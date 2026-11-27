Decanter returned to ProWine Shanghai from 10–12 November 2026, presenting a selection of medal-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2026. This year's exhibition welcomed 21,800 trade visitors and more than 620 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions, providing an international platform for wine professionals, importers and distributors to explore the global wine market.

The Decanter showcase featured 24 DWWA 2026 medal-winning wines from Argentina, Australia, Chile, China, France and New Zealand, comprising two Platinum, three Gold, 12 Silver and seven Bronze medal winners. Available to taste throughout the three-day exhibition, the selection offered visitors an opportunity to explore a diverse range of wine styles and regional expressions.

Wine line-up at the Decanter stand at ProWine Shanghai 2026 (Image credit: Future)

Highlights included four Australian Shiraz wines from different vineyard areas, allowing visitors to compare regional expressions of the variety, alongside wines from Southwest France showcasing lesser-known local grape varieties. A dedicated selection of Chinese wines also highlighted the country's growing diversity of wine styles and regions.

Celebrating the diversity of Chinese white wines

A key highlight of Decanter's programme was the masterclass Award-winning Chinese White Wines from Decanter World Wine Awards 2026, held on 10 November and led by Professor Li Demei, DWWA judge, DecanterChina.com columnist and director of enology engineering at Beijing University of Agriculture.

The session was also attended by Edward Regg MW, DWWA Asia Regional Chair, who delivered a short opening address to welcome participants.

Wine line-up at the Decanter masterclass at ProWine Shanghai 2026 (Image credit: Jin Hai)

Attended by around 60 wine trade professionals, the masterclass explored the diversity of China's white wines and introduced participants to the country's key wine-producing regions. The guided tasting featured nine DWWA 2026 medal-winning wines: one sparkling, seven dry whites and one ice wine.

The selection showcased a range of grape varieties, including Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Welschriesling, Rkatsiteli and Petit Manseng, alongside sparkling wine and Vidal ice wine. Representing regions including Ningxia, Xinjiang, Shandong, Hebei and Liaoning, the wines demonstrated the breadth of styles and regional expressions emerging from China's wine industry.

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Professor Li Demei hosted the Decanter masterclass at ProWine Shanghai 2026 (Image credit: Future)

The positive response from participants reflected growing interest in discovering Chinese wine regions and exploring the quality and diversity of domestic wine production.

The Chinese white wines featured at the masterclass included:

Devo Winery, MV04 Brut Nature, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China NV

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Silk Road Vineyards, Harvest Riesling, Yili, Xinjiang, China 2025

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Tiansai Vineyards, S12 Welschriesling-Muscat, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2025

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Chateau Crescent, Petit Manseng, Yili, Xinjiang, China 2025

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Chateau Changyu Castel, Sauvignon Blanc, Yantai, Shandong, China 2024

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Puchang Vineyard, Rkatsiteli, Turpan, Xinjiang, China 2023

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Canaan Winery, Chapter and Verse Mastery Riesling, Huailai, Hebei, China 2020

Silver, 94 points

Silver, 94 points Fei Tswei Winery, Reserve Chardonnay, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2023

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Sanhe, Cailonglin Jinding Icewine Vidal, Huanren, Liaoning, China 2019

Gold, 95 points

Through its continued presence at ProWine Shanghai, Decanter connects DWWA-recognised producers with the international wine trade, while sharing the expertise and independent recognition that underpin the competition.

See below the list of all Additional DWWA 2026 medal-winning wines showcased at the Decanter stand.

White wines

Plaimont, Elia Colombard, IGP Côtes de Gascogne, Southwest France, France 2025

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Plaimont, Elia Liberty Colombard-Sauvignon Blanc, IGP Côtes de Gascogne, Southwest France, France 2025

Bronze, 87 points

Bronze, 87 points Plaimont, Echo Indigo Colombard-Sauvignon, IGP Côtes de Gascogne, Southwest France, France 2025

Bronze, 86 points

Bronze, 86 points Craggy Range, Te Muna Sauvignon Blanc, Martinborough, Wairarapa, New Zealand 2025

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Plaimont, Vignes Retrouvées Gros Manseng-Petit Courbu-Arrufiac, Saint-Mont, Southwest France, France 2023

Bronze, 88 points

Red wines

El Origen, Reserva Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2025

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Tangting Xialu Winery, Marselan, Yili, Xinjiang, China 2024

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Cimicky, East Barossa Shiraz, Eden Valley, South Australia, Australia 2024

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Cimicky, South Barossa Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2024

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Cimicky, North Barossa Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2024

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Monteperle, Vineyard Selection Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2024

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Santa Carolina, Reserva De Familia Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipo Valley, Chile 2023

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Redelion, No.5 Cabernet Sauvignon, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2023

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Renyiyuan Winery, Dao, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2020

Gold, 95 points

Sweet wine

Redelion, Xue Shan Yue Ying, Yili, Xinjiang, China 2025 – Silver, 91 points

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