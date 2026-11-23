The wines found in the following tables represent a selection of the thousands of US wines our team reviews every year.

They are listed by score within each category but are not meant to represent a ranking in the same way as the Top 50 US wines of the year is.

Below you'll find a selection of top sparkling wines, a taste of the 2023 Napa Cabernets, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from Oregon and California and some great bottles that retail for $30 or less.

Sparkling wines

Domaine Carneros (Image credit: David Collier)

Some of the best sparkling wines produced across the USA.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Producer Wine Region Score Sinnet Extended Tirage Brut Nature California 98 Roederer Estate L'Ermitage Brut Rosé California 97 Domaine Carneros Le Reve Blanc de Blancs California 96 Sinnet Extended Tirage Extra Brut California 96 Roederer Estate L'Ermitage Brut California 96 Roederer Estate Apple Alley Vineyard California 95 Trisaetum Extended Tirage Ribbon Ridge Oregon 95 Limnad Blanc de Blanc Extra Brut New York 94 Domaine Carneros Late Disgorged Brut California 94 Domaine Carneros Cuvee de la Pompadour Brut Rose California 94 Argyle Estate Reserve Brut Rosé Oregon 94 Elentone Noa Blanc de Blancs Washington 94 Little Clover Cayuga White New York 93 Domaine Carneros Brut California 93 Dusted Valley Falx Blanc de Noirs Washington 93 Kazumi Wines Sparkling Koshu California 92 Dr. Konstantin Frank Blanc de Noirs New York 92 Hermann J. Wiemer Blanc de Blanc Standing Stone New York 92 Covenant Wines Blanc de Blancs California 92 Kinhaven The Four Stars Blanc de Blancs Washington 92 Gård Skål Sparkling Rosé Washington 92 Keuka Spring Vineyards Winemakers Reserve Cuvée New York 91 Capitello Wines Celebration Cuvée Oregon 91 Tirriddis Blanc de Gris #5 Washington 91 GrosGain Lemberger Blanc de Noirs Washington 91 Johnson Estate Winery Sparkling Rose Ice Wine New York 90 Silver Thread Vineyard Pétillant Naturel New York 90 Fjord Vineyards Sparkling Albariño New York 90 Sparkling Pointe Topaz Impérial Brut Rosé New York 90 The Ordinary Fellow Colorado Box Bar Vineyard Sparkling Colorado 90

Napa 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon

(Image credit: Bob McClenahan)

A small selection from over 1,000 2023 Napa Cabernets we rated this year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Producer Wine AVA Score Harlan Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville 100 Arkenstone Estate Red Howell Mountain 100 Dalla Valle Vineyards MDV Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 100 Kinsman Eades Anjea Cabernet Sauvignon Yountville 100 La Pelle Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 100 Schrader Cellars Old Sparky To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville 100 The Debate Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville 100 Bryant Estate Bryant Family Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 99 Nickel & Nickel Element 28 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 99 O'Shaughnessy Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Mt Veeder 99 Colgin Cellars Tychson Hill Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 99 Cardinale Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 99 Lokoya Cabernet Sauvignon Mt Veeder 98 Favia Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 98 Opus One Row 15 - Cell 1 Oakville 98 Dominus Estate Row 16 - Cell 1 Napa Valley 98 Stag's Leap Wine Cellars SLV Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon Stags Leap 98 Dana Estates Helms Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Rutherford 98 Donelan Cabernet Sauvignon Calistoga 97 Larkmead Cabernet Sauvignon Calistoga 97 Hess Collection The Lion Cabernet Sauvignon Mt Veeder 97 Robert Mondavi Winery WH Vineyard, The Estates Cabernet Sauvignon Stags Leap 96 Rombauer Stice Lane Cabernet Sauvignon St Helena 96 Materra, Cunat Family Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Diamond Mountain 96 Duckhorn Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville 96 Merryvale Cabernet Sauvignon St Helena 95 Freemark Abbey Cabernet Sauvignon Rutherford 95 Facets Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 95 Jax Vineyards Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 93 Argot Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 93

Oregon Pinot Noir & Chardonnay

(Image credit: Credit Unknown)

