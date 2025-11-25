DWWA 2025: Medal-winning wines featured at ProWine Shanghai

Held from 12–14 November at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), ProWine Shanghai 2025 attracted 21,590 professional visitors. This year’s edition featured a more diversified buyer profile and increased cross-regional interaction, reflecting the fair’s growing influence in the Asian market.

At the Decanter stand, visitors explored a broad range of medal winners from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025, representing different styles, origins and medal categories. The line-up featured wines from eight countries and 18 regions.

Wines from well-established regions such as Bordeaux and Barossa were especially popular among attendees, while discoveries from regions including Vaud in Switzerland and Southwest France also generated strong interest.

China achieved its best-ever results at DWWA 2025, securing two Best in Show, one Platinum and ten Gold medals. To celebrate this milestone, Decanter hosted a dedicated masterclass featuring 11 of these top-scoring wines, all of which were also displayed at the stand throughout the fair.

The masterclass was led by Professor Li Demei — DWWA judge, DecanterChina.com columnist and director of enology engineering at Beijing University of Agriculture. He began by introducing the DWWA judging process and scoring system before guiding participants through an in-depth tasting of the featured wines. The line-up comprised:

Devo Winery, Mv03 Brut Nature, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China NV

Gold 95

Gold 95 Mystic Island Winery, Yihu Qiushan Reserve Chardonnay, Penglai, Shandong, China 2022

Gold 96

Gold 96 Longting Vineyard, Reserve Sea Breeze Chardonnay, Penglai, Shandong, China 2020

Gold 95

Gold 95 Changyu, Noble Dragon N188, Yantai, Shandong, China 2022

Best in Show 97

Best in Show 97 Domaine Pushang, Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2022

Gold 96

Gold 96 MountainWave Vinery, MountainWave Malbec, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2021

Gold 96

Gold 96 Dongfang Yuxing Winery, Geruihong Yeguangbei, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2022

Best in Show 97

Best in Show 97 Li’s Estate, Family Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2022

Platinum 97

Platinum 97 Pernod Ricard Ningxia, Helan Mountain Xiao Feng Cabernet Sauvignon, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2020

Gold 95

Gold 95 Hanxiang Liquor, Nabaifu Reserva Icewine Vidal, Huanren, Liaoning, China 2018

Gold 95

Gold 95 Sanhe, Cailonglin Jinding Icewine Vidal, Huanren, Liaoning, China 2018

Gold 95

The masterclass also featured the first appearance of Edward Regg MW as the new Asia Regional Chair. He shared insights from his experience at the DWWA 2025 judging week and introduced the key features of the DWWA results website.

The masterclass and stand showcase together highlighted the depth, diversity and growing recognition of DWWA medal winners, while reflecting the increasing enthusiasm of the Chinese market for high-quality wines.

See below the list of all non-Chinese DWWA 2025 medal winners featured at the Decanter stand during ProWine Shanghai 2025.

Sparkling

Blasi Cantina, 1742 Metodo Classico Pas Dosé, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy NV

Bronze 87

White

Tenuta Viglione, Herba, Puglia, Italy 2024

Bronze 88

Bronze 88 Waterkloof, Circle of Life Sauvignon Blanc-Chenin Blanc-Semillon, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2024

Silver 91

Silver 91 False Bay, Slow Chenin Blanc, Coastal Region, South Africa 2024

Silver 90

Silver 90 Sother, Château De Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud, Switzerland 2023

Silver 92

Silver 92 Sother, Château De Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud, Switzerland 2022

Gold 95

Gold 95 Plaimont, Yura, Jurançon Sec, Southwest France, France 2023

Platinum 97

Rosé

Domaine Alône, Sable, Vin de France, Provence, France 2023

Silver 92

Red

Sother, Domaine de Manoir Assemblage Rouge, Vaud, Switzerland 2023

Bronze 89

Bronze 89 Cimicky, Grenache, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2024

Silver 92

Silver 92 Cellers Unió, Perlat Garnatxa, Montsant, Spain 2023

Gold 95

Gold 95 La Magdalena, Ramblilla Old Vines Bobal, Ribera del Júcar, Spain 2021

Silver 90

Silver 90 Bodegas Teofilo Reyes, Tamiz, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2024

Silver 90

Silver 90 Don Sancho De Londoño, Real De A 8, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2018

Bronze 88

Bronze 88 Château de Parenchère, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2022

Bronze 88

Bronze 88 Château Le Bon Pasteur, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France 2022

Silver 92

Silver 92 Château De Parenchère, Esprit, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2022

Gold 95

Gold 95 Ernie Els, Proprietor’s Blend, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022

Gold 96

Gold 96 Cimicky, Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2023

Bronze 86

Bronze 86 Plaimont, Néo Mad, Madiran, Southwest France, France 2023

Gold 95

Sweet

Plaimont, Saint Albert, Pacherenc du Vic-Bilh, Southwest France, France 2022

Gold 95

Gold 95 Weingut Korrell, Paradies Riesling, Auslese, Nahe, Germany 2023

Gold 96

Gold 96 Blasi Cantina, Mammamia Passito, Umbria, Umbria, Italy 2008

Gold 95

