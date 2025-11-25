Decanter Fine Wine Encounter Singapore 2025: A roaring return to the Lion City

Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) Singapore 2025, on Saturday 22 November, was an even greater success than its debut last year, the event now a fixture on every wine-lover’s calendar in this vibrant city-state.

And in an expanded programme of events, the inaugural Editors’ Lunch joined the trio of exclusive Masterclasses and the flagship Grand Tasting itself.

More than 500 guests made their way to Singapore’s luxury Shangri-La Hotel, where 52 wineries from 13 countries were waiting to pour their wines in the splendid setting of the Tower Ballroom. Wines were shown off at their best in pristine glassware from Riedel, kind sponsors of the event.

Grand Tasting

The centrepiece of any DFWE, the all-day tasting offered guests the chance to enjoy wines from top estates from around the world, poured and presented by the names behind the labels.

A walk around the Ballroom provided an exciting tour of the classic regions of France, Spain and Italy, exciting discoveries from China, Hungary and Switzerland, and powerhouses from Argentina, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

And there was particular excitement at the extensive range on show from Japan.

Dassai Sake from Yamaguchi poured three Junmai Daiginjo sakes, a Nigori Sparkling and a new environmentally responsible release called Future With Farmers, which utilises ungraded Yamadanishiki rice that would otherwise be discarded but which is polished to just 8%.

Next door, Koshu of Japan showcased 18 deliciously diverse wines from nine producers, including a red and rosé from international grapes amid the sparkling and still whites from the country’s main indigenous white variety of Koshu.

Special wines

As with last year, each Grand Tasting producer was invited to bring a very special wine from their collection, straight from their cellar to Singapore.

These included show-stopping large-format bottles such as the jeroboam of the 2014 grand vin from Pauillac second-growth Château Pichon Baron, and double magnums from a host of estates including Marchesi Frescobaldi (Tuscany), Arzuaga (Ribera del Duero) and Remírez de Ganuza (Rioja).

Other stands boasted rare older vintages, like the 2005s from St-Emilion grand cru classé estate La Tour Figeac and Ribera del Duero’s Félix Callejo (both in magnum) and a 2006 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand’s Cloudy Bay.

Tuscany’s Tenute del Cabreo even poured its Cabreo Il Borgo 1998 from double magnum, as did Clos Apalta from Chile with its Apalta 2004.

Several winery principals had flown in especially for the event, and enjoyed pouring their wine personally for visitors.

These included Marielle Cazaux, managing director and winemaker at Château La Conseillante in Pomerol, José Ramón Urtasun, owner and winemaker at Rioja’s Remírez de Ganuza and Jake Krause, estate director for Arkenstone Vineyards in Napa Valley.

Meanwhile, a dedicated Decanter World Wine Awards table presented 37 winners from this year’s competition, all scoring 95 points or higher.

It was a proudly eclectic and global mix, including top Cava and Prosecco alongside Japanese sparkling, and grapes as diverse as Armenian Areni Noir and Italian Vespaiola and Schiava Gentile.

Highlights were the five Best in Show winners: a Vinho Verde, Adelaide Hills Chardonnay and Greek Malagousia and a brace of Spanish reds from Priorat and Ribeira Sacra.

DFWE Singapore 2025 Masterclasses

In addition to the main tasting, guests could purchase tickets to a series of exclusive tutored sessions (individual, detailed masterclass reports to follow).

The first masterclass of the day, Montalcino across Time, was co-hosted by Decanter’s Italy Regional Editor, James Button, and Gerald Lu, president of the Sommelier Association of Singapore.

Across two key vintages, 2010 and 2020, they explored the wines of four celebrated producers – Il Marroneto, Biondi Santi, Giodo and Col d’Orcia.

In the second masterclass, which was oversubscribed by 50%, Alexis Leven-Mentzelopoulos, CEO and co-owner of Bordeaux first-growth Château Margaux was joined on stage by Decanter’s Bordeaux Regional Editor Georgie Hindle.

Together they presented four vintages of the grand vin across four decades – 2009, 1999, 1989 and 1985 – as well as three vintages of the second wine, Pavillon (the 2018 and 1996 white and 2009 red), and the 2018 Margaux du Château Margaux, the estate’s third wine.

The event’s final masterclass welcomed Johann Henschke, the sixth-generation winemaker and viticulturalist of his family’s Henschke winery in South Australia, and co-host Tina Gellie, Decanter’s Content Director.

Attendees were treated to mini verticals (2021, 2015 and 2005) of the iconic Shirazes Hill of Grace and Mount Edelstone, but also the 2021 vintages of the other new-release 2021 Eden Valley single-vineyard wines Cyril Henschke and The Wheelwright.

New: Editors’ Lunch

Finally, in an exclusive new addition to Decanter’s events programme, making its debut at DFWE Singapore 2025, was the Editors’ Lunch.

Offered to only 12 guests, this was a unique opportunity to join members of Decanter’s editorial team for a relaxed, convivial meal and engaging behind-the-scenes conversation.

Hosted by Tina Gellie, James Button and Julie Sheppard, Decanter’s Regional Editor for Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, the sell-out lunch at the Shangri-La’s Origin Grill, featured a curated selection of wines from eight of their favourite producers attending the event, paired with a three-course meal.

After a welcome aperitif from Champagne Taittinger, two whites and a rosé were poured for the starter course, courtesy of Mazzei (Tuscany), Cloudy Bay (New Zealand) and Château d’Esclans (Provence).

Three reds followed with the main course, kindly provided by Leyda (Chile), Château Bélair-Monange (St-Emilion) and Ovid (Napa Valley), finishing with a Sauternes from Château Suduiraut.

Our table was a melting pot of cultures, spanning India, Malaysia, Australia, Russia, Poland, Britain and of course Singapore.

Some were starting their journey in wine, others had more expertise, but all were enthusiasts, eager to find out more about the stories behind the bottles being poured, as well as the editors who chose them.

It was a memorable experience for all involved and we look forward to meeting more passionate, curious wine lovers next year.

Look out for our photo highlights from DFWE Singapore 2025 shortly – if you attended, keep an eye out as you may be featured.

The next DFWE in our international programme will be New York on 6 June 2026. Look out for more information on this, as well as the announcement of our London and Singapore dates, on our Events page.