Wines from Oregon's ever-more exciting Pinot Noir and Chardonnay scene.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Producer Wine Vintage Score Martin Woods Hyland Vineyard Pinot Noir 2023 99 Eyrie Vineyards South Block Pinot Noir 2021 98 00 Wines Freya Hermann Cuvée 2023 97 Arterberry Maresh Maresh Vineyard Pinot Noir 2022 97 Antica Terra Nuntius 2023 97 Bethel Heights and Cristom Vineyards Acclivity, Pinot Noir 2024 97 Lingua Franca l'Antinomie, Pinot Noir 2024 97 Bethel Heights Swan Song, Chardonnay 2024 97 Morgen Long X Omni Vineyard Chardonnay 2023 97 Arterberry Maresh Maresh Vineyard Chardonnay 2023 97 Evening Land Hunter's Moon, Pinot Noir 2024 96 Lange Estate Freedom Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir 2023 96 White Rose Estate Confluence of Nature² 2024 96 Beaux Frères Chardonnay 2024 95 00 Wines Chehalem Mountain Vineyard Pinot Noir 2023 95 Adelsheim The Highs and Loess, Pinot Noir 2024 95 Domaine Serene & WillaKenzie Estate Trading Places, Chardonnay 2024 95 Domaine Divio Pinot Noir 2023 95 Knudsen Vineyards Heritage Hills, Pinot Noir 2024 95 Patricia Green Cellars Wadensvil Clone Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountain Vineyard 2022 95 Résonance Résonance Vineyard Pinot Noir 2024 95 Scott Paul Wine Cellars Pinot Noir Eola Springs Vineyard 2024 95 Gradient Estate Chardonnay 2024 94 Benmar Springbok Pinot Noir 2024 94 Ponzi Vineyards Abetina Vineyard Pinot Noir 2023 94 Kristof Wines Kristof Vineyard Pinot Noir 2024 94 Benmar Sand Dune Chardonnay 2024 93 Bennu Bright & Clean Big Mood Chardonnay 2023 93 Prince Hill Vineyards Chardonnay 2023 93 Domaine Lumineux Pinot Noir Cuvée 2023 93

Californian Pinot Noir & Chardonnay

(Image credit: Wildly Simple Productions/Santa Lucia Highlands Wine Artisans)

Don't forget the brilliant Pinots and Chardonnays made the length of California's coast.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Producer Wine Vintage Score Haynes Vineyard Corazón de la Caldera 2023 99 Stewart Cellars Thornton Vineyard, Pinot Noir 2023 98 Domaine de la Côte Bloom’s Field 2023 98 JCB No. 33 Chardonnay 2024 97 Littorai Mays Canyon Pinot Noir 2024 97 Heitz Cellar Quartz Creek 2024 97 Stony Hill Chardonnay 2023 97 Morlet Family Vineyards Coup de Cœur 2024 96 Haynes Vineyard Pinot Noir 2023 96 Lindstrom Pinot Noir 2019 96 Hanzell Vineyards Heritage Pinot Noir 2023 96 Vinos Finos de California Lasai, Chardonnay 2022 96 Whitcraft Pence Ranch Mt Eden Clone Pinot Noir 2023 96 Sandhi Romance Chardonnay 2024 95 Bergman Chardonnay 2023 95 Matthiasson Michael Mara Vineyard 2023 95 DeLoach O.F.S., Chardonnay 2024 95 Murder Ridge Winery PERLI, Pinot Noir 2024 95 Radio-Coteau Alberigi Vineyard Pinot Noir 2023 95 Alma Rosa Caracol Pinot Noir 2023 95 Alma Rosa Elevado Pinot Noir 2023 95 Au Bon Climat Nuits-Blanches au Bouge 2022 95 Au Bon Climat Isabelle 2022 95 Stony Hill SHV 2024 95 Kelham Vineyards Pinot Noir 2017 94 Nestweaver Pinot Noir 2023 94 Domaine Carneros Estate Pinot Noir 2024 94 Vinos Finos de California Vocal, 'Lobo Marino' Pinot Noir 2023 94 Sandhi Romance 2023 94 Au Bon Climat La Bauge Au-dessus 2024 94 Talbott Sleepy Hollow Vineyard Pinot Noir 2024 94 Rombauer Chardonnay 2024 93 The Vineyard House Chardonnay 2022 93

