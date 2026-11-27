DWWA 2026: Chinese white wines take centre stage at Decanter's ProWine Shanghai showcase
Decanter showcased 24 DWWA 2026 medal-winning wines from six countries at ProWine Shanghai, alongside a dedicated masterclass celebrating the diversity of China's award-winning white wines.
Decanter returned to ProWine Shanghai from 10–12 November 2026, presenting a selection of medal-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2026. This year's exhibition welcomed 21,800 trade visitors and more than 620 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions, providing an international platform for wine professionals, importers and distributors to explore the global wine market.
The Decanter showcase featured 24 DWWA 2026 medal-winning wines from Argentina, Australia, Chile, China, France and New Zealand, comprising two Platinum, three Gold, 12 Silver and seven Bronze medal winners. Available to taste throughout the three-day exhibition, the selection offered visitors an opportunity to explore a diverse range of wine styles and regional expressions.
Highlights included four Australian Shiraz wines from different vineyard areas, allowing visitors to compare regional expressions of the variety, alongside wines from Southwest France showcasing lesser-known local grape varieties. A dedicated selection of Chinese wines also highlighted the country's growing diversity of wine styles and regions.
Celebrating the diversity of Chinese white wines
A key highlight of Decanter's programme was the masterclass Award-winning Chinese White Wines from Decanter World Wine Awards 2026, held on 10 November and led by Professor Li Demei, DWWA judge, DecanterChina.com columnist and director of enology engineering at Beijing University of Agriculture.
The session was also attended by Edward Regg MW, DWWA Asia Regional Chair, who delivered a short opening address to welcome participants.
Attended by around 60 wine trade professionals, the masterclass explored the diversity of China's white wines and introduced participants to the country's key wine-producing regions. The guided tasting featured nine DWWA 2026 medal-winning wines: one sparkling, seven dry whites and one ice wine.
The selection showcased a range of grape varieties, including Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Welschriesling, Rkatsiteli and Petit Manseng, alongside sparkling wine and Vidal ice wine. Representing regions including Ningxia, Xinjiang, Shandong, Hebei and Liaoning, the wines demonstrated the breadth of styles and regional expressions emerging from China's wine industry.
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The positive response from participants reflected growing interest in discovering Chinese wine regions and exploring the quality and diversity of domestic wine production.
The Chinese white wines featured at the masterclass included:
- Devo Winery, MV04 Brut Nature, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China NV
Silver, 92 points
- Silk Road Vineyards, Harvest Riesling, Yili, Xinjiang, China 2025
Silver, 91 points
- Tiansai Vineyards, S12 Welschriesling-Muscat, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2025
Silver, 90 points
- Chateau Crescent, Petit Manseng, Yili, Xinjiang, China 2025
Silver, 91 points
- Chateau Changyu Castel, Sauvignon Blanc, Yantai, Shandong, China 2024
Silver, 91 points
- Puchang Vineyard, Rkatsiteli, Turpan, Xinjiang, China 2023
Silver, 91 points
- Canaan Winery, Chapter and Verse Mastery Riesling, Huailai, Hebei, China 2020
Silver, 94 points
- Fei Tswei Winery, Reserve Chardonnay, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2023
Silver, 91 points
- Sanhe, Cailonglin Jinding Icewine Vidal, Huanren, Liaoning, China 2019
Gold, 95 points
Through its continued presence at ProWine Shanghai, Decanter connects DWWA-recognised producers with the international wine trade, while sharing the expertise and independent recognition that underpin the competition.
See all DWWA 2026 results
See below the list of all Additional DWWA 2026 medal-winning wines showcased at the Decanter stand.
White wines
- Plaimont, Elia Colombard, IGP Côtes de Gascogne, Southwest France, France 2025
Silver, 90 points
- Plaimont, Elia Liberty Colombard-Sauvignon Blanc, IGP Côtes de Gascogne, Southwest France, France 2025
Bronze, 87 points
- Plaimont, Echo Indigo Colombard-Sauvignon, IGP Côtes de Gascogne, Southwest France, France 2025
Bronze, 86 points
- Craggy Range, Te Muna Sauvignon Blanc, Martinborough, Wairarapa, New Zealand 2025
Platinum, 97 points
- Plaimont, Vignes Retrouvées Gros Manseng-Petit Courbu-Arrufiac, Saint-Mont, Southwest France, France 2023
Bronze, 88 points
Red wines
- El Origen, Reserva Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2025
Silver, 90 points
- Tangting Xialu Winery, Marselan, Yili, Xinjiang, China 2024
Gold, 95 points
- Cimicky, East Barossa Shiraz, Eden Valley, South Australia, Australia 2024
Bronze, 89 points
- Cimicky, South Barossa Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2024
Bronze, 89 points
- Cimicky, North Barossa Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2024
Bronze, 89 points
- Monteperle, Vineyard Selection Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2024
Platinum, 97 points
- Santa Carolina, Reserva De Familia Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipo Valley, Chile 2023
Silver, 90 points
- Redelion, No.5 Cabernet Sauvignon, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2023
Bronze, 89 points
- Renyiyuan Winery, Dao, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2020
Gold, 95 points
Sweet wine
- Redelion, Xue Shan Yue Ying, Yili, Xinjiang, China 2025 – Silver, 91 points
See all DWWA 2026 results
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Nina Fan Feng is Decanter’s Events & Awards Technical Manager. She joined Decanter as an intern in 2012, and became digital producer of DecanterChina.com a few months later. Nina joined the marketing team in 2015 to focus on promoting Decanter's activities in Asia, before moving to the Events & Awards team to maximise the use of her knowledge and skills in the digital and technology aspects.
Originally from Beijing, Nina rarely drank wine before starting the job at Decanter. The environment at Decanter encouraged her to explore the rich and colourful world of wine. She is now a fan of German Riesling and a WSET Diploma student.