I was very good at science and maths at school. I didn't know at the time that the wine would become art, but I enjoy art, music [and] cooking. I’ve always taken the road less travelled and for work experience in my second-to-last year of high school my dad said, "let's drive down to the Cape". I spent a few days with Jacques Borman, who was still at La Motte. I went back to school and I was like, “I’m going to do winemaking”. They all thought I was crazy.

When I went to university [in Stellenbosch] aged 17 I couldn’t even order wine! But I started to study it. Once I got my degree, I just wanted to learn [more] and I set off around the world – I flew to the North Island of New Zealand to work my first vintage.

The more I did it, the more I loved it. I feel like I was born to do this; I'm very fortunate that I found my passion very young in my career.