
Joyce Vineyards
|
California
|
2025
|
91
|
Girasole Vineyards
|
California
|
2023
|
91
|
Starfield Vineyards
|
California
|
2024
|
91
|
Fullerton Wines
|
Oregon
|
2024
|
91
|
Daou
|
California
|
2024
|
90
|
Pisoni (Lucy Wines)
|
California
|
2023
|
90
|
Girasole Vineyards
|
California
|
2024
|
90
|
Domaine Anderson
|
California
|
2023
|
90
|
Two Mountain Winery
|
Washington
|
2023
|
90