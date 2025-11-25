DWWA 2025: Medal-winning wines featured at ProWine Shanghai

Held from 12–14 November at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), ProWine Shanghai 2025 attracted 21,590 professional visitors. This year’s edition featured a more diversified buyer profile and increased cross-regional interaction, reflecting the fair’s growing influence in the Asian market.
At the Decanter stand, visitors explored a broad range of medal winners from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025, representing different styles, origins and medal categories. The line-up featured wines from eight countries and 18 regions.
Wines from well-established regions such as Bordeaux and Barossa were especially popular among attendees, while discoveries from regions including Vaud in Switzerland and Southwest France also generated strong interest.
China achieved its best-ever results at DWWA 2025, securing two Best in Show, one Platinum and ten Gold medals. To celebrate this milestone, Decanter hosted a dedicated masterclass featuring 11 of these top-scoring wines, all of which were also displayed at the stand throughout the fair.
The masterclass was led by Professor Li Demei — DWWA judge, DecanterChina.com columnist and director of enology engineering at Beijing University of Agriculture. He began by introducing the DWWA judging process and scoring system before guiding participants through an in-depth tasting of the featured wines. The line-up comprised:
- Devo Winery, Mv03 Brut Nature, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China NV
Gold 95
- Mystic Island Winery, Yihu Qiushan Reserve Chardonnay, Penglai, Shandong, China 2022
Gold 96
- Longting Vineyard, Reserve Sea Breeze Chardonnay, Penglai, Shandong, China 2020
Gold 95
- Changyu, Noble Dragon N188, Yantai, Shandong, China 2022
Best in Show 97
- Domaine Pushang, Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2022
Gold 96
- MountainWave Vinery, MountainWave Malbec, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2021
Gold 96
- Dongfang Yuxing Winery, Geruihong Yeguangbei, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2022
Best in Show 97
- Li’s Estate, Family Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2022
Platinum 97
- Pernod Ricard Ningxia, Helan Mountain Xiao Feng Cabernet Sauvignon, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2020
Gold 95
- Hanxiang Liquor, Nabaifu Reserva Icewine Vidal, Huanren, Liaoning, China 2018
Gold 95
- Sanhe, Cailonglin Jinding Icewine Vidal, Huanren, Liaoning, China 2018
Gold 95
The masterclass also featured the first appearance of Edward Regg MW as the new Asia Regional Chair. He shared insights from his experience at the DWWA 2025 judging week and introduced the key features of the DWWA results website.
The masterclass and stand showcase together highlighted the depth, diversity and growing recognition of DWWA medal winners, while reflecting the increasing enthusiasm of the Chinese market for high-quality wines.
See below the list of all non-Chinese DWWA 2025 medal winners featured at the Decanter stand during ProWine Shanghai 2025.
Sparkling
- Blasi Cantina, 1742 Metodo Classico Pas Dosé, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy NV
Bronze 87
White
- Tenuta Viglione, Herba, Puglia, Italy 2024
Bronze 88
- Waterkloof, Circle of Life Sauvignon Blanc-Chenin Blanc-Semillon, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2024
Silver 91
- False Bay, Slow Chenin Blanc, Coastal Region, South Africa 2024
Silver 90
- Sother, Château De Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud, Switzerland 2023
Silver 92
- Sother, Château De Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud, Switzerland 2022
Gold 95
- Plaimont, Yura, Jurançon Sec, Southwest France, France 2023
Platinum 97
Rosé
- Domaine Alône, Sable, Vin de France, Provence, France 2023
Silver 92
Red
- Sother, Domaine de Manoir Assemblage Rouge, Vaud, Switzerland 2023
Bronze 89
- Cimicky, Grenache, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2024
Silver 92
- Cellers Unió, Perlat Garnatxa, Montsant, Spain 2023
Gold 95
- La Magdalena, Ramblilla Old Vines Bobal, Ribera del Júcar, Spain 2021
Silver 90
- Bodegas Teofilo Reyes, Tamiz, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2024
Silver 90
- Don Sancho De Londoño, Real De A 8, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2018
Bronze 88
- Château de Parenchère, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2022
Bronze 88
- Château Le Bon Pasteur, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France 2022
Silver 92
- Château De Parenchère, Esprit, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2022
Gold 95
- Ernie Els, Proprietor’s Blend, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022
Gold 96
- Cimicky, Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2023
Bronze 86
- Plaimont, Néo Mad, Madiran, Southwest France, France 2023
Gold 95
Sweet
- Plaimont, Saint Albert, Pacherenc du Vic-Bilh, Southwest France, France 2022
Gold 95
- Weingut Korrell, Paradies Riesling, Auslese, Nahe, Germany 2023
Gold 96
- Blasi Cantina, Mammamia Passito, Umbria, Umbria, Italy 2008
Gold 95