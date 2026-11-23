Do you prefer your wine like an armchair or like a motorbike? Increasingly I find myself dividing my favourite bottles into these two camps.

They both have their ideal drinking moment – and no wine ever fits into both categories. Let me explain.

An armchair wine is one that comforts and satisfies. It’s something you know well, an old favourite, one that delivers exactly what you expect.

Many classic styles fit into this category: for me, it’s Pauillac, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rioja. Broad churches, easily identifiable styles and widely available.

A motorbike wine is very different; it demands your attention, it’s thrilling and energising.

It could be an unknown grape or esoteric region, a style you rarely reach for, or something made in an audacious or experimental way.

When we first start exploring wine, everything belongs in this second camp. I still remember the first time I tasted a Chablis; I was bowled over at the time, but now it belongs squarely in the armchair category.

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That’s not to say it’s boring; just that it’s a style I’ve got to know well that largely delivers what I want and what I expect.

There’s a certain pleasure in buying styles you’re acquainted with – you’re implementing the knowledge you’ve built up over time and simultaneously deepening it when you drink the bottle.

But increasingly what I crave is a motorbike wine: a wine that surprises.

Freedom from context

Tasting a wine for which we have no frame of reference takes us out of our comfort zone. It demands our close attention.

It returns us to the exciting, inquisitive state of the guileless beginner. To be surprised is to learn something new.

No sane person would argue that Bordeaux can’t be delicious. But if we’re not careful, tasting a classic can become a box-ticking exercise: blackcurrant, cedar, green pepper, next.

When we’re confronted with something new, we need to interrogate our senses – what are we really encountering here? What on earth is that aroma? Do I even like it?

Even discussing wines like this can be challenging; they demand new terms, new analogies and new descriptors.

There are no clichés to lean on. Surprising wines beget original responses – it’s tasting with the right side of the brain.

Risk and reward

Thibaut Pfifferling of Domaine l'Anglore (Image credit: Matt Walls)

There is of course increased risk when choosing the motorbike option. By their nature, these aren’t mellow, crowd-pleasing bottles.

And they’re rarely cheap – wines like this are usually made on an artisanal scale and imported by passionate believers.

But with high risk comes high reward – at their best, these are the bottles that stick in the mind, and can reframe your understanding of everything else.

And anyway, no wine journey should finish at the first safe port.

Yes, there is risk for us wine lovers: we could waste our money on something that proves unpredictable, unstable or just too damn weird.

But spare a thought for the winemakers making full tanks of experimental wines – trusting their gut, putting their neck on the line, chancing their arm. These risks can be existential.

Making wine within safe stylistic guardrails makes it easier to sell. Those pushing things forward deserve to be celebrated.

Perhaps we can forgive small imperfections. After all, the future rarely arrives fully formed, symmetrical and polished like the Maschinenmensch in Fritz Lang’s Metropolis.

It comes kicking and screaming like a newborn baby. But to witness the birth of anything is always exciting.

Life needs both

Be that as it may, on a wintery Sunday evening, sometimes I prefer to taste the past rather than the future, to reach for a mature bottle of something comfortingly, predictably delicious.

Sometimes I don’t want to be challenged; I just want a wine that smells as familiar as my dog.

In the life of a wine lover, there isn’t just room for both; there must be both. Each of them have their correct moment.

Seven 'motorbike' wines to try out

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