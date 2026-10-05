‘Historic’ Château Haut-Brion auction back to 1935 hits €3.4m
Bordeaux first growth Château Haut-Brion released wines from its cellars back to 1935 for a special Sotheby’s auction that saw thirsty bidders smash price estimates on legendary vintages.
Collectors competed for a piece of Bordeaux history at a Sotheby’s auction in Paris on 1 October, as Château Haut-Brion released wines from its cellars spanning 90 years – celebrating stewardship by the Dillon family since American financier Clarence Dillon bought the property in 1935.
Sotheby's said total sales reached €3.4m (US$3.9m; estimate range €2.5m to €3.5m) in a further sign that buyers remain very much alert to opportunities despite an uncertain economic backdrop.
Several lots soared above high estimates. A magnum of Haut-Brion 1935 fetched €8,750, including the buyer’s premium, almost double its pre-sale high estimate of €4,500.
A five-litre Jeroboam of Haut-Brion 1989, considered one of Bordeaux’s 20th century benchmarks, sold for €62,500 (high e: €22,000). That’s a new auction price record for the wine in this format, said Sotheby’s, which also claimed several other records in the sale.
Charles Curtis MW described Haut-Brion Rouge 1989 as a ‘masterpiece’ after tasting it for Decanter in 2023, although it’s the white wine – Haut-Brion Blanc – from this vintage that is part of Decanter’s Wine Legend series.
Twelve bottles of Haut-Brion Blanc 1989 sold for €43,750 (high e: €32,000) in the Sotheby’s auction.
Bordeaux’s lauded vintages of 1982 and 1961 were also represented.
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Three bottles of Haut-Brion 1961 sold for €62,500 (high e: €38,000), while a double magnum of Haut-Brion 1982 sold for €16,250 (high e: €5,000).
Several headline lots in the sale featured a mixture of wines and one-off experiences.
A whole barrel (barrique) of Haut-Brion 2025 was offered alongside a behind-the-scenes experience at the estate for six guests – including a private lunch and dinner, plus overnight stay at La Mission Haut-Brion. It sold for €162,500 (e: €100,000 – €200,000).
Another lot featured a limited-edition ‘Linley Console’, previously created to mark 75 years of Dillon family ownership, alongside a visit to the property and exclusive look at the new chais – plus eight Haut-Brion wines spanning 1935 to 2009 and including the lauded 1959 vintage.
This lot sold for €125,000, slightly below its estimate range of €130,000 – €260,000.
Nick Pegna, global head of wines and spirits at Sotheby’s, said, ‘This auction offered collectors a truly exceptional opportunity to acquire wines and experiences that could only come directly from Château Haut-Brion.
'The strength of the results reflects the enduring global appeal of this historic estate and collectors’ enduring appreciation for wines of impeccable provenance and extraordinary rarity.’
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Chris Mercer is a Bristol-based freelance editor and journalist who spent nearly four years as digital editor of Decanter.com, having previously been Decanter’s news editor across online and print.
He has written about, and reported on, the wine and food sectors for more than 10 years for both consumer and trade media.
Chris first became interested in the wine world while living in Languedoc-Roussillon after completing a journalism Masters in the UK. These days, his love of wine commonly tests his budgeting skills.
Beyond wine, Chris also has an MSc in food policy and has a particular interest in sustainability issues. He has also been a food judge at the UK’s Great Taste Awards.