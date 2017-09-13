See this year's winners of the annual Roederer Awards, announced at the Royal Academy of Arts in London last night (12 September), including another accolade for Andrew Jefford.

Guests from across the wine writing world arrived at the Royal Academy of Arts in London last night for the Louis Roederer International Wine Writers’ Awards 2017.

Charles Metcalfe, chairman of the six judges, announced the winners and highlighted how competitive the awards has become, especially in the ‘online communicator’ category.

Among the winners, Andrew Jefford, a long-standing Decanter writer and World of Fine Wine columnist, picked up the ‘Mazzei international wine columnist of the year’ prize to add to his collection of Roederer trophies.

See the rest of the winners below, including the artistry prize.

CHAMPAGNE LOUIS ROEDERER ARTISTRY OF WINE AWARD 2017

– Tim Atkin MW

– Johan Berglund

– Gretchen Greer

– Árpád Pintér

– George Rose

– Jon Wyand

CHAMPAGNE LOUIS ROEDERER EMERGING WINE WRITER OF THE YEAR 2017

– Morgan Dunn

– Christian Holthausen

– Miquel Hudin

– William Kelley

– Simon Reilly

– Sophie Thorpe

RAMOS PINTO ONLINE COMMUNICATOR 2017

– Tim Atkin MW

– Julia Harding

– Richard Hemming

– Andrew Jefford

– Wink Lorch

– Ronald Washam

DOMAINE FAIVELEY INTERNATIONAL WINE BOOK OF THE YEAR 2017

– American Rhone: How Maverick Winemakers Changed the way Americans Drink Wine – Patrick J. Comiskey

– I Taste Red: The Science of Tasting – Jamie Goode

– Empire of Booze: British History through the Bottom of a Glass – Henry Jeffreys

– Volcanic Wines: Salt, Grit and Power – John Szabo MS

DOMAINES OTT INTERNATIONAL FEATURE WRITER OF THE YEAR 2017

– Jon Bonné

– Nina Caplan

– Felicity Carter

– Alice Feiring

– Michael Fridjhon

– Rebecca Gibb MW

– William Kelley

– Rupert Millar

– Margaret Rand

– Simon Woolf

MAZZEI INTERNATIONAL WINE COLUMNIST OF THE YEAR AWARD 2017

– Tim Atkin MW

– Jon Bonné

– Nina Caplan

– Andrea Frost

– Andrew Jefford

PIO CESARE FOOD AND WINE WRITER OF THE YEAR 2017

– Fiona Beckett

– Nina Caplan

– Natasha Hughes MW

– Dan Keeling

– Sophie Menin

– Matt Walls