Côte-Rôtie
Côte-Rôtie crus: A work in progress...
(Image credit: Matt Walls)
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If you want to deepen your understanding of a region or appellation nothing beats visiting in person.

But certain vineyards are more stubbornly inscrutable than others. I’ve been visiting Côte-Rôtie for years, yet every time I go there I learn something new.

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Benjamin & David Duclaux, Coteaux de Tupin, Côte-Rôtie, Rhône, France 2019

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So rich, so powerful, but not excessive. It has lovely acidity and is so fresh. Amazing richness of fruit, great velvety tannins, wonderfully expressive aromatics...

2019

RhôneFrance

Benjamin & David DuclauxCôte-Rôtie

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E Guigal, La Landonne, Côte-Rôtie, Rhône, France 2022

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Vibrant, with bright, spicy blackcurrant and blackberry. Mouthfilling fruit, velvet tannins, balanced acidity and only moderate alcohol. A grand tannic structure and a long finish...

2022

RhôneFrance

E GuigalCôte-Rôtie

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Stéphane Ogier, La Côte-Blonde, Côte-Rôtie, Rhône, 2016

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Still darkly coloured. Fresh and lifted, with coffee bean and vanilla; still needs some time to come out of its shell. On the palate however...

2016

RhôneFrance

Stéphane OgierCôte-Rôtie

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E Guigal, La Reynarde, Côte-Rôtie, Rhône, France, 2022

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Coffee bean, bay leaf and very ripe blackberry aromas. Medium- to full-bodied, concentrated and savoury, the tannins are muscular and firm, with only a touch...

2022

RhôneFrance

E GuigalCôte-Rôtie

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Patrick Jasmin, La Giroflarie, Côte-Rôtie, Rhône, France, 2023

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Lovely freshness and sense of depth to the aromatics, very pure. Gorgeous tannic finesse, great balance and a long, detailed finish. You could drink this...

2023

RhôneFrance

Patrick JasminCôte-Rôtie

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Domaine Bernard Burgaud, Côte-Rôtie, Rhône, France 2004

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Very open and complex now at 22 years of age, Burgaud's 2004 has soaring aromatics of dried flowers, potpourri, smoke and tobacco. Lovely acidity, good...

2004

RhôneFrance

Domaine Bernard BurgaudCôte-Rôtie

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Patrick Jasmin, Côte-Rôtie, Rhône, France, 2005

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A vintage that has taken its time to come round, the 2005 is starting to open up now, with menthol and hung game aromas. Still...

2005

RhôneFrance

Patrick JasminCôte-Rôtie

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Stéphane Ogier, Mes Grands Lieux, Côte-Rôtie, Rhône, France 2016

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This is a big step-up from all previous vintages (except the legendary 2007); it has freshness, purity, precision and finesse. It has a lovely ethereal...

2016

RhôneFrance

Stéphane OgierCôte-Rôtie

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Benjamin & David Duclaux, Maison Rouge, Côte-Rôtie, Rhône, France 2016

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This vintage is slightly paler than other recent ones. Fresh and well balanced, enjoyably drinkable, almost Burgundian in style. Good acidity, but just wait a...

2016

RhôneFrance

Benjamin & David DuclauxCôte-Rôtie

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Domaine Bernard Burgaud, Côte-Rôtie, Rhône, France, 2023

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Showing a touch of cola oak still on the nose, so give this some time to integrate into the blackberry and blackcurrant fruits. A medium-bodied,...

2023

RhôneFrance

Domaine Bernard BurgaudCôte-Rôtie

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Matt Walls
Matt Walls
Decanter's Rhône correspondent, and DWWA Regional Chair for the Rhône.

Matt Walls is an award-winning freelance wine writer and consultant, contributing regular articles to various print and online titles including Decanter, where he is a contributing editor. He has particular interest in the Rhône Valley; he is chair of the Rhône panel at the Decanter World Wine Awards and is the owner of travel and events company www.rhoneroots.com.