Washington State

(Image credit: Robert Holmes / Corbis / Getty Images)

Washington remains the Swiss Army knife of wine producing states in the US.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Producer Wine Region Vintage Score Quilceda Creek Galitzine, Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley (Red Mountain) 2023 98 Páxša Rockgarden Mourvédre Columbia Valley (The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater) 2023 95 Hedges Family Estate Les Gosses Vineyard Descendents Liegeois Dupont Syrah Columbia Valley (Red Mountain) 2020 94 Syncline Estate Syrah Columbia Gorge 2021 94 L'Ecole No 41 Luminesce Seven Hills Vineyard Sémillon Columbia Valley (Walla Walla Valley) 2025 94 L'Ecole No 41 Perigee Seven Hills Vineyard Columbia Valley (Walla Walla Valley) 2023 94 Trothe White Label Sauvignon Blanc Columbia Valley (Horse Heaven Hills) 2024 94 Tenor Wines Solaksen Chardonnay Columbia Valley (Royal Slope) 2023 94 Cairdeas Stone Ridge Syrah Columbia Valley (Royal Slope) 2022 93 Capital Call Wheatfield Vines Vineyard La Bruère Syrah Columbia Valley (Walla Walla Valley) 2022 93 MTN/ART Edge of the Wild Syrah Columbia Valley 2022 93 Analemma Mosier Hills Estate Trousseau Columbia Gorge 2023 93 DeLille Cellars Chaleur Blanc Columbia Valley 2025 93 Long Shadows Poet’s Leap Dry Riesling Columbia Valley 2024 93 Frichette Sashay Reserve Syrah Columbia Valley (Red Mountain) 2024 92 Savage Grace Red Willow Vineyard Chapel Block Syrah Yakima Valley 2021 92 Echolands Angiolina Farm Vineyard Albariño Columbia Valley (Yakima Valley) 2025 92 North Forty Six Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley 2023 90 Two Mountain Syrah Yakima Valley (Rattlesnake Hills) 2023 90

Around the USA

(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus / Jun Zhang)

Wines from New York, Virginia and Texas as well as rarer grape varieties found in California and Oregon.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Producer Wine Region Vintage Score White Rose Estate Convivialist Oregon 2024 96 Desire Lines Compagni Portis Riesling California 2024 96 Hermann J Wiemer Magdalena Vineyard Cabernet Franc New York 2023 95 Antiquum Farm Perpetual Album V Pinot Gris Oregon NV 95 Shared Notes Les Pierres Qui Décident California 2025 95 Apollo's Praise The Knoll Riesling New York 2024 94 Brooks Hyland Vineyard Riesling Oregon 2023 94 Moonbase Max Q Syrah Oregon 2023 94 Pedernales Cellars Texas Tempranillo Reserve Texas 2022 94 Ponzi Vineyards Pinot Gris Oregon 2025 93 Trestle Thirty One Pinot Noir New York 2024 93 Ravines Cabernet Franc New York 2023 93 The Ordinary Fellow Petit Verdot Colorado 2024 93 Lumos Wine Co. Wren Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc Oregon 2025 93 Domaine Divio Aligoté Oregon 2025 92 Horton Vineyards Petit Manseng Virginia 2022 92 Paumanok Vineyards Cabernet Franc New York 2024 92 The Ordinary Fellow Box Bar Vineyard Chardonnay Colorado 2024 92 Domaine Divio Aligoté Oregon 2025 92 Ab Astris Tempranillo Texas 2022 92 Trestle Thirty One Riesling New York 2024 91 Ab Astris Clairette Blanche Texas 2025 91 Glen Manor Petit Manseng Virginia 2024 90 Buttonwood Grove Winery Cabernet Franc, Challen Block New York 2024 90 Divided Sky Vineyard Estate Dry Riesling New York 2025 90 Trestle Thirty One Chardonnay New York 2024 90 Domaine Divio Passetoutgrain Oregon 2025 90 William Heritage Reserve BDX Blanc New Jersey 2024 89

Best buys under $30

Chris Phelps and his son, Josh (Image credit: Grounded Wine Co.)

Great wines that retail for an average of $30 or less in the US.

